Cal-Maine Foods: Eggcellent Setup

No one is talking about the dividend, and we expect it should be reinstated this year.

Forward looking catalysts suggest that egg pricing upside is capped, but even if they remain flat, calendar 2018 looks very strong.

Egg pricing has improved, driving revenues and earnings to turnaround, but we need more help from specialty eggs.

Earnings were reported and setup as we expected from the technical picture, but the fundamentals are what matter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has just reported its earnings and we will discuss the results and outlook for the name in this column. We believe that because that company was focused on managing its operations and streamlining the business, Cal-Maine has survived the downturn in egg pricing that we had seen in 2016 and early 2017. Further, we think the company has turned the corner as prices have improved, and this should lead to reinstatement of the dividend later this year. While we have traded this name, the fundamentals are improving, justifying our most recent buy call. Let us discuss.

We often trade this name

We placed a sell call in December and the stock fell over 20% from the call, only to start rebounding with egg prices. We believed thoroughly that you should wait to buy the stock until the supply and demand fundamentals were more favorable, and it seems those conditions are playing out. That said, the Q3 results offer signals that the situation may be starting to improve, and so the fundamental changes we are waiting for may be underway.

Q3 summary

Demand continued to grow in the quarter. That said, the egg price picture did improve in the quarter, though there is a long way to go. Higher demand and better pricing led to improved sales in the quarter, while feed costs are stable leading to improved earnings. These earnings lead to a reinstatement of the dividend. These factors support our recent technical call on the name.

Price action suggested a Bad Beat could be brewing.

The stock is taking a hit following this report, and this is something that we alerted subscribers to BAD BEAT Investing about on Sunday afternoon. In short, the stock was setting up for a potential bounce after a major pullback. We highlighted several key pieces of data, and stated that this stock could setup for a buy after earnings if it fell. We identified a target entry zone and stated the stock should be bought just above $41, with the following supportive technicals:

Source: Yahoo Finance, technical overlaid by Quad 7 Capital's BAD BEAT Investing

The stock as predicted sold off right toward $41, and began to rebound throughout the day:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock behaved as we anticipated, but as we were very clear in our forum, the fundamentals absolutely matter and must be there. Let us discuss the key.

The top line has swung

We have to understand that there is no doubt that revenues have been pressured from their highs back in 2016, but they rebounded heavily this year versus Q3 2017:

Source: SEC Filings

Net sales in the present Q3 2018 were $435.8 million, rising 42.2% from last year.

Of course these sales are still down slightly two years ago, but did rise thanks to higher volumes and better pricing. Sales of specialty eggs dipped to 30.2% of total revenues from 40.8% last year. What is going on here? Well, we can tell you that it is not a demand issue. This was a direct result of changes in pricing, as volumes of specialty egg sales were actually higher this year, and represented 24.3% of volume (compared to 23.6% last year). So, what is the deal with pricing?

Egg pricing the key driver of revenue patterns

There is no doubt that higher volumes/egg demand is a positive for the company. That said, demand remained very strong and it certainly boosted sales vs. last year. However, prices have the greater impact on revenue totals. Pricing was more favorable, but is still nowhere near where it was in 2016. Take a look at the net average price of a dozen eggs in the last three years:

Source: SEC Filings

What does this tell us? It tells us the fundamentals are improving, and that matters when we are looking for value and trades to make. This chart suggests that the revenue results are strongly associated with the price of eggs, and this is why you have to realize Cal-Maine is basically an option play on the commodity that is eggs in many regards.

So, while the price per dozen of eggs rebounded this year, the price per dozen of specialty eggs actually decreased year-over-year. Specialty egg prices dipped compared to last year. This decline in specialty egg pricing, along with the rise in non-specialty egg prices, is what led to the reported change in revenue sales mix. You must keep an eye on pricing. Over the last year, the pricing has been slightly negative in specialty eggs. Take a look at the last three years:

Source: SEC Filings

Here we see that the trend has continued lower with specialty eggs, but they remain a strong source of revenues. Now this pricing hurts but when coupled with volumes, has driven revenues higher. But the fundamentals do not just matter for the top line in the form of egg prices. We also have to consider expenses.

Expenses - Feed costs are significant

Like other industries, there isn't much the company can do about the price of an underlying commodity. Egg prices are beyond Cal-Maine's control, but when it comes to factors impacting income, the company does have some control over expenditures as a whole. Think of all the factors that go into expenses, such as labor, packaging, shipping of the product, etc. Many of these items can be adjusted/controlled, but one key expense to watch which the company has less control over is feed costs. That said, feed costs are significant. Over the last three years, feed costs have been declining, and this is a huge boon for the company:

Source: SEC Filings

Feed costs remained at their lowest levels and this is a positive catalyst when we consider that revenues also rose. This had a positive impact on gross margins.

Margins

With sales rising and feed costs stable this quarter, there was a positive benefit to gross margin:

Source: SEC filings

Gross margins are important to watch, but understanding their drivers (egg pricing and feed costs) can help you figure out if margins are likely to be strong. With what we are seeing, we predict margins will continue to be very positive in 2018. Further, given what we have seen, earnings have been strong.

Earnings

While key metrics and the fundamentals that go into sales matter, we have to care about profits. The Street is always watching for profit, and at the end of the day this is really what matters. Operating income for quarter was $76.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $5.2 million a year ago. Big turnaround.

Factoring in rising sales and overall expenses, net income saw a boost versus last year. We saw net income come in at $96.3 million, or $1.99 per share in the quarter compared to $4.1 million, or $0.09 per share last year. Huge improvement. Of course we need to be mindful that results were favorably impacted by $35.0 million, or $0.72 per share. Backing out the tax impact, we see adjusted earnings were $1.27, a massive improvement from a year ago:

Source: SEC Filings

Here is the best part of these earnings rising. It means the company is nearly ready to begin paying a dividend once again.

We must factor in a dividend coming

One of the issues that you need to consider when contemplating an investment in this company is how they pay a variable dividend. Fiscally it is very wise, as it can protect the balance sheet when the company falls on hard times. What do we mean by a variable dividend?

Well, the company only pays a dividend when it has earnings, but any losses the company endures must be made up for by future earnings before a dividend can be paid. Given these earnings results, there will be no dividend paid once again, but it put a massive dent into the losses that had to be made up before a dividend could be paid. The company now has $20.5 million in cumulative losses to be made up. We predict that gets cleared up pretty easily next quarter, so look for a reinstatement of the dividend this summer.

Forward catalysts

When it comes to Cal-Maine, we need to ask ourselves what could impact egg prices. Egg prices have been normalizing since the 2015 avian flu outbreak, which hit supply hard. Average egg prices are still down about 30% since that time. Will this change any time soon?

This is important. At present, there do not appear to be any risks to the hen supply, or any issues with feed costs that could benefit/hurt input expenses. We always keep an eye on the hen supply as well. There just doesn't seem to be any pending catalyst that will drive up prices (or really hurt prices much either). Of all the commentary provided by the company, one statement stands out from CEO Dolph Baker:

While production has moderated, the laying hen flock size has moved up modestly compared with prior-year levels, resulting in an improved balance of supply and demand. Recent USDA reports, however, show an increase in chicks hatched, which could indicate future increases in supply.

This means that egg prices could be pressured slightly, but this is not what we would call a negative catalyst. With egg prices having risen, let us assume they will hold firm here given the supply pressure. We assume this slight increase in supply may slow the egg price rally. If this is true, it would suggest very strong margins and earnings are still in store in the rest of calendar 2018.

While demand remains strong the issues continue to be on the supply side of the equation. Therefore, something must happen to materially impact egg supply. Right now, there is still no catalyst that we can identify one way or the other, but fundamentally, the company is stronger than it has been in some time, and we do not see anything to derail this strength.

Take home

We stand by our call in our private forum to buy the egg company we made on Easter Sunday if the company delivered a decent report and suffered a selloff toward $41. We nailed that call, but longer-term the company has the fundamentals on its side to justify the buy call.

The egg market has improved from a year ago and feed costs are well managed. Demand remains strong among consumers but there do not appear to be positive catalysts in sight that would benefit egg pricing, so we do not expect any major rallies in the stock. However, given that we see earnings as being very positive all year, keep in mind shareholder value will be boosted by an upcoming dividend reinstatement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.