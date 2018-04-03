Is Your Investment Portfolio Tilted?

The Setup

Let’s start with the three-year performance data for each tilt category. (There are no names or tickers in the table below because this is a meta summary by category. Tickers and names will show up later.) Note that this is not an exhaustive list of tilt categories. I chose these categories based on the availability of good data to represent them.

Three-Year Returns for Various Portfolio Tilts

Category Name Ticker Average U.S. EQUITIES 15.6% GROWTH 13.0% QUALITY 11.9% VALUE 10.7% SECTORS 10.3% MOMENTUM 10.2% SPECIALTY 10.2% EQUAL WEIGHT 9.8% GLOBAL EQUITIES 9.8% LOW VOL 9.4% YIELD 7.3% HIGH BETA 6.8%

And here is the same data as above, in graphical format.

Observations

The first thing that stands out is the fact that US Equity won this race, going away. It beat the #2 category – Growth – by a full 2.6% per year over the past three years. You can draw your own conclusions from this, but for me, I think this demonstrates the age-old theory that diversification is the only free lunch in investing. US Equity is the broadest of these categories, and with a three-year time frame in a strong market, diversification beat concentration.

The next three categories – Growth, Quality, and Value – performed noticeably better than most broad-based, capitalization-weighted indexes. Does this contradict the superior performance of the broad US Equity category? No, because as broad as that category is, it is not predominantly cap weighted. You’ll see the sub-categories for these groups later in this article.

The Sectors category performed as expected, since it doesn’t tilt towards any particular factors. It’s essentially an equal-weighted index of the 11 major sectors of the market.

The next five categories turned in similar results. The last two, however, were clear laggards. Hi Yield includes the so-called Dividend Aristocrats, plus a couple of ETFs that had a broader reach into other forms of equity income.

Finally we come to Hi Beta, the runt of the litter so to speak. I had thought it would do better than 6.8% per year because one of the foundational principles of Modern Portfolio Theory is that with high risk comes high reward. If you’re not going to get paid for taking high risk, why take it at all? I’ll leave this to the reader to ponder.

Drilling down into the US Equity category

And the same data in graphical format

The chart above shows the ETFs that I used for this winning category. You can immediately see that the No. 1 and No. 2 performers, by a mile, were from the same ETF manager – Ark Funds. The first time I saw their name at the top of the ETF leader boards, I assumed it was a fluke. I thought they were putting up these huge numbers by speculating with high amounts of leverage. As it turns out, they are doing this the old-fashioned way… actively picking between winners and losers. Here’s a Morningstar snapshot of their recent top five holdings.

Ahhh… you say. They are on top because of the FAANG stocks. They just got lucky, that’s all. Well, hold on a second. There are plenty of ETFs and mutual funds that are concentrated in big tech. These guys just do it better than the competition.

What happens if we exclude the Ark funds from the calculation? Aren’t they outliers? You can do that if you want, but you are entering cherry picking territory if you do. These funds are legit, so they belong in the lineup.

The rest of the ETFs in the US Equity category are a mixed bag of Big Tech (NASDAQ:QQQ), cap-weighted index trackers (VOO, VTI), and mid, small, and micro-cap funds.

Drilling down into the Growth category

The same data in graphical format

There are only four ETFs that I considered viable candidates to represent the growth category. Three of them invest in large-cap stocks and one in small caps. The numbers show that Growth performed admirably over the three-year period, which is no surprise given the bullish nature of the market.

Drilling down on the Value category

The same data in graphical format

Value is the last category I will cover in this article. Value did OK but it has been lagging the Growth category for a few years now. Value lagged the broad market, and Growth outperformed. It’s been one of my investment themes recently, that Value will stage a comeback. It has done this many times in the past, and at some point, Value will rise again. I just don’t know when.

Should you tilt or not tilt your portfolio?

In case you are thinking, “I don’t tilt my portfolio one way or another. I’m diversified, and I am an avowed buy and hold investor,” I’m going to have to disagree with you. Let me say it clearly:

Every investor tilts their portfolio in one direction or another.

I say this because in my 30 years of working with clients, institutions, and fund managers, I have yet to come across a truly diversified portfolio strategy. The capital markets are vast, and they are comprised of many different asset classes.

The most common tilt I see from those who claim to be diversified is Home Bias. For US investors, there's a nearly universal tilt toward domestic companies. Warren Buffett is one example. There are many other biases that cause investors to tilt one way or another.

The only way you can correctly claim true diversification is to build a portfolio that has the same asset class weighting that the entire global financial markets has. It’s not only hard to pull this off, it’s also not a great way to invest. There is a Global Market Portfolio, and the returns are historically tame. This portfolio might be appropriate for a billionaire who wants to spread risk around the globe, but for the rest of us, tilting is the natural and productive way to go.





The Global Market Portfolio

Let’s say you decide to take up the challenge of building a truly diversified portfolio. Here’s a list of asset classes and their relative weights from saalt, that you would need to match with stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, commodities, private equity, and so on.

If that seems like too daunting a task, you could settle for a “Close enough” portfolio of all ETFs, like this one from Pension Partners.

Final thoughts

As I said earlier, everybody tilts. It might be instructive for you to review your current asset allocations and compare that to the Global Market Portfolio. You will find out just how much tilt is in your strategy.

I don’t advocate trying to match the GMP. I encourage my clients and subscribers to embrace tilting, and lean into it. That’s why I publish five factor-based model portfolios. If you’re going to tilt, you might as well know what you’re doing.

