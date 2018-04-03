MannKind: Playing Poker In A High Stakes Game Holding A Busted Flush Hand

Technosphere continues to be an antiquated technology that hasn't made other drug companies worry about MannKind's patents on their inhaled technology. They continue to develop and get FDA approvals.

(The Poker Player with All the Chips is Calling MannKind's All-In Busted Flush Hand)

The purpose of this article is designed to be respectful of the numerous article that another SA contributor has made about MannKind (MNKD). Spencer Osborne has played a major role in creating charts and sharing data that outline the issues that MannKind faces and will continue to face. Many of those who truly believe that Afrezza will be a paradigm change for how we treat the horrible disease of diabetes, in my opinion they will be sorely disappointed. Mr. Osborne's articles have given investors a clear picture of the critical data that proves MannKind is approaching just the next binary event outlining their clear need for another infusion of cash. A need where it will be necessary one again to dilute shareholder's investment in MannKind's stock.

In his latest article, he makes valid use of his detailed and creative charts and graphs. However, I respectfully disagree with some of the comment issues stated within the article and subsequent comments section about the potential of partnership deals and where they will come from.

But first an update on where MannKind currently stands:

First Q-2018 Results with One Week's Data to Collect:

Now into the fourth calendar year experiment in convincing doctors, patients and third-party payors adopting the use of Afrezza we see the quarterly results now having one week left in the 1st Q-2018. Twelve weeks into the quarter we see total prescriptions falling below the last 12 weeks of 2017. Unless Afrezza prescription break above 600 total prescriptions in this last week of reporting, quarterly sequential growth will show a decline in prescriptions.

2017 Growth Pattern Per Quarter: TRXs %+ or - 1stQ: 3,203 2ndQ: 3,507 9.49% 3rdQ: 4,875 39.00% 4thQ: 5,705 17.00% Last 12 Wks.2017 5,300 First 12 WKs.2018 5,098 -3.80%

Tracking the last 28 weeks, all the way back to September 17, 2017, we see that New Prescriptions currently show the cumulative total of such prescriptions haven't shown any growth. In fact, the New Prescriptions data show negative cumulative numbers for this vital data point needed to generate sustainable revenues. The fact we have seen three separate launches of Afrezza with two of these launches under the total control of MannKind lead efforts, based on their initial promise they would prove how wrong Sanofi's efforts were conducted and being such a dismal failure. In addition, they stated they would be able to do it with less operating funds and fewer sales representatives than Sanofi used in their efforts. The fact being in their last quarterly report MannKind's financials indicated they spent over $30 million dollars, their highest rate of spending since the product was launched.

Growth Pattern for Afrezza Prescriptions: TRxs NRxs Week+/- Cum.Tot. 9/17/2017 428 244 2 417 245 1 1 3 442 254 9 10 4 409 225 -29 -19 5 404 209 -16 -35 6 412 247 38 3 7 446 267 20 23 8 440 247 -20 3 9 449 253 6 9 10 486 270 17 26 11 360 199 -71 -45 12 474 247 48 3 13 470 251 4 7 14 481 256 5 12 15 502 295 39 51 16 370 183 -112 -41 17 345 160 -23 -64 18 419 229 69 5 19 380 185 -44 -39 20 429 246 61 22 21 423 238 -8 13 22 424 227 -11 2 23 448 222 -5 -3 24 446 232 10 7 25 449 227 -5 2 26 389 196 -31 -29 27 452 207 11 -18 28 494 209 2 -16 Total: 12,088 6,470 Wk.Avg. 431 231

In the final quarter of 2017, their executives apparently decided to go 'all-in' with the small amount of cash they had in the till because they had a new label change that would open the doors to prosperity. In addition, they decided to spend $5 million in TV ads in major markets and on critically acclaimed television shows. This being a follow-up to a cable TV program dedicated to diabetes that MannKind personally sponsored. What is amazing about this 'all-in' spending on TV ads, at the same time the major drug companies were cutting their TV ad budget by millions of dollars. Leaving MannKind's executives once again going against the decisions made by big and successful pharmaceutical companies. First it was Sanofi pulling in their marketing budget for Afrezza, but MannKind bulling ahead with assurances they would be successful against the long odds. This was in 2015, and now going into 2018, once again we see the efforts from this $30 million was wasted money. They have proven they can't market Afrezza any better than Sanofi. At this point in time, inhaled insulin has been a failure for Pfizer, Sanofi. Now MannKind's efforts are the worst of the three companies having tried to sell inhaled insulin to patients and doctors.

As I write this article, it's March 31st, 2018, the last day of the 1St Quarter, 2018. Probably at 12:00 p.m. in California, MannKind's financials will probably indicate they have broken the covenants of their loan agreements. With the lack of cash to honor their bills, I truly find it ironic that MannKind's CEO is flying to Europe. Monaco to be exact! A gambling mecca where he will attend a financial conference being conducted by what many might consider the last bastion of financing hope for a company desperate for loans.

H.C. Wainwright's admits they are-"H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate PIPE and RD transactions cumulatively since 1998." If an investor isn't knowledgeable about PIPE transactions, just know they are normally used by companies that are desperate for cash. And one can't argue the fact that MannKind is desperate for cash.

I just find it odd! MannKind once had all the major Wall Street investment firms following and reporting on every tidbit of information being generated by the company. Now on their CCs none of them are still around or showing any interest in the company. With cash so tight for the company, why would a CEO fly to a European gambling mecca seeking funding? All I can say, the CEO better win at least at the Black Jack tables, because now he holds a busted flush with his high card being an eight.

I Beg to Differ with Mr. Osborne's Last MannKind Article on Certain Points:

In his last article, his charts, graphs, and projections of various data points are spot-on for revealing pertinent information that normal investors should pay heed to what they reveal. However, it's the following statement in the body of his article and later him expounding on this point in the Comment Section of the article that I have a problem with.

"I estimate that unless a move is made, MannKind will be out of cash prior to the end of Q2. This means that some form of capital infusion is needed in the near term. In my opinion, it will get a small injection ($10 million to $20 million) from a proposed international deal that is in the term sheet phase but management indicates will happen in Q2. This would still mean that dilution will be required."

Later in the comments section he responds to another person's question about where this international deal might come from -

"I suspect that the first step will be somewhere in the Middle East. It is the least complicated for a few reasons. 1. It is not a huge market, so it does not take too much away from the possibility of a big partner wanting multiple countries or regions. 2. It will not be a region that includes China, because Amphastar has right of first refusal on China."

Quickly another MannKind investor followed up with this comment-

"Deals with Saudi/UAE's will be better than deal with many larger countries at this point. These small countries spent a lot more on health care/prescription drugs than china, india, etc."

My Rebuttal:

First let me correct the assumption by the latter MannKind true believer who believes that Saudi Arabia spends more on healthcare than China. I've added the United States in my response to this person's ill-advised claim:

Saudi Arabia spends 4.7% of their GDP on healthcare - Latest GPD for the Saudi's - $708.796 billion

spends 4.7% of their GDP on healthcare - Latest GPD for the Saudi's - $708.796 billion China spends 5.5% of their GDP for healthcare-their latest GPD was a mere $13,118.690 Trillion.

spends 5.5% of their GDP for healthcare-their latest GPD was a mere $13,118.690 United States spends 17.1% of our GDP - Latest GDP is running at $20,199.960 Trillion.

Just like most European countries the Middle East nations have joined together as a consortium when it comes to dealing with their healthcare system needs. Saudi Arabia is the leader of this effort, and sets the standards for their respective programs.

Saudi Arabia has a very active medical community made up by some the best trained medical physicians in the world within their health care system. They even have a highly respected medical journal that screens medical research and subsequently publishes detailed journal articles. This source for the medical community is highly relevant information for such professional care givers. The following is a basic outline of their healthcare standards and how they are paid by Saudi Arabia-

"In Saudi Arabia, the provision of health care is dominated by public-sector providers, primarily the Ministry of Health (MOH). The government plays a central role in providing healthcare services, accounting perspective for about 75% of the total healthcare spending in the country. The pharmaceutical market remains reliant on pharmaceutical imports, particularly for high-tech patented drugs. In addition, the market is highly regulated, given that the MOH, previously did not, and currently, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (Saudi FDA) does not allow the sale of any pharmaceutical product that has not met the country's licensing requirement. In addition, the Saudi FDA has strict price control policies in place to limit both public and private spending on branded, generic and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals. The forecast is that total pharmaceutical spending in Saudi Arabia will increase from $2.65 billion in 2008 to $3.68 billion by 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% in US dollar terms. The main driver for such growth is thought to be the increasing burden of respiratory diseases in the country, along with diabetes, hypertension and cancer. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian government has recognized that the population is projected to increase to 27.6 million people by 2013 and has admitted that it is challenging to ﬁnance a sustainable healthcare sector."

What are the Issues:

Let's step back and look at the issue up for debate. The Saudi government, through their MOH pays for 75% of their health care spending. So, who would make up the 25% left for consideration? We know historically these petroleum rich Middle Eastern nations import all their manual laborers and house-hold servants, etc. Therefore, I think it a safe assumption these non-Saudi citizens would not be covered under their MOH system. We also know the pay scale for these non-Saudi citizens are low paying jobs.

We now know, according to this Saudi medical journal, the health-care market is highly regulated.

Saudi Arabia has strict price control-especially for branded drugs.

If an individual residing in Saudi Arabia and they aren't getting coverage under their national health care program MOH, why would anyone think these individuals have discretionary funds to purchase the world's most expensive insulin-based product on the market?

What does this mean for Afrezza?

With the Saudi government covering 75% all healthcare expenses in their nation, and set the standard for other Middle East nation, what Middle Eastern government or partner, in their right mind, would offer MannKind an upfront payment of $20 million when all they would have to do is order the drug directly from MannKind. The MOH leaders aren't stupid people, the Saudi government is cracking down on their healthcare cost structure. The price they pay for drugs is at the top of their list.

Does anyone think that Saudi Arabia will remove their strict price control policies for Afrezza?

Afrezza would have to undergo a strict licensing requirement in Saudi Arabia. The very first thing that Saudi Arabian medical professionals admit is their largest medical concern deals with respiratory diseases. Just this issue alone and the clear fact that here in the United States, the two issues preventing any growth in the initial uptake and then the refill disaster, is cost and adverse events impacting their respiratory system. Does any MannKind true believer think that Saudi doctors aren't aware there are major medical issues that impede Afrezza adopt by patients relates to the requirement their patients would have to undergo spirometry testing?

After all the claims made for years that Afrezza would be submitted for European approval (remember-Exubera was approved in Europe before it was approved in the US) there is no talk about MannKind having plans to submit their product for European approval, anytime soon. Now the speculation is shifting to the Middle Eastern nations. Where with some basic due diligence, investors would understand breaking into this market would be the most difficult market in the world to peddle Afrezza. Let's not forget, MannKind has already tipped their hand-the only "potential" partnership that has been openly discussed is with Brazil. And this deal didn't involve one cent of upfront payments being made by the partner who isn't exactly one of the most reputable operations in Latin America.

Truly amazing there would be anyone thinking with the Saudi's having probably the strictest criteria for approving a medication for use in their nation, and then add they also have the strictest price control and the true believers think the leadership team for the MOH is going to allow Afrezza being approved for use in their country and thus exacerbate the #1 health issue they face-respiratory problems.

Last Article I Wrote About Afrezza:

In my previous article I went into detail outlining the manufacturing issues MannKind faces with the production of Afrezza. Let me once again highlight the nature of the White Elephant facility that MannKind has in Danbury, Connecticut.

MannKind's Technosphere has been around for at least two decades.

Technosphere, for two decades, MannKind has sought partnership deals using their product. This would make Technosphere probably the most reviewed delivery system in the history of medical development. Now twenty years for the product being reviewed, there has never been one meaningful partner secured that has led to a FDA approved clinical trial.

As stated in my previous article, the Technosphere technology obviously has issues that has prevented other large pharmaceutical companies from using Technosphere. This lack of use by others hasn't prevented the massive growth in inhaled products coming onto the market-approved by the FDA.

As pointed out in my previous article, over the last four years there has been 1,350 active inhalation clinic trials. This fact alone proves that with all the patent claims made by MannKind about their inhalation technology-NOT one other company hasn't been stopped from infringing on MannKind's patents. Simply meaning-they are worthless patents, or at least patents that other drug development companies care 'one iota' about them.

The mere fact that MannKind makes great claims about their patents, the previously stated fact of growth in inhaled products, this massive growth hasn't and will not be impeded by all the patents MannKind claims they have for Technosphere.

Let me repeat one more time - Technosphere and the antiquated process that it entails in making a finish insulin product - Afrezza, involves massive mixing vats, a drug-wetting process, massive ovens to dry the products, and then throw in the excessive packaging requirements with the inhaler and numerous individual packets of various doses of the product. This make Afrezza the most expensive insulin product on the market. Therefore, all the other major insulin marketing pharmaceutical companies will always be able to beat MannKind's cost of production. All MannKind's competitors are lowering their cost of product, and now we have the true believers thinking Saudi Arabia is going to be their white knight in shining armor-so let me remind those who believe this scenario. Throw these new issues into Afrezza being the most expensive insulin product. If Saudi Arabia should opt to cut a deal for Afrezza use in their country-MannKind or the 'partnership' would have to add the shipping cost of the product from Danbury, add on the additional cost of the special packaging that Saudi Arabia REQUIRES on all drugs marketed in their country with each separate item having Saudi special codes on each of them.

Look at the gross revenue numbers that MannKind is currently generating with Afrezza sales in the United States. Now look at the net revenue generated for the most expensive insulin on the market. And one will now think that Saudi Arabia will never agree to this price, add in the additional cost related just to Saudi Arabia, and the paltry net revenues in the United States will be totally exacerbated by the revenue being generated in Saudi Arabia.

One simple question-why would anyone expect a Saudi Arabia partnership to hand over $20,000,000 to MannKind in an upfront payment? The only thing MannKind could hope for is to find a wholesaler to take on distrusting Afrezza in Saudi Arabia. But once again that is the problem!

The United States spends 17.1 % of their GDP ($20,199.960 Trillion) for medical care expenses. Saudi Arabia spends 4.7% of their GDP (708.796 Billion) for medical care expenses. The reality of such comparisons, MannKind can't find a partner in the United States, they can't for a wholesaler willing to take on the distributing of Afrezza. But Saudi Arabia is 'chomping at the bit' to continue the 'next greatest' fool theory is going to save those invested in MannKind's stock? Not hardly!

Final Point:

In 2015, 2016, and 2017 the true believers were quick to state that the lack of refills wasn't important, the only thing that counted was the growth in new prescriptions. Now that we see new prescriptions are running less than half of the rate in those early years, now they've shifted their claim that it's only the refill data that counts. Apparently forgetting that refills are always predicated on new prescriptions that are then compounded to make a company profitable! That magic word that in my opinion MannKind will never see-profitability.

In the 3rd Quarter of 2015, Sanofi generated 6,667 prescriptions with Afrezza. With this final week of the 1st Quarter of 2018, MannKind has achieved 5,098 prescriptions with their efforts. Go back three years and compare results for now the 4th calendar year that MannKind has promised stellar results. This Friday, unless by some miracle, if MannKind doesn't show 1,569 prescriptions for the week, they have failed in their stated goal. Never forget - Sanofi opted to wipe their hands of Afrezza due to it being a lost cause. Why would MannKind think anything different? When the money runs out - the CEO can't expect free expense paid trips to Monaco!

Conclusion:

It has always been my hope and desire that Afrezza will remain available for those patients that need options for treating their medical condition. Afrezza is insulin, and for decades we have known that insulin is beneficial for treating diabetes. The simple issues as they relate to Afrezza, will its inherit cost and efficacy issues, where even MannKind executives have stated exists, can Afrezza ever turn a profit for MannKind?

Though I disagree with some of Spencer Osborne's positions in his latest article, going forward I would suggest all investors should pay attention to his detailed charts, graphs and projections. As always, they offer valid information that helps one doing due diligence on the involved company.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

