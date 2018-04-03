Alzheon Proposes Terms For $70 Million IPO

Alzheon's existing investors aren't supporting the IPO and the firm is a small player among giants in a very risky disease treatment area.

Alzheon has filed amended terms for its U.S. IPO.

Alzheon (ALZH) intends to raise $70 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is a later stage firm re-developing a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

ALZH is operating in an especially difficult disease treatment area, has no collaboration partners and existing investors aren’t supporting the IPO.

Company

Framingham, MA-based Alzheon was founded in 2013. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a Phase 3-ready program in Alzheimer’s disease and a discovery platform of small molecules for the inhibition of protein misfolding in neurodegenerative disorders.

Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Martin Tolar. Prior to Alzheon, Tolar was the President and CEO of Knome from 2011 - 2013 and President and CEO of NormOxys from 2009 - 2011. Tolar also serves on the board of directors for a variety of life sciences companies.

The company seeks to assist patients suffering specifically from Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Alzheon intends to initiate a Phase 3 program in the U.S. (AD affects an estimated 5.5 million people in the U.S. alone) and internationally.

Investors in the company include Ally Bridge Group and Aptus Holdings.

Technology

Alzheon has developed an orally administered inhibitor of beta amyloid misfolding known as ALZ-801, the company’s lead product candidate. The company believes that the product has the potential to be among the first drugs to intervene in an underlying mechanism of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD.

Below is a brief overview video of the molecules of ALZ-801 forming a cloud around Aß42 monomer:

(Source: Christine Rathbun)

Products include ALZ-801 (an improved prodrug formulation of tramiprosate) and ALZ-1903, a preclinical candidate that is a new chemical entity, as well as a discovery platform of small molecules for the inhibition of protein misfolding in neurodegenerative disorders.

The company’s lead oral product, ALZ-801, is focused on mild AD patients with a targeted patient selection based on APOE4 genotype. ALZ-801 has a granted fast track designation by the FDA for development in AD.

The product has shown promising clinical signals in a subset of AD patients, as well as favorable long-term safety in more than 2,000 subjects. Tramiprosate, the active ingredient of ALZ-801, was reviewed in 16 clinical trials conducted by Bellus.

Alzheon plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial of ALZ-801 in 2018 in the United States and internationally. The company has designed the Phase 3 trial by applying ‘recent advances in the understanding of the role of beta amyloid in AD, our elucidation of ALZ-801’s mechanism of action and insights into optimizing clinical trial designs for AD.’

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market was valued at $3.42 billion in 2016. The market is projected to generate revenue of around $5.09 billion by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of around 8% between 2017 - 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing worldwide prevalence of Alzheimer’s diseases and increasing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Additional factors include steady government support for other neurodegenerative diseases that have become more prevalent such as in the U.S. over the past few years.

The report listed North America as the largest regional market. The region is predicted to continue to be a major player with significant growth as awareness for Alzheimer’s treatment grows. Europe is also projected to see rapid growth during the forecast period.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that are developing Alzheimer’s drugs include:

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLY)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Daiichi Sankyo Company (OTCPK:DSKYF)

H Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY)

Eisai Co. (OTCPK:ESALF)

In addition, the S-1 statement lists the following treatments and companies as competitors (sorted by compounds):

Currently Marketed Compounds

Generic, currently available treatments for AD include the acetylcholinesterase inhibitors donepezil, galantamine and rivastigmine; and memantine, which blocks the current at the glutamate receptor. These medications are prescribed routinely for patients with AD and are considered the standard of care at present.

Companies with compounds in Late-Stage Development

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Merck (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Amgen (AMGN)

Biogen (BIIB)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Management believes that Alzheon is ‘the only company developing a clinical stage, small molecule with a mechanism of action designed to prevent the misfolding and aggregation of beta amyloid protein into neurotoxic oligomers.’

Financials

ALZH’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that the firm has no revenues and significant development costs associated with its early stage pipeline studies.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: ALZH S-1)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $6.4 million in cash & equivalents and $1.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ALZH intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million.

There are no existing shareholders that have indicated an interest in purchasing shares, which is a negative signal for the IPO since it is typical in the current IPO environment for at least one existing shareholder to support the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $211.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds of this offering to advance the clinical development of our lead product candidate, ALZ-801,through the release of top-line data from our Phase 3 trial that we plan to commence in 2018, and the remainder, if any, to fund new and ongoing research and development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

