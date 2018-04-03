Its opposite number, the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares ETF (FAZ), fails the first of those two screens, and, based on that, I suggest avoiding it.

Employees of Russell 1000 Financial Services Index component Goldman Sachs enjoying a coffee break (credit: Goldman Sachs). FAZ aims for -3x the daily movement of that index.

Take A Pass On FAZ

Last month, I mentioned that the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares ETF (FAS) passed both of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. Its opposite number, the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares ETF (FAZ) fails the first of those two screens, and, based on that, I suggest avoiding it. I elaborate and offer a couple of alternatives to consider, depending on your goals.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On FAZ

You can see in the screen capture below from my site's admin panel how FAZ currently fails the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens.

The first screen is pretty simple. We start with the assumption that security returns tend to revert to their long-term means, so we compare the ETF's average six-month return since inception (its Long Term Return) with its most recent six-month return (its Short Term Return). Since both are negative, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return" above) is negative too. To pass this screen, the mean has to be positive, so FAZ fails.

A Hypothetical Scenario To Illustrate Its Second Screen

Since the mean of FAZ's short- and long-term returns was negative, Portfolio Armor didn't apply its second screen, but let's assume, for illustrative purposes, that FAZ passed that screen. Say, for example, there had been a bear market over the last six months that was led by financials, and, as a result, FAZ was up 40% over the last six months. In that case, all else equal, the "6m Exp Return" figure for FAZ would have been, [(40%) + (-27.222%)] / 2 = 6.39%. The second screen would have been for Portfolio Armor to gauge option market sentiment on FAZ by attempting to find an optimal, or least expensive, collar for it against a >9% drop over the next six months, using 6.39% as a cap. As you can see in the screen capture from the soon-to-be-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app, FAZ would have passed the second screen in that case.

Because an optimal collar was found using the 6.39%, in this hypothetical scenario, FAZ's potential return would have been 6.39%. But note that the cost of the hedge above was 5.93%. That means that FAZ's potential return, net of hedging cost, would have been about 0.46%. So even in this hypothetical scenario, FAZ wouldn't have scored highly on Portfolio Armor's daily ranking of securities.

What It Would Take For FAZ To Score Highly

My site is completely agnostic when it comes to security selection - it doesn't discriminate between stocks and exchange traded products, and it doesn't discriminate between bearish and bullish ETPs. It goes where the data takes it. So it is possible that FAZ could score highly on its ranking in the future, but for that to happen, we'd need a severe bear market, such as the one that started in 2008.

Would It Make Sense To Own FAZ Then?

Maybe. It depends on how long the bear market lasts. In a long enough bear market, it can make sense to hold a levered bearish ETF, provided you hedge. One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

Other Approaches To Consider

If you're considering buying FAZ because you're bearish on financials in the near term, another approach to consider would be to buy put options on the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). The nonlinearity of put options means that you can get the same impact to your portfolio while holding less of them than you'd need to in a levered inverse ETF like FAZ. I wrote about an example of that in 2015, comparing puts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH):

Because options react to their underlying securities in a non-linear fashion, a small dollar amount allocated to them can protect a much larger underlying security or portfolio. We showed an example of that, with a particular put option on the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), in an article about the August 24th market meltdown. On that day, SPY dropped 4%, the triple-levered inverse ETF SH rose 13%, and that particular put option on SPY (pictured nearby) was up nearly 80%.

If You're Agnostic

If you're agnostic about which securities to own and just want to a shot at maximizing returns, you may want to consider looking at Portfolio Armor's top 10 names. These are the names the site estimates have the highest potential returns over the next six months, while being hedgeable against declines as low as 9%. I've been presenting these to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers since June 8th, and then showing their performance six months later. The graph below, via Portfolio Armor, shows the performance of the most recent cohort to hit six months.

Those top names from September 28th were up 14.3%, on average, vs. 4.47% for SPY. This was the 15th cohort out of 17 that has outperformed SPY over the next six months.

The table below shows the performance of the 17 weekly top names cohorts for which we have complete 6-month performance data so far - each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort.

So Portfolio Armor's top 10 names averaged 19.51% over the average of these 17 six-month periods, vs. SPY's average of 11.82%, an average outperformance of 7.69% over six months.

You might have better luck with those top names - whether just buying equal dollar amounts of them, or buying and hedging them -then taking a flyer on FAZ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.