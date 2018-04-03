Expect Positive Surprises On President Trump's Trade Policies

While it is possible that a trade war breaks out, it seems much more likely that President Trump will take marginal improvements to trade, rather than press for more.

Eventually, valuations matter in the stock market. I have talked about this repeatedly the past six months only to be harshly told that I was wrong to be mildly bearish when I declared the stock market had gone from "buy the dips to sell the rips."

For valuations to come back to earth, there needed to be catalysts to bring stock prices down. The first correction was largely tied to interest rate and liquidity concerns. The new correction is largely tied to tech and energy narratives, as well as concerns about President Trump's trade policies.

With regard to technology and energy stocks, I believe those narratives are close to playing out. From Facebook's (FB) privacy problems to Tesla's (TSLA) production and debt concerns, the tech sector has temporarily fallen out of favor. On the energy front, many still (wrongly) believe that oil is in a glut, shale is unlimited and that oil demand is about to fall off of a cliff. I disagree and have been a buyer of energy stocks in recent weeks.

The second major catalyst of this correction has clearly been President Trump's aggressive moves on trade. Here, it is harder to quantify as the President has established fairly extreme parameters for negotiating trade deals. However, I do believe that the surprises on trade are likely to be positive and that we will not drift into trade wars. If I am right, the stock market will benefit as those announcements come in.

During corrections, asset prices usually overshoot to the low side. I believe that is already happening in many cases, especially for non-mega cap companies. Energy stocks are cheap relative to what I believe will be cash flows in coming quarters. Tech has largely sold off and is closing in on buy levels. Real estate has also sold off and is ready to be bought again.

Narratives Are Helping Bring Valuations Down

Whether the narratives are right, wrong or fake (article coming on "fake narratives" soon), the narratives on various stocks are helping to bring the S&P 500 (SPY) (IVV) (VOO) valuation down. We've seen it on stocks such as Facebook and Tesla as mentioned above, but also Concho Resources (CXO) which is down 10% on merger news.

A host of other S&P stocks, all with their own stories, are now in "bear market" territory off by 20% or more, many near 52-week lows, including (but not limited to):

Albemarle (ALB) Corning (GLW) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Johnson Controls (JCI) Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Kinder Morgan (KMI) Broadcom (AVGO) Merck & Co (MRK) Charter Communications (CHTR) Micron (MU) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Qualcomm (QCOM) Comcast (CMCSA) Simon Property Group (SPG) CVS Health (CVS) Symantec (SYMC) Dominion Energy (D) Vulcan Materials (VMC) Dish Network (DISH) Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) General Electric (GE) Ventas (VTR) General Mills (GIS) Williams Companies (WMB)

We know that valuations have been very high; however, with a combination of the sell-off and higher earnings revisions, things are looking a lot more normalish.

According to FactSet:

"During the first quarter, analysts increased earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for the quarter. The Q1 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the median EPS estimates for all the companies in the index) has increased by 5.4% (to $36.24 from $34.37) during this period. How significant is a 5.4% increase in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter? How does this increase compare to recent quarters? On average, the bottom-up EPS estimate usually decreases during a quarter. During the past five years (20 quarters), the bottom-up EPS estimate has recorded an average decline of 3.9% during a quarter. During the past ten years, (40 quarters), the bottom-up EPS estimate has recorded an average decline of 5.5% during a quarter. During the past fifteen years, (60 quarters), the bottom-up EPS estimate has recorded an average decline of 4.1% during a quarter. In fact, the first quarter of 2018 marked the largest increase in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter since FactSet began tracking the quarterly bottom-up EPS estimate in Q2 2002. The previous record for the largest increase in the bottom-up EPS estimate was 4.8%, which occurred in Q2 2004."

Here's what forward PE on the S&P 500 has done lately.

It's falling off a cliff right now. According to FactSet, the average forward PE for the S&P 500 over different time frames is: five-year (15.2), 10-year (14.4), 15-year (15.2), and 20-year (17.2). In other words, the combination of higher earnings due to tax cuts and a firm economy and the current correction retesting the 200-day moving average, has brought forward PE pretty close to what apparently is a "new normal" forward looking PE level.

I'd like to see firm earnings and a PE around 15 myself, but even with some reversion to mean on earnings due to cyclicality, we are not looking at an imminent "crash" anytime soon it would appear.

So, that leaves us to ponder, are we likely to see positive or negative surprises for the balance of the year? On at least one count, I think positive.

Positive Surprises On Trade and Tariffs Coming

Despite many rants of pundits, politicians, partisans and investors about President Trump's approach to trade and tariffs, the reality is that nothing very bad has happened yet. That is likely to continue to be the case.

That doesn't mean that bad things can't happen. I went through the "bad scenarios" rant here during one of my weekly webcasts:

Here's what I believe. As the title of the webcast says, I believe that President Trump will moderate his demands as negotiations move forward. He is certainly aware that he won't get everything he has talked about and that a trade war is really not "easy to win." I know, a lot of people will dispute that last sentence, but I have to think somebody, maybe the outgoing Gary Cohn or the newly shined up Larry Kudlow, is keeping President Trump a little bit in reality on global trade being ultimately good for the United States. Maybe the President glanced at Bloomberg's discussion of trade wars.

With today's announcement of some Chinese tariffs being imposed, it is easy to think a trade war in imminent. Usually the "hard" thing to think is the better approach though. China has already said they would work on bringing the trade deficit down, not only with America but also with India. The countries are already engaging the WTO which is promising in that the slow process there usually ends in compromises.

I think there is a very strong possibility that cooler heads will prevail in the U.S. vs. China, EU and the NAFTA negotiations. Ultimately, there is an element of truth that America has supported the global economy a long-time and has given in many areas. But it is also true the U.S. has become fabulously rich since WWII.

Once all sides acknowledge newer emerging realities, such as the "slow growth forever" global economy we face, then improvements at the margins of globalism can happen. As those positive announcements come out, there is a possibility that we see an extension of the bull market until some country runs into a debt wall (another narrative for another day), or until earnings finally disappoint.

As I suggested to Mark Yusko, founder of Morgan Creek Capital, the S&P 500 seems destined for 3,000 (or SPY 300).

We're now seeing the S&P 500 test the 200-day moving average for the second time. If it holds on the weekly basis, then the rally could turn back up quickly and with less enthusiasm due to the recent shock to people's fragile psyches, meaning it might be a healthier rise, until of course people get giddy again.

Some caveats. If a trade war does develop, all bets are off and then a real "plunge" to at least 2,200 on the S&P 500 and possibly 1,600 is very possible. So, heads up, probably keep some spare change in cash just in case.

Caveats are important so you don't marry a narrative that is wrong. If circumstances do get worse on trade, we have to acknowledge that, just as we need to acknowledge that valuations have come down and there is no trade war at this moment.

Stocks To Buy

Members of Margin of Safety Investing were given a list of 12 stocks to start buying Monday morning in an article titled, "A Shopping List For Today." We have covered these on the service previously. Here are two excerpts:

Buy Nutrien (NTR): Nutrien is the premier fertilizer company on the planet. Both before and after the merger of Potash and Agrium, the company has been consolidating. The down cycle in fertilizer is over or almost over. All the long-term catalysts are positive, even if the market isn't roaring yet. You can try to catch the cycle perfect if you really understand farming, but better early than late on this actual dividend growth stock. You can buy here or sell cash-secured puts near the money a month or two out.

Buy Antero Resources (AR), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Kinder Morgan (KMI): All near strong support and worth owning for all the reasons I have covered over and over again. Feel free to sell near the money cash-secured puts for a month or two out, or buy shares. Remember, we have a basket of energy stocks because we are building our own personal ETFs, so don't get too overweight in any one of these names, you want 2-4% of your portfolio in each.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR,OXY,KMI,MU,NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://bluemoundassetmanagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.