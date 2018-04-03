Prospect Capital Corp.: I Did It Again

I see Prospect Capital Corp. as a "Buy" position, not as a "Speculative Buy" just yet. However, the risk-reward looks good at today's price point.

I have done it again: I added to my long position in Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) last week as I believe the business development company will be able to maintain its current dividend payout, and the valuation level is attractive. I discuss why I think Prospect Capital Corp. makes for a promising "Buy" position at today's price point. An investment in Prospect Capital Corp. currently yields 11.0 percent.

I have made three major BDC purchases in 2018: I re-bought Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) @$35.40 because I thought the best-of-breed BDC was becoming just too cheap lately. I also doubled down on Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) @$12.00 as I believe the business development company is a promising "Buy" after it abandoned its proposal to externalize management (a proposal that really hurt the stock in 2017).Thirdly, I gobbled up a few more shares in Prospect Capital Corp. last week @$6.50. The reasons: Valuation, yield, and sentiment.

That's right, I think investors have three reasons these days to consider a long position in Prospect Capital Corp. Today's price point allows investors to lock in a moderately safe dividend for the time being AND leaves room for capital appreciation.

The Valuation Is Attractive, Implies A Decent Margin Of Safety

Prospect Capital Corp. is not a favorite in the sector, for good reason. The company slashed its dividend payout twice in the last three years, which negatively affected the company's valuation. Prospect Capital Corp.'s high net asset value discount primarily reflects investor concerns as far as dividend continuity is concerned. Today, Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares sell for a ~30 percent discount to the last reported net asset value discount.

A 30 percent discount to NAV tilts the odds in favor of capital gains down the road as Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares have regularly traded at higher P/NAV- ratios in the past (remember that PSEC shortly sold for a premium to NAV about a year ago, in Q1-2017). There is no guarantee that a higher P/NAV-ratio will become a reality, of course, but investors are hardly overpaying for Prospect Capital Corp. at this point, in my opinion.

Distributions Are Covered By Income, At Least For The Time Being

Prospect Capital Corp. has a dividend yield of 11 percent, and the recently adjusted dividend payout of $0.06/share monthly, or $0.72/share annually, is currently covered by run-rate NII.

I consider the dividend to be sustainable - as I explained here - UNLESS there is a larger loan default/write-off/increase in non-accruals that would negatively impact dividend coverage. Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend of eleven percent is currently covered with net investment income, suggesting that the dividend is moderately safe.

Recovery In Investor Sentiment, Investors Are No Longer Fearful

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares have regularly traded at a (large) discount to NAV. The discount to net asset value has been the result of management previously issuing shares below NAV, two dividend cuts, and high management fees.

Investor sentiment, however, has recovered from the steep sell-off after the dividend cut last year, and shares have held up just fine during the February market hiccup.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares now seem to have stabilized in the mid-$6s price range, suggesting that investors have finally come to terms with the dividend cut last year and are no longer fearful.

Your Takeaway

I think it is safe to say that investors have made their peace with Prospect Capital Corp.'s latest dividend cut. The shake-out in October/November was healthy, and the recovery has been profound. Importantly, Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares have stabilized, which is a good sign and could point at further price gains. The ~30 percent discount to NAV implies a good margin of safety, and the dividend is currently covered by NII, so I'd think the adjusted monthly dividend of $0.06/share is safe for the next 8-12 months. I see PSEC as a moderate-risk "Buy" position today (because of its large NAV discount), but see the BDC as a "Speculative Buy" below $6. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, MAIN, HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.