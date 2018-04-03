Burlington Stores, Inc.: Buy This Leading Discount Retailer

The business

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is a discount clothing retailer that provides ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, accessories and footwear, youth apparel, home appliance and coats. They have outperformed the overall market with shares rising 37.41% in the last 52 weeks and 6.23% YTD. The discount retailer industry as a whole has performed well over the last year gaining 16.67%, but so far in 2018, the industry has lagged with the exception of BURL.

The company, due to its flawless execution of a business strategy that involves expanding their retail footprint and staying ahead of seasonal changes with their inventory to keep costs down, has shown exceptional YoY growth, expansion of margins and is expected to continue to outperform competition going forward.

Performance

FY 2017 was a very impressive year for BURL. Total revenues came in at $6.11 billion, which is a 9% growth YoY. According to the company's most recent 10-K filing, this growth was attributed to improved execution of their off-price model. The increase in sales led to an increase in gross profit of 11% bringing the total to $2.35 billion for the year. Margins continue to expand with operating margin climbing to 7.96% compared to 6.92% the year prior and gross margin seeing a marginal expansion to 41.75% compared to 41.02% in 2016.

Net income saw the greatest amount of growth YoY, 78.28% to be exact. Net income totaled $384.85 million, which is up from $215.87 million in 2016. The company has stated in their 10-K that this increase was due to improved gross margin and decreased income tax expense thanks to the Tax Act.

Strengths and weaknesses

I believe the strengths of BURL largely outweigh any weakness the company shows. Despite upward revisions of estimates, the company has shown strength and consistency in beating or meeting estimates each quarter of the last few years. Since Q1 of 2014, they have yet to miss on earnings. Of the 16 quarterly announcements, the company has had a positive surprise in 13 of them, which is impressive for a retailer in a tough industry that has lots of competition.

Currently, shares are trading at 23.70x P/E with a forward P/E of 22.32. The average is 19.84 for discount retailers, which makes BURL shares slightly overvalued. But when looking at the amount of upward estimate revisions combined with a PEG of only 1.25, shares have not yet gotten ahead of themselves, leaving good potential for more upside.

The company is also dedicated to adding more stores each year to expand their retail footprint. Since FYE 2015, the company has added 62 new stores bringing the total to 629 at the end of 2017. The long-term goal for the company is 1,000 stores. Part of their strategy is to identify new locations that will allow them to execute their growth strategy without having a negative effect on their existing stores. If the company continues to execute this plan as they have, the large footprint should help the company continue to gain exposure to new markets and drive revenues in the coming years.

As for weaknesses, no company is perfect but BURL comes pretty close. They continue to improve their already impressive key metrics, their margins are expanding and their business strategy is sound. I feel like I'm nitpicking but any weakness in this company would stem from the risks associated with the industry. Their performance can be heavily affected by changes in economic conditions, by pressure from peers in a very competitive industry, and as a retailer, they are subjected to weather conditions and seasonality.

Looking ahead

The future looks promising for BURL as their business strategy consists of improving their already positive numbers. The company's focus for 2018 consists of increasing overall profitability by improving comp store sales, expanding and optimizing their stores, and increasing profit margins. In 2017, BURL improved comp sales by 3.4% YoY, and with $339.06 million in free cash flow, I expect the company to continue expanding the number of stores in their portfolio. If the company can execute this plan as they did in 2017 and the years prior, investors can expect very good returns for 2018.

Analyst sentiment for the stock is also very positive as the company has already seen a large number of revisions this year. There are 18 analysts covering the stock and 100% of them are positive with 3 ranking the stock a HOLD and 15 with BUY ratings. The average price target among them is $143.73, which has shares trading at a 10% discount at current prices.

Technicals

Shares currently sit at all-time highs after breaking out of a weak rising wedge last week. Now, it's starting to head higher after testing the 50-day moving average, at the same time, rising above the short-term moving averages as well. If you look at each micro trend into the past, the stock seems to obey the 13 and 21 EMA as support/resistance and usually rides these averages through the majority of the micro trend. I initiated a position at $127 and will look to add more if the price pulls back to test these shorter-term averages on its way to make higher highs.

Summary

As most of the retail sector has struggled with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) aggressive advancement into the sector, discount retailers have seemed to prevail from this "Amazon Effect." In 2017, most companies in the industry have outperformed both the sector and the S&P 500 as a whole, but have started 2018 much slower, with the exception of BURL. The company has continued its momentum into the new year despite the struggles across the market and with strong expectations for 2018, BURL is one of the best discount retailers available right now.

