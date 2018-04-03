Should You Invest Like Ackman?

In this video I discuss the Pershing Square Fund (OTCPK:PSHZF) 2017 Annual report and its recent under-performance. It is interesting to go through Ackman's holdings to find out more about his current strategy in today's volatile market.

Bill Ackman is notorious for his activist campaigns including Herbalife (HLF), Valeant (VRX) and Chipotle (CMG) but many forget that there is still an extremely positive long-term track record behind him.

The question is will he be able to rise again and shine or has his magic touch disappeared for good? We will have to wait and see about that but, in the meantime, let's check his current positions and see what we can takeaway. Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.