Lockup Could Swing Switch Lower

When the 180-day IPO lockup period for Swich expires on April 16th, pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell large blocks of previously restricted stock.

The 180-day lockup period for Switch (SWCH) ends on April 16, 2018. When this six-month period concludes, the company’s pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will have the ability to sell large blocks of currently restricted shares. The potential for an increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of SWCH in the short term.

Currently SWCH trades in the $13 to $14 range, lower than its IPO price of $17. Shares of Switch have fluctuated over the last six months, but primarily they have declined after reaching a high of $20.03 on November 3, 2017.

Business Overview: Operator of Data Centers in the United States

Switch provides co-location space and other related services to digital media and technology organizations, financial institutions, cloud and managed service providers, telecommunications providers, and government agencies. Currently, the company has three data centers that operate in Nevada and Michigan.

In its SEC filings, Switch notes that it considers its data centers as the “world’s most reliable, secure, resilient, and sustainable data centers.” These data centers are powered solely on renewable energy and exceed industry averages for cooling efficiency, which is a major factor in maintaining data centers. Two of its centers are the only facilities in the world that have received multiple Tier IV certifications, and the company is working toward even higher standards to go beyond the current certification limits. Switch has a customer base of more than 800 clients, which include many global players.

Switch has received patents for its proprietary designs, which they call Switch Modularly Optimized Designs. These “MODS” give the company flexibility to quickly deploy infrastructure based upon client needs, and this minimizes capital risks and reduces operational expenses. Switch notes that it has achieved 100 percent uptime in all of its three data centers, which encompass close to 4.0 million square feet of space and have nearly 415 megawatts of power. Their facilities are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Reno, Nevada, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. A fourth facility will be developed on recently acquired land in Atlanta, Georgia.

Financial Highlights

Switch Incorporated reported the following third quarter financial highlights for the period ending September 30, 2017:

Total revenue reached $97.7 million vs. $81.7 million for the same period last year. This represents an increase of 20 percent.

Operating income reached $25.5 million vs. $16.4 million for the same period last year for an increase of 55 percent.

Net income was $16.5 million in contrast to $15.9 million year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million, vs. $34.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of 44 percent.

Management Team

CEO and Chairman Rob Roy founded Switch in 2002. Mr. Roy has been involved in developing data centers since 2000, with the mergers of several predecessor companies.

President and General Counsel Thomas Morton has been with Switch since January 2016. His previous experience comes from senior positions at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Gray Cary, which is now known as DLA Piper. He earned a B.A. in finance from the University of San Diego and a JD from the University of the Pacific-McGeorge School of Law.

CFO Gabe Nacht has been with Switch since January 2016. His previous experience is from positions at ClearCapital.com and other companies in the media and technology industries. He earned an MBA in corporate finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern and a B.A. in political science from Tufts University.

Competition: Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, and Others

Switch faces considerable competition from other large data center service providers including QTS Realty Trust (QTS), Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), CyrusOne (CONE), Coresite Realty (COR), DuPont Fabros Technology, and China Telecom (CHA).

Early Market Performance

Switch’s IPO priced at $17 per share, above its expected price range of $14 to $16. The stock has declined steadily over the last six months, reaching a low of $13.65 on March 2. Currently, the stock trades in the $15 to $16 price range.

Conclusion: Short Shares Ahead of April 16th Lockup Expiration

When the SWCH IPO lockup expires on April 16th, a large group of pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell their blocks of currently restricted stock for the first time. This group consists of eight officers and directors along with a number of 5% shareholders.

If just a portion of these pre-IPO insiders and shareholders unload some of their stock, the secondary market could be flooded and SWCH's share price could experience a sharp, short-term downswing. Risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of SWCH ahead of the April 16th lockup expiration. Interested investors should cover their short positions during April 17th and 18th.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SWCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.