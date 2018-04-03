Snipp Interactive's (SNIPF) CEO Atul Sabharwal on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTCQB:SNIPF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Forney - MKR Group

Atul Sabharwal - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

Jaisun Garcha - Chief Financial Officer & Secretary

Analysts

Rob Goff - Echelon

Operator

Good day and welcome to Snipp Interactive Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I’d now like to turn the conference over to Mark Forney. Please go ahead.

Mark Forney

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Snipp Interactive’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 conference call. This morning we issued our fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website and the financials are posted on SEDAR. We report our financials in U.S. dollars, so today’s discussion will use that currency unless otherwise noted.

Before beginning our formal remarks, I’d like to remind listeners that today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Snipp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required.

I’ll now turn the call over to Snipp’s CEO, Atul Sabharwal. Please go ahead.

Atul Sabharwal

Thank you, Mark. For those of you who have listen to the earnings calls over the last few years firstly thank you for your time and continue support. Secondly, you remember how we have talked about anticipating a tipping point for our company that place where sales growth and gross [ph] finally reached equilibrium. It takes some passage of time to mark a tipping point, but Q4 felt like that for us as we have generated some very positive year-over-year returns and entered 2018 with new markets and a healthy backlog of business. We expect our year-over-year returns to continue to trend upward and given the seasonal nature of half of our business today short-term promotions and historical quarterly or sequential quarterly analysis is always going to be the correct way to view the health of our company. Over 2018, as we successfully layer in more long-term recurring revenue stream this seasonality should become less important but more on that later.

Before getting into the numbers, I want to highlight our experience in our newish market segment, the cannabis market which we officially launched just three weeks ago on March 13, 2018, with the announcement of our Cannabis Marketing Resource Center the CMRC as we call it, it is an educational tool for what will certainly be one of the fastest growing markets in North America. Our purpose is fairly simple to create an educational resource for companies in this new and excitement field and to introduce those companies to the advantages of using our platform in their highly regulator industry.

Snipp has a multiyear history with many of the largest companies in established regulated industries particularly major consumer categories such as alcohol, pharmaceuticals and tobacco. Every industry is slightly different, but the basic tenets of the same enable more effective marketing and our loyalty program that drive sales and grow a brand base of repeat customers within the parameters of what is legally permissible for each industry. The $250,000 investment Snipp by Read MD, coming just a week after we announced our resource center was an affirmation by a key player in the Canadian market. Read MD was quick to see that Snipp can help to move this industry forward, what the kind of professional tools that will be needed as this industry grows and develops the systems, regulations and infrastructure virtually from scratch.

In particular, Snipp’s advance and highly customizable propriety platform allows companies like Read MD, the much-needed flexibility to tailor promotional and loyalty programs in what is clearly a sector with rapidly changing and evolving legal parameters and guidelines. We are very encouraged by that level and depth of interest, so investors should expect future announcements as our interaction with members of the resource center transitioned from dialogue and education into customer relationships. In fact, right off of this call I am hoping in a flight to Canada to meet with the leading vertically integrated Cannabis to talk about 12 months contract, so wish me some luck.

Finally, there is a very important distinction, I want to stress about this new industry. In our traditional consumer goods companies in many cases, we are building on marketing programs that date back to another year, particularly in alcohol, but some of these brands are more than 100 years old. 50 to 100-year brands are fairly common in the consumer product markets. In contrast, the Cannabis industry is born in a digital age measured in years rather than decades, with a clean sale and minimal history. Because of that, we believe our ability to gain traction will be greatly enhanced. We launch the CMRC just 3 weeks ago, but I’m happy to report that we already have around 20 established companies who have signed up to learn about what we can offer the industry in terms of compliant effective marketing tools. To put that in perspective that is by far the fastest we have ever gained new qualified prospects in our company's history when targeting a new industry.

Moreover, many of the people calling have backgrounds with leading alcohol companies, who have clients of other ready, so the creditability factor for us is very high going into the conversations. So, it’s important to note that we are entering the regulated Cannabis industry at the right time after much of the hype has subsided and when the real business is set to begin. like most cycles, this one gained tremendous interest and many players, but the industry is approaching a new face where the focus will be on growth and market share. We have seen this before and the Cannabis companies know what is coming, a battle for consumers, doctors, a fight for brand awareness, the need for repeat customers all familiar turf for us like new to this industry.

This is no different than the battle we see waged every day on the shelves of stores across the world by household brands that every consumer in every market knows. Our platform represents one of the most advanced marketing tool sets in the world, so if our experience in other industries is a guide, we will have some first movers in the Cannabis space and gain real traction as sales begin to grow across this industry. In that sense, there is a multi-year trend ready to play out here. So, this is not just a one-time announcement and investors should expect to continued update on this and excite -- this new and exciting category throughout the year.

I spent some extra time in the Cannabis space to kick-off this earnings call, so I would like to shift gears at this point to highlight a few other items of interest before turning the call over to Jason our CFO. Our sense of tipping point is back with the results and trends from the end of 2017 combined with our sense that we can continue to improve particularly in terms of sales effectiveness. In particular, we showed marked improvement in three key categories revenue, EBITDA and bookings, all important indicators of future trends, most specifically in Q4 2017 year-over-year revenue increased by 29%, EBITDA improved by 83% and most critically bookings improved by 45%.

We started 2018 with the bookings backlog, programs that have sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized of 5.7 million, that is a 35% improvement over the same time last year and a very encouraging trend for the coming year. I often tells investors that when I woke up on January 1, 2016 that bookings backlog number was just 700,000 and then when I woke up on January 1, 2017 that bookings backlog number had grown to 4.2 million and this year on January 1, 2018, that it had grown to tremendous 5.7 million. I can imagine of very near future where we would have enough long-term contracts geared into our promotions business that I wake-up at the beginning of the year and I have enough in bookings to cover all of our costs for that year and then some.

Okay. So now I will turn the call over to our CFO, Jaisun Garcha, for some greater detail on our financials.

Jaisun Garcha

Thank you, Atul. In context, Q4 was more important in terms of trends and the full year figures as our cost cutting and product initiatives were a year long process that really took hold in the second half of the year.

As Atul mentioned, we have a new vigor in terms of year-over-year revenue comparisons. Revenue for Q4 2017 increased by 29% compared to Q4 2016. The dollar figure for revenue in Q4 2017 was $3.84 million compared to revenue for Q4 of 2016 of $2.99 million, a very healthy year-over-year increase.

As our press release states, full fiscal 2017 revenues showed a 15% improvement over fiscal 2016 and we came in just shy of $13 million for the full year. Looking forward into 2018, we are already on track to surpass this number and recognize revenue for the year. So, all five points to continued improvement in multiple categories.

Of course, realized revenue tells only part of the story as we are spreading a growing percentage of sales across many quarters. We combined, recognized and deferred sales into a revenue and booking backlog figure. So, our actual sales in 2017 when counting the revenue that will be recognized in future quarters was $18.6 million, a 21% improvement over 2016.

Revenue bearing is a phrase that investors should visualize on looking at Snip's future. One of the key figures to consider from our financial results is the growing percentage of revenue with recurring components. In 2016 about 32% of revenue had a recurring element and that total increased to 47% in 2017. That is a major yet planned structural shift in our business under which each successful layer of long-term revenue combines to form a stronger and more predictable revenue stream in future quarters.

Year-over-year our campaign size grew moderately from 47,035 to 42,153. That number only needs to stay consistent to ensure future financial success. We have a highly scalable business just on the cusp of profitability so the incremental returns will become significant as we leverage our infrastructure.

As we have communicated over many quarters, we spent a great deal of time lowering costs in 2017, so, much of that effort is now complete. The results were evident as EBITDA in Q4 2017 improved by 83% or $1.08 million over Q4 2016.

As a result, our Q4 2017 EBITDA loss was just 0.22 million versus the Q4 2016 EBITDA loss of 1.3 million. Even our full year numbers showed a marked improvement with EBITDA in fiscal 2017 improving by 70% compared to fiscal 2016. In the dollar terms that is an EBITDA improvement of $4.55 million, a significant increase.

Unlike last quarter which was EBITDA positive, we had a few additional expenses this quarter but the trend is still intact in terms of our overall march toward profitability. Perhaps the most important metric in terms of the future was the improvement in our bookings for Q4 2017 which increased 45% year-over-year marking an improvement of 1.27 million. In dollar terms the Q4 2017 bookings were $4.07 million versus Q4 2016 bookings of $2.8 million, a clear indicator of the impact of a fuller, more complete product platform.

For the year, the bookings backlog programs that have been sold but whose revenue have not yet been recognized stood at 5.7 million at year end 2017, an increase of 35% compared to 4.2 million at the end of 2016.

As mentioned our major cost cutting programs are almost complete, but clearly will continue to have a major impact on our results. Gross margins improved in Q4, 2017 by 5% from 61% in Q4, 2016 to 66% in Q4, 2017, but our goal is to consistently exceed 70% in every quarter during 2018. For the year, gross margins improved in fiscal 2017 by 4% from 66% in fiscal 2016 to 70% in fiscal 2017, but we know that we can improve on this margin as sales growth continues.

One of the keys to our greatly improve financial tie to this cost cutting in 2017 which occurred throughout the year, this effort touched almost every part of our company. For example, in 2017, we reduced salaries and compensation by 20%, G&A by 20%, professional fees by 36%, marketing and investor relations by 62% and travel expenses by 72%. Obviously, there is a limit to how much cost cutting a company can do, but we still have a few more areas that we can improve on in 2018. We have costs well in hand and are moving our attention to sales growth, while with the current infrastructure and team we are right size to make each incremental dollar of revenue even more profitable.

In that regard, I would like to discuss some of the important trends for 2018 and beyond. Our revenue model has clearly changed with the promotions category steadily decreasing from 80% of sales in 2015 to 53% in 2017. This is an important trend because promotions are typically short-term. In contrast, loyalty and rebate during the same period grew from just 14% of revenue to 38% representing a longer-term recurring type of revenue stream. This is a trend that will continue in to the future making our revenue more predictable in each successful quarter.

We’ve entered that part of the recurring revenue phase with long-term recognition of revenue shifts from a negative to a positive. Our 110%, five-year CAGR from 2013 to 2017 provides the backdrop the kind of growth potential that our business model can generate during the first phase of our business cycle. For the next phase we’ll be focus on profitable growth and the leverage in our model becomes more pronounced. With our recent financing completed last week, our cash position is solid and we are well positioned to grow the company in 2018.

I will now turn the call back to Atul for some additional comments.

Atul Sabharwal

Thanks, Jaisun. So, we have some major goals for 2018 that will be our primary focus as the year unfolds. We have a very well define product line, so primary emphasis will continue to be on improving our sales organization though in the world of technology you have to continue to add functionality and capability to your core platform. But we are focused less on that and more on the sales side of the equation for the first time in last two years. We exited 2017 with that emphasis and that will be a theme for all of 2018. There is both a learning curve and the seasoning process for each new member of our sales team and we are working hard to create more consistent outcomes and building momentum within that team. At this stage, any improvements go straight to the bottom line, so gaining consistency will be key. The business is out there and we have barely scratched the surface in terms of potential new customers.

We have already spoke great deal about the emerging Cannabis sector, but steady growth potential from our traditional industry categories should continue in 2018 and we have not yet monetized our massive collection of data which will our next category of functionality adding to the platform. We expect to further incorporate this data set as a new module and service in 2018 with more information to come on this valuable and growing asset that has a potential to surpass all of the revenue we make today from our bread and butter revenue streams very exciting.

At this point in our history, we are following the very familiar pattern with test promotional orders from our brands followed a year or so later with the potential to [indiscernible] these promotional orders into a full multi-quarter, loyalty or rewards program. We knew that many investors would struggle with the revenue comparison during our transition to a recurring revenue model, because that kind of apples to oranges comparison [period heights] [ph] to growing backlog of business that is stretching out in front of a company during the transition. But overtime, each of this individual revenue streams layers on top of the last one until you get a more predictable and profitable revenue stream. Essentially you have a head start in every quarter of deal. That is where we are right now.

So, each long-term order we sign improves our future revenue stream. We have mentioned in the past that we believe significant undervalue at relative to the market, but we also knew that investors were waiting for tangible evidence that our growth have resumed and that we were nearing our profitability. Q4 show that both of this trends item that. But we also know that confidence in our story can only be built on consistency and that is what we hope to prove in 2018. Clearly industries statistics show how much room is in front of us in terms of unlocking shareholder value, simply by reaching industry averages. To put this in perspective, if you look at numbers from industry sources early in 2018, you find that Snipp is trading at a deep discount to the market and all of the technology industry groups.

For example, as of January 2018, the average price to sales for the entire market was about 2.1 and the technology sectors where Snipp fits best trades at 6.4 to 7.9 times sales. As of yesterday, our price to sales ratio was a modest 1.4 current sales barely above cyclical industry such as trucking. We sometimes wrongly get lumped with internet advertising companies, a group that has struggled in recent quarters, but that designation is wrong. Because we provide the two tools not the creative content for marketing. We are a technology company, so our goal is to be valued like one, which gives us some tremendous blue sky, if we can establish confidence in our ability to generate consistent profitable growth.

We are moving towards that goal in 2018 and believe our results can earn us a technology market multiple over time. When you all look back and do the yearly quarter-on-quarter comparisons as we move further into 2018, we hope this will become clearly evident if not already given our quarterly and annual 2017 to 2016 performance. To some things up, at this part of our history, we enter the rest of 2018 the great suite of products and more to come as we leverage our massive collection of data into a new product potentially all sales incentive category.

We also know that we will get some traction in the fastest growing market in the consumer space, the Cannabis market, which will represent another source of revenue from an industry that had not previously existed. Considering the massive amount of un-sign potential business in our traditional lines, this combination of factors gives us the greatest number of new prospects in company history. Simply put, we are very optimistic about our growth potential through 2018 and into 2019. This is the best momentum we have had since launching our commercial products and the best visibility we have ever had as a company.

So, Q&A. Operator, any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Rob Goff from Echelon.

Rob Goff

Could you talk a bit in terms of looking deeper into your bookings in terms of the composition of the bookings? And I remember on the last quarter, you talked about the quarter-to-quarter impact of upfront costs associated with larger contracts. And to what extent might they have been an impact on the Q4 results given the strong bookings on the quarter?

Atul Sabharwal

So, in terms of bookings, I can break that down for you. About 24% of our bookings as of today -- I don’t have the breakdown for our Q4 bookings handy right now but I can give you what it is as of today which is a quarter later, 24% is promotions, 47% is loyalty, 11% is rebates and 16% are API sales licensing. So, it’s all trending towards nice long-term revenues stream which all have recurring components with them.

Rob Goff

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I believe after the third quarter Atul you had commented about on any given quarter you may have a lesser or greater impact from advance expenses with larger contracts, were they have been impacting Q4, might they be an impact in Q1?

Atul Sabharwal

So I’m trying to recall my statement on expenses, so as we sell longer term contracts they get spread out over multiple periods of time and then layer in on the revenue side, right, and that is now trending towards 50% of our business, right, where we get impacted by costs which are the cost of gift cards and the cost of fulfilling money transfers et cetera, all areas of cost make very little margin, may be 5%, 6% but it’s part of the overall program. The lesser short-term programs we do, the less the impact those costs have on our business, right. But there are always programs because of the nature of our industry because we have marketing, right, with some programs they go viral and they cause a tremendous number of people to participate causing tremendous cost which we just pass through and we cut a little coupon on each transaction but that just adds to -- it is just icing on top of the cake for us, right. But those programs they don’t happen all the time because they go viral some of these programs and brands love it and it results in a higher cost of the brand. But those when you have -- we run about 300 programs a year, it’s only two or three of those now programs that go viral which is result in higher costs, the impact on our quarter becomes much less. So that’s why you are seeing margins staying steady into 70% range because we had another business that compensates even for those [Technical Difficulty]

Rob Goff

And perhaps could you talk about your timeline monetizing on your CMRC? [Technical Difficulty].

Operator

Atul you may want to check your mute function. One moment. [Operator Instruction] And Atul have you rejoined?

Atul Sabharwal

Yeah, I’m here now, sorry I don’t know what happened there. Can you hear me?

Mark Forney

We can hear you.

Rob Goff

Yeah. It's Rob, I can hear you.

Atul Sabharwal

Okay. I’m so sorry what happened there. So, Rob I don’t know where I got cut off but what I was saying was that because, where do I get cut off, just so that I don’t repeat myself?

Rob Goff

You were just going through the gaining scale, means that there are less abbreviations in and about upfront cost?

Atul Sabharwal

Right, the point I was trying to make that we run upwards of 300 programs a year and few of those programs go viral and when a program goes viral typically it results in higher cost of fulfillment because more people participate to get say $5 card rate. Now as we’ve grown the business and we have multiple revenue streams the impact of any one of those programs become much less on the business, right. Because we have so many other programs running at the same time. So, we still haven’t got to that point where I can wake up on January 1 and say look we know we’re going to have $25 million of revenue before the year even starts, right we’re getting there, we’re getting there slowly but steadily, right. But as the business grows, the impact on any one of anyone promotion and however short or long it might be having a much lower impact on our cost base. That’s what I was trying to just get across.

Rob Goff

Thank you. And I did have a follow up with respect to your timeline on monetizing on your CRMC?

Atul Sabharwal

So today, the idea setting up to CRMC was to get into conversation with clients and help them understand how you do things without having to reinvent the wheel and to build the relationship with them by providing them a bunch of free services which hopefully we can transition them into paying customers of our platform as they think through their marketing strategies. I’m literally getting on the plane after this like I said to sit down where a fairly large company in the space because they actually have no clue what they want to do come June, July in the recreational space and they need a vendor, they’ve tried a few things, it's been completely adhoc, they are thinking or hiring a CMO, this is a fairly large company. And we’ve done over this stuff and it’s so happen that some of these people are work in these companies have look at clients like Constellation, look at clients like [indiscernible] are clients of us. And they know us, we work with some of their colleagues, planning out two quarters, three quarters, one-year in advance sometimes and the competition is starting.

Everybody talks about having the biggest growth facility, the best trends, but someone has to stop and ask the question as to are we selling in a competitive environment, right. And those questions are now being posed within all of the leading Cannabis companies, right. And that’s what’s going to differentiate them from your neighboring strength, right. So, we feel very confident at this market, it's still early days. But we set the scenes, we are starting the conservations, we’re providing value, we’re investing in this market through our own knowledge capital, right. And it will monetize for us later this year starting next year. But the time is now, because these companies need to help today.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And currently no questions at this time.

Atul Sabharwal

Okay. Thanks everybody. Talk to you next quarter.

Operator

And that concludes today’s call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.