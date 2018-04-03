Boeing: We're Not Buying

Every month, AeroAnalysis covers the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there's a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, AeroAnalysis has been running a monthly series that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the February report here. In this article, some news items from March will be highlighted.

Share prices in March

In March, Boeing's shares lost 6.2% compared to a 1.5% gain a month earlier. Contrary to many of the previous months, Boeing shares underperformed compared to the broader market.

There are a few reasons for that. A pretty straightforward one is that sentiment has changed on global markets. Boeing has significantly outperformed that market for well over a year and so it should not come as surprise that during corrections or sentiment turns Boeing’s share prices might drop a bit more than what we are seeing on the broader market. Are we concerned about this? No, because overall, Boeing has shown to be a very nice investment, adding 10% to its value compared to -4% for the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) this year alone and the commercial aircraft market still looks good.

Another reason for Boeing underperforming during March is more tied to possible supply chain issues that kept deliveries relatively low in the first 2-3 months of the year and might place some question marks regarding planned production rate increases. We think that planned production hikes are still happening but also recognize that the strain on the supply chain is beyond levels that we have seen.

A look at some price targets announcements in March:

Morgan Stanley has a hold rating on Boeing with a $373 price target.

Barclays initiated with an overweight rating for Boeing shares with a $388 target.

Commercial Aircraft News

Source: The Boeing Company

So far, we have not addressed the trade war in this article, but it is obvious that the sentiment turn is pretty much tied to concerns over a trade war between China and the US. We think that nothing positive can come from a trade war eruption. We saw President Trump slamming tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum and $60B in tariffs related to theft of intellectual property of American companies. Overall, if a trade war erupts, which might very well be the case since China also announced counter measures, Boeing might be affected as well. Though, it should be pointed out that a long chain of events, which we won’t discuss in this article, is needed for that. Earlier, we did point out that tariffs on steel and aluminum have a very limited impact on production prices. With the trade war, we are not necessarily concerned about the pricing of Boeing’s product, but more about the impact that a trade war has on the global economy and how that affects demand for aircraft in general. Though, we also believe that a trade war can be avoided and diffused even before Boeing is going to be able to observe any cooling demand for its aircraft.

During the month, Boeing delivered the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Icelandair and SCAT Airlines. Probably the biggest news of the month was Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) dropping the Airbus A330neo in favor of the Boeing 787, though it should hardly come as a surprise. AeroAnalysis has covered the subject several times as did several other portals you can read the latest article on the subject here. While the deal was a blow for Airbus, the bigger deal that Boeing secured was a deal with Turkish Airlines for 25 Dreamliner aircraft with options for five more.

For the company, there were several milestones as the 10,000th Boeing 737 rolled off the production line, the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 took flight and the first Boeing 737 MAX 9 was delivered to Lion Air.

Services and investments

Source: The Boeing Company

New in this recurring series is a section dedicated to Boeing’s Global Services business, which has become a major target for growth for the jet maker, and investments that should strengthen Boeing’s business going forward.

On March 1, Boeing entered into an agreement with S7 Technics for the use of AerData’s Engine Fleet Planning and Costing (EFPAC) system for managing leased and owned engines while Pobeda signed an agreement for Jeppesen Crew Pairing and Crew Rostering, both of which optimize crew planning to maximize productivity, safety and stability and selected Jeppesen Crew Pairing and the Boeing Alertness Model to improve crew planning capabilities. It’s one of the many deals we have seen in 2017 and are going to see going forward.

Sticking to services, Boeing has added Okay Airways to the list of customers for the Pilot Development Program.

Switching to Defense services, Boeing through a Boeing Global Services subsidiary entered into an agreement with the Qatar Armed Forces to modernize its logistics and business system via a software solution.

As Boeing is targeting expansion in the field of autonomous systems and capabilities, it has set up a new program in Australia marking the largest overseas program focused on the development of autonomous systems and capabilities.

Defense

Source: Blog Before Flight

Since the Olympic Winter Games, the tension between North Korea and South Korea has eased somewhat. In recent months, we saw defense stocks shining bright as the tension mounted. With the easing of tensions, we do not expect any cooling off in defense spending because overall, if we look at the Middle East and Russia, there still is a lot of tension in the air while NATO countries have yet to extend their defense spending.

During the month, Boeing received a $73 million contract for the service life extension of 4 Block II Super Hornets. It’s a small contract, but considering the size of the Super Hornet fleet, the potential revenue stream is significant.

A big deal came from Saudi Arabia as it entered a joint venture with Boeing to localize support for military and defense platforms aiming for a revenue generation of $22B by 2030. The move is a good one for Boeing but also marks an ongoing trend from setting up and strengthening defense industries overseas. We, however, view this as a positive since this increases Boeing’s chances of being selected for acquisition of military and commercial products in the future.

Conclusion

Boeing's shares declined in March, beyond levels of decline we saw on the broader markets. We remain positive about Boeing as the jet maker continues to sign important contracts in the fields of commercial aircraft, defense and services.

At current prices, however, we are not a buyer as Q1 results might come in light which might pressure share prices on top of the pressure that we are seeing on the broader markets due to concerns over trade war. Given all of those factors, we’d be looking to buy at prices far lower than the current level.

