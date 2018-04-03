SPY Closes Below 200-Day MA - Is It Time To Panic?

Some indicators suggest SPY will recover by 4%-5% over the next month, and we are currently positioned long.

We appear to be in the middle of a correction. Should we panic and get out?

The value of SPY at its peak has more than quadrupled since early 2009.

Introduction

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY) might be the most popular ETF product and currently has a market capitalization near $250 billion. It tracks the S&P 500 index tick for tick. Beginning in late January, the SPY has seen two violent drawdowns, with the most recent decline experiencing a closing value below the 200-day moving average for the first time since March 2016. Is it time to panic?

On a weekly chart, we can see that SPY’s advance since early 2009 has been significant, more than quadrupling in value. Many market commentators agree that the SPY is ripe for a correction, and it appears that we are in the middle of one.

While we agree that a lower allocation to stocks is wise at the current time, we must understand that the market will correct in waves and won’t necessarily decline all at once. The current down-leg may have run out of steam, and we expect to see at least a 4% to 5% recovery in values over the next month.

OPEX Price Magnets

One of the trading tools that we use are the Option Expiration Price Magnets that we calculate each day for about a dozen ETFs and commodities. The Price Magnets are essentially an iterative calculation that finds “delta neutral” and “gamma neutral” for specific option expiration dates. This is the kind of intelligence that professional floor traders look at when initiating or closing trading positions.

The neutral delta and neutral gamma for the SPY ETF using the closing values for April 2, 2018, are shown below. Neutral gamma is higher than neutral delta because of the very high put-call ratio in SPY.

Source: Viking Analytics

In the first large down-leg in SPY, we published an article outlining our long position ahead of option expiration in February. And in March, we wrote an article outlining how [QQQ] might get cooked in a quad witching brew. Both of these trades were in part initiated by our Price Magnet calculations, and both trades were successful.

For the near-term April expiration, the SPY Price Magnet is once again meaningfully higher than the current value, so we are long SPY, at least through option expiration.

This approach is not a “silver bullet.” However, the Price Magnet has been reliable for these and other securities over the past several months. We consider other indicators before initiating trades. If you are interested to learn more about Price magnets, then please click this link.

Volume Profile

Since the beginning of 2018, the “Point of Control” for the SPY ETF appears to be near $272, which is also near the value of the Price Magnet.

Commodity Conquest

