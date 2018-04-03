April 2018: Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

Supply-demand balance will be in surplus in May and June - but will it be enough to reduce annual storage deficit?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for January 2018. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our latest estimates for February and March and conclude with our forecast for April, May and June.

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas was up 14.2% y-o-y in January 2018. Consumption increased by 14.4% y-o-y as weather was a lot colder than last year (there were at least 17% more heating-degree days in January 2018 than in January 2017). External demand also remained very strong, with exports surging by almost 11.6% y-o-y due to robust pipeline inflows into Mexico and solid LNG sales. Indeed, based on Marine Traffic data, we estimate that Sabine Pass served at least 18 tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 60+ bcf). Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010 (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart below, you can clearly see how the growth rates in consumption and exports have diverged over the past year or so. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

Pipeline and LNG exports combined reached 303.0 bcf in January, 2018, which is a new all-time record (note, that previous all-time record was recorded in December, 2017 – see the chart below). The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 9.15% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to more than 11.80% of national consumption and its share in the aggregate demand structure has more than doubled over the past two and a half years.

Exports remain the fastest growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 12.50% over the past five years (from January 2013 to January 2018), exports expanded by 94.80% over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed “Other” category in the overall demand mix and are now just as significant in weight as U.S. commercial users (see the chart below).

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include electric power/power burn (+3.30% since January 2013) and industrial consumption (+9.70%). Notice also that since January 2013, residential and commercial consumption rose by 8.0% and 11.0%, respectively, but both categories remain near or below their long-term averages.

Estimates and Forecast

After rising by 14.40% y-o-y in January, we estimate that consumption then expanded by another 14.5% y-o-y in February 2018, on the back of stronger heating demand, but also because of base effects. Annual growth rate in March also stayed positive at around 8.0% for the same reasons. Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to remain quite strong in both relative and absolute terms.

Under the latest weather forecasts, we anticipate to see a whopping 21.0% annual growth rate in April 2018 due to anomalously cold weather. We then expect consumption to grow at a more moderate pace of about 8.0% and 6.0% in May and June, respectively (see the chart below). Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models remain volatile and can generate sporadic changes in the number of heating- and cooling-degree-days (HDDs and CDDs). Also, please note that two-digit growth figures are partly the result of low comparison base from previous year. It is important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs, so monitoring weather forecasts on a daily basis is absolutely vital. However, mid-term weather models are already covering the period up to April 17 and therefore changes in CDDs will soon begin to have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption than changes in HDDs. We update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive a regular update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports – consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Exports should continue to expand rapidly. Currently, we expect exports to total 9.8 bcf per day in April and May and 10.1 bcf per day in June (see the chart above). We estimate annual growth was probably just around 18% in February and March. Please note that our LNG exports forecast is based on vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, it is likely to be revised higher.

Total Balance

What about supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is growing fast. However, we estimate that in April, total supply (production + imports) will still be growing at a slower annual pace than total demand (consumption + exports) - see the chart below (white curve indicates annual change in supply/demand balance).

However, our preliminary forecast indicates that in May and June this year, total natural gas supply/demand balance will be looser relative to 2017. In other words, we currently estimate that in May and June natural gas supply will be growing at a faster annual pace than total demand. In volume terms, we calculate that the surplus will amount to 2 bcf/d (or 122 bcf in total for May and June). Clearly, that would shrink annual storage deficit, but only to an extent.

