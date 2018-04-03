Quarterly Performance Review - Q1 2018

Besides the summary statistics, every performance evaluation will be supplemented with key highlights of the model research portfolio holdings and events.

Through this exercise, I want to build a credible track record of creating added value according to my investment philosophy and selected research ideas published here on Seeking Alpha.

As I regularly research and present interesting investment ideas, I decided to compose a brief performance review of my model research portfolio every quarter from Q1/2017 on.

First off, I would like to start by expressing my sincere gratitude for your continued trust and sustained interest in my research articles on various equity investment opportunities across the globe. Reflecting on the ideas from the past five months, ideas that have played out particularly well so far are YY, HDB and CRM. On the other side of the coin is EGRNP, which has so far lost almost a third of its value.

My Investment Philosophy

Continuously in the process of learning, I strive to develop an investment philosophy and establish processes that could potentially last for decades. Although most of my research pieces and investments fall into the category of growth at a reasonable price, my overall investment approach is still evolving as I am constantly experimenting and thinking about new ways that would deliver greater value to all readers of my research articles.

‘‘The most important organ in the body as far as the stock market is concerned the guts, not the head. Anyone can acquire the know-how for analyzing stocks.‘‘ - Peter Lynch

Q1/2018 summary statistics

Now to the numbers: As measured by Interactive Brokers Group, the time-weighted return of my model research portfolio reached -6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018. To put this into perspective, the S&P500 index lost approximately 0.8 percent over the same period. As the portfolio's risk-return characteristics are significantly skewed in favor of maximum capital appreciation over the long term and financial leverage is employed, the portfolio is significantly riskier than the benchmark – in Q1, the downside deviation of the index reached 2.55 percent whereas the downside deviation of the portfolio totaled 7.97 percent. The equity curve and precise portfolio risk statistics since its inception are captured in the outputs below:

As of March 31, 2018, the largest proportion of the model research portfolio's funds has been allocated to shares of the companies domiciled in North America (61%) and Asia (26.7%), Europe accounted for roughly 7.2%. The allocation by sector has been led by Communications (~27% vs. 25% in Q4), Consumer Cyclicals and Non-Cyclicals (~ 30% vs. 30% in Q4) and Technology (~24% vs. 24% in Q4). The portfolio concluded the fourth quarter with 65 holdings (vs. 66 in Q4, 75 in Q3, 69 in Q2 and 32 in Q1). Despite the portfolio's variety, the portfolio remained relatively focused, with its top 10 holdings representing approximately half of the model research portfolio's NAV.

AMAT – Applied Materials, a leading supplier to the semiconductor and display industries, looks to offer a lot of potential for further appreciation. Earlier this year, the company has been awarded as one of the most ethical companies in the world and considerably increased its buyback program.

BZUN - Baozun, leading Chinese e-commerce brand, is currently undergoing a transition towards a more asset-light, lower risk, higher margin business model. Moreover, in terms of some frequently used e-commerce metrics such as gross merchandise volume, the company is also growing much faster than companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Will this show to be sustainable?

Please feel free to share your thoughts, either via private message or in the comment section below. Should you have any feedback regarding the structure of these performance reviews, please let me know! Also, please keep in mind that despite my relatively long-lasting interest in the financial markets (already 8 years now), my experience is still limited.

