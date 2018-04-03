Is BHP Billiton's Entry Into Shale A Big Mistake?

Free cash flow could be enough to push BHP into a net cash position in 2018, while it will lower its debt further to invest in new growth.

Investment Thesis

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has spent $20 billion to acquire its onshore US assets and written down additional $13 billion. Furthermore, the company has spent a further $17 billion in capital expenditures, only to realize meager returns. The acquisition of these assets was the result of poor timing and high cost of acquiring it. The assets acquired succumbed to low margin and capital heavy returns. As a result, BHP has reclassified its onshore US assets as non-core with a plan to divest these assets.

In this equity research, we will test the capability of BHP to exit the shale business given its operating conditions. A review of its 2017 financials will give us an idea of its financial flexibility to divest its assets.

Company Overview

BHP Billiton is a world leading diversified resources company, which extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas primarily in Australia and the Americas. Its headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia. BHP operates under a Dual Listed Company structure with two parent companies (BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc). The business model is considered as a single economic entity and run by a unified Board and management.

Asset Spin-Off

The sale of non-core US onshore assets would take time. The asset composition comprised net operating assets of $11 billion, in addition to $3 billion of goodwill and net deferred tax assets of $2 billion. Management decided to exit this business through trade asset sales. The proceeds would come around $11 billion worth of net operating asset value.

However, it would not eliminate a potential for a de-merger or an IPO-linked transaction. So, the management decided to run a parallel process, a matter which is likely to take some time. The exit strategy goes like "will exit in good order, not rush". They wished to extract the best possible value for the assets through further productivity gains and higher prices.

In the meantime, the management will continue to invest and run the assets soundly. A capital expenditures guidance of $1.2 billion is expected this year. Last year's capex level was $0.6 billion and similar levels are expected in 2019. Shale assets are valued at approximately $5 billion versus a book value of $14.5 billion.

In addition, a further $2 billion cost and productivity improvements are expected over the next two years. The company has delivered $12 billion productivity improvements over the past five years, which has unwound a decade of cost inflation. It delivered the second highest free cash flow (FCF) on record of $12.6 billion after 2011. This is that period when iron ore, oil and copper prices were 131%, 91% and 60% higher, respectively. Furthermore, the forex dynamic has also helped.

A major shareholder proposed to include the Gulf of Mexico conventional assets in a US spin-off to offer cash flow support to the onshore assets. This is to address the issue that without $70+ oil prices, the US Onshore assets do not generate material (FCF) or production growth that would support a standalone equity investment case.

Earnings Quality

The company posted revenue of $38.3 million in 2017, which is up 22% year-on-year given the steady performance from BHP's iron ore business. Earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)) rose 64% year-on-year to $20.3 billion. EBITDA margin for BHP's petroleum division improved to 59% in FY17 attributed to better return from its Onshore US assets.

BHP's copper asset outpaced analyst consensus expectations on unit costs, with a less-than-expected impact on Escondida and Olympic Dam mines from significant interruptions to both operations. Indeed margins improved during the year for copper. The sharpest turnaround in profitability came to BHP's coal division, led by materially improved coal prices. Multi-year high cash flow from BHP's coal business prompted miners to revive their interest in coal-related growth.

Financial Flexibility & Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow came in at $2.9 billion in 2017. The strong cash flow performance aided BHP to lower gearing more than expected. It finished the year with a gearing of 20.6% with a Net debt-to-EBITDA ((ND/EBITDA)) ratio of 0.8X.

Barclays noted that the company pays fully franked dividends to its Australian shareholders. The company is currently sitting on $9.7 billion of franking credits. The proposal to unify the share classes would effectively accelerate the payout of franking credits to all shareholders rather than 60.3% of the register currently.

Based on dividend profile, the Net Present Value (NPV) of the release of credits based on an 8% discount rate is $5.2 billion. Alternatively, it is also possible to accelerate the release of current credit balance via a large off market buyback. So any proposal would need to have a significantly lower tax cost associated.

My Takeaway

The shift in strategy sounds favorable for the company to divest its assets. Oil price already recovered sufficiently, not to mention the optimism in US capital market conditions. The strategy shift would allow BHP to exit its shale assets at sensible levels. Whether it would be an asset swap, demerger, IPO or trade sale, the divestment could fetch at around $7 billion to $10 billion or roughly $1.30 to $1.85 per share.

The company continues to benefit from buoyant commodity prices, dominated by iron-ore. At spot prices, the stock is trading above 11% free cash flow yields and generates sound earnings. I believe BHP's gearing is expected to fall to 22% by 2018. However, I caution investors that gearing could fall to 17% using spot prices as basis.

The $10 billion net debt target along with the capital expenditures limit shows a much clearer perspective of the management's capital allocation framework. Thus, it would direct the path of investors towards a more transparent market expectation of further capital returns.

Moreover, investors could expect further declines in gearing from BHP's subsequent announcement to pursue selective repurchase of US and euro or sterling bonds. BHP's balance sheet is solid. Hence, the company could be in a net cash position within twelve months were it to successfully divest its onshore US business.

The spin-off of the Gulf of Mexico assets would not be beneficial to the company's shareholders. The Gulf of Mexico assets are tier 1 assets with big exploration and growth potential. The issue is whether it is reasonable to package up tier 1 assets so that it would facilitate the sale of tier 3 assets.

The proposal would leave BHP still holding on to Australian assets. These included the legacy assets in Bass Strait, NWS, Pyrenees and Trinidad. These legacy assets would appear to be orphan assets with restricted growth potential and currently declining. In that case, a spin-off of the entire oil business would arguably make more sense.













