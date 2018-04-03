Advanced Micro Devices: Speculative Buy, 20-30% Upside

I think there is an opportunity to bet on an upward bounce in AMD's share price.

The chip maker has been dragged down as 'big tech' led the stock market lower in the last couple of days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (AMD) shares have sold off precipitously in the last couple of days and re-entered oversold territory again. AMD couldn't escape the emotionally-fueled market sell-off, led by large tech companies, which in turn opens up an interesting buying opportunity for contrarian-minded investors. I seek to open a new, speculative AMD long position in the mid-$9s price region.

I bought (and sold) Advanced Micro Devices twice last year, and each time I bought into AMD after the chip maker's shares dipped sharply after the release of quarterly results or what was perceived as "poor guidance". For instance, AMD shares dropped like a rock when the company only slightly disappointed elevated margin expectations in May 2017, falling more than 20 percent (sharp sell-offs occurred in May and in October 2017).

I used each opportunity to gobble up shares of Advanced Micro Devices at a discounted price, and each position was solely meant as a "Speculative Buy". Typically, Advanced Micro Devices' shares were steeply oversold on both occasions, and appealing to me for its rebound potential.

I think the current market (and AMD) sell-off presents investors with yet another opportunity for a "sentiment play" that could yield up 20-30 percent capital gains over the short haul.

Before you read any further, I'd recommend you to read my piece on AMD from May 2017 titled "Advanced Micro Devices: 20% Upside". I wrote this piece after the chip maker disappointed investors with its second quarter gross margin outlook, and I argued that the chip maker had 20 percent capital upside based largely on oversold sentiment. AMD's shares sold at ~$10 at the time.

Here's what I wrote in May 2017:

What made investors lose their minds, however, was that Advanced Micro Devices guided for a second quarter adjusted gross margin of only 33 percent, which is slightly below the 34 percent gross margin the company reported for the first quarter. Talking about an overreaction.

I concluded:

I think the market has now had a couple of days to digest AMD's first quarter results and margin outlook. I also think investors will begin to realize that the "lower" guidance as it relates to the chip maker's gross margin is really not that big an issue. The market wildly overreacted to AMD's second quarter guidance. The reward-to-risk ratio looks good in my opinion, and I think there is a reasonable chance of a 20% rebound in AMD's share price once the dust has settled.

As it turned out, I greatly underestimated the recovery potential as Advanced Micro Devices' shares surged more than ~40 percent in the following two months as investors realized that they indeed overreacted to the margin guidance, and that the slight margin disappointment didn't justify shaving off ~25 percent of the chip maker's equity valuation. I recommended investors to take profits at @~$14 in my piece "3 Reasons Why I Have Sold Advanced Micro Devices".

Today, we are in a similar position as in May or October 2017 - I believe -, only that Advanced Micro Devices didn't give investors a reason to sell...big tech did. Facebook (FB), still engulfed in a major privacy scandal that resulted in an FTC investigation, and Trump pointing a target on Amazon's (AMZN) back, have led to major losses in the tech sector in recent days, which drove the entire stock market sharply lower. Count in increasing worries about a trade war between the U.S. and China, and you have a good mix of factors that weigh on stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Is Now Deeply Oversold

The chip maker's shares have now re-entered oversold territory as the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of just 26.89. In other words, Advanced Micro Devices is ripe for a technical rebound that could drive the share price 20 or 30 percent higher, in my opinion. Given the non-AMD related nature of the stock slide, I think chances are that investors once again will want to buy the dip.

Source: StockCharts

Advanced Micro Devices has a lot of recovery potential at this point, and there is no reason why shares couldn't trade back up to where they came from: The $12-13 trading range. While AMD will remain volatile, I think it is far more likely that AMD will trade up than it is to trade down.

Your Takeaway

Advanced Micro Devices regularly experiences spikes of volatility that are often related to emotionally-fueled sell-offs. I think this time is no different. I have been looking to re-buy AMD in the low $10s for a while, but happily scoop up shares in the mid-$9s. Advanced Micro Devices' shares have fallen too far, too fast, without giving investors specific reasons to do so. AMD is now widely oversold, and ripe for a rebound. Speculative Buy.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.