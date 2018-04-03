Rowan Bags A Five-Well Program For The Rowan Viking In U.K. North Sea

The stock has retraced significantly and presents a great buying opportunity again in the low $11's assuming a slow recovery starting in H2 2018.

The company backlog has decreased significantly, and Iestimate it at $569 million now.

The Jack-up Rowan Viking, an N-Class ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig, has been awarded a five-well program by Shell UK Limited for plugging and abandonment work.

Image: Jack-up Rowan Viking.

Investment Thesis

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the first offshore drillers that presents a rock-solid balance sheet and has managed to overcome the negative ripples of an offshore drilling recession driven by an oil crash that started three years ago.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile, and the company owns a primarily large Jack-up fleet, which represents about 90% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco.

RDC rallied a whopping 60% the last quarter of 2017 when the stock experienced a decisive breakout of the descending channel pattern in September. Unfortunately, after reaching $17 early 2018, the stock has retraced significantly and presents a great buying opportunity again in the low $11's assuming a slow recovery starting in H2 2018.

The company launched successfully its joint venture with Saudi Aramco in the 4Q'17. Thomas Peter Burke said in the last conference call:

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we successfully launched ARO Drilling, our joint venture with Saudi Aramco. This was a huge strategic win for Rowan. We are proud of this significant accomplishment. And I'm grateful for the hard work of so many of our employees and the opportunity to partner with Saudi Aramco, largest user of jack-up rigs in the world.

Today's news

According to the company, the Jack-up Rowan Viking, an N-Class ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig, has been awarded a five-well program by Shell UK Limited for plugging and abandonment work on the Goldeneye platform in the Central North Sea (See map below).



The contract is expected to commence in June 2018, and continue for approximately 100 days, following completion of the Rowan Viking's current project with Lundin in Norway. The day rate is unknown.

Backlog status as of April.

The company backlog has decreased significantly and now is estimated at $569 million. However, it is challenging to quantify the backlog attached to ARO Drilling.

The company backlog shows that the UDW drillship segment is the weak part of the business model. Rowan Companies owns four UDW Drillship 7G and only one, the Rowan Resolute, is still contracted by Anadarko in the Gulf of Mexico until June 2018 (see table below).

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

# Name Year Built Specification K feet Information Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location Information 1 Rowan Resolute 2014 10/12 (Drilling 40k) 6/1/18 580 [Anadarko] US GOM

Total Fleet:

Class Operational Available Cold Stacked Total UDW Drillships 1 3 0 4 Jack-up 16 (5 Aro) 5 2 23 Total 17 (22) 8 2 27 (32)

Commentary:

Rowan Companies is the leader in high-specification jack-ups -- the company owns 17 rigs -- well above the seven jack-ups owned by Noble (NE) or the four jack-ups owned by Ensco (ESV). A few positive points that should be considered before investing in the company:

1 - Rowan is generating free cash flow.

RDC has generated $345.3 million in FCF for 2017, which is quite impressive.

2 - Rowan is showing an excellent balance sheet with low net debt.

The Company's net debt is now $1.18 billion (as of December 31, 2017), which is the lowest net debt among the five primary offshore drillers. It is a remarkable achievement that is often forgotten when it comes to evaluating the future potential of the company.

Stephen N. Butz, the CFO, said in the 4Q'17 conference call:

We ended the year with over $1.3 billion in cash. No debt was retired in the quarter. However, our debt retirement for 2017 totaled $170 million.

The company enjoys a $1.5 billion undrawn revolver, and the next maturity is $201 million in 2019. Current liquidity is $2.8 billion.

3 - One exciting development is the Joint Venture with Saudi Aramco called ARO Drilling.

Rowan will receive a percentage of rig EBITDA (after an overhead allocation), which will be recognized as bareboat charter revenue on Rowan's income statement.

However, Rowan will pay for the five-year special surveys (5-year SPS), while the rig revenue and OPEX to be recorded on ARO's income statement and the maintenance CAPEX is paid by ARO Drilling.

Initially, ARO start-up will rely heavily on Rowan's back office support, which includes Engineering, IT, Legal, Finance, etc. To cover these costs, ARO will pay RDC a fee of $8 million per quarter, which are classified as revenue in RDC balance sheet.

Cascade of events: according to the recent company presentation:

In 2Q 2017, Rowan and Saudi Aramco contributed $25 million cash each to form ARO In 4Q 2017, Rowan transferred three jack-ups, and Saudi Aramco transferred two jack-ups, and additional cash ARO commenced operations on October 17, 2017. Rowan and Saudi Aramco then received $88 million each as a cash distribution ARO will make interest payments to each partner on Shareholder Loans, each with a balance equal to the partner's total contribution net of cash distributions In 4Q 2018, Rowan expects to transfer two jack-ups, and Saudi Aramco plans to assign a matching contribution in cash ARO will distribute the matching cash equally to Rowan and Saudi Aramco ARO will make interest payments to each partner on Shareholder Loans, each with a balance equal to the partner's total contribution net of cash distributions The total value transferred to ARO by both shareholders for 2017 and 2018 is approximately $1.34 billion. ARO to build up to 20 jack-ups over the next decade with the earliest delivery of the first rig in 2021

The program is supported by a $1.25 billion commitment from each shareholder. Please, read the November presentation to get more details.

One negative is the Company's Floaters segment. The entire drillship fleet will be stacked in June 2018.

# Name Year built Location/info 1 Rowan Renaissance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan Reliance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 3 Rowan Relentless 2015 Gulf of Mexico 4 Rowan Resolute 2014 Gulf of Mexico (after June 2018)

Technical analysis.

RDC is forming a descending wedge pattern and closed at its trendline support yesterday again around $11.20 (buy flag). Unlike the rising wedge pattern, the falling wedge pattern is a bullish chart pattern. the chart suggests a positive breakout coming soon with a re-test of $15.

However, the stock has shown weakness since the start of the year 2018, and we could eventually experience a negative breakout and re-test the $9 low (strong buy flag). In this case, I recommend a slow accumulation starting around $10 and lower.

