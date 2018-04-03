Is Nike A Buy Or A Hold Now?

Its direct-to-consumer strategy is beneficial as it allows the company to respond to customer’s preferences much more quickly and provide more personal customization.

Investment Thesis

Nike (NKE) is currently the leading athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider in the world. Its direct-to-consumer strategy is beneficial as it allows the company to respond to customer's preferences much more quickly and provide personal customization. The company has an excellent track record of dividend growth and has been buying back its shares aggressively. However, its gross margin has been declining in the past few years. Its share price is also fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback in order to obtain higher margin of safety.

What we like about Nike and its business

Direct-to-Consumer Network

As consumers gradually change their shopping behavior towards online shopping, Nike's wholesale segment is also impacted. Fortunately, Nike is prepared for this trend. The company has been building out its direct-to-consumer network (about 1,142 directly owned retail stores, and its own website). Its direct-to-consumer network now makes up about 30% of its total revenue. In the past quarter, its direct-to-consumer segment grew by 18% year over year. This segment is expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

We like Nike' direct-to-consumer strategy for two reasons. First, through its own network, Nike can respond to customer's preferences much more quickly and provide personal customization. Second, Nike can analyze its customer's behavior through the vast amount of data they collect over the years. This will allow it to better control its inventories and readjust and redesign its products to better fir their customer's needs.

Economies of Scale

Nike is currently the leading athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider in the world. It has a dominant market share in many parts of the world. The company currently holds about 50% of market share in the United States and about 19% of market share in China. Its annual revenue of about $36 billion leads Adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) revenue of $20 billion and Under Armour's (UA) revenue of $6 billion. This economies of scale allows Nike to negotiate better terms with retailers and suppliers to extract more profit. In addition, the company can also run its operation more efficiently and invest more in research and development.

An excellent track record of dividend growth

Nike has an excellent track record of dividend increase in the past 3 decades as shown in the chart below (orange line). In the past 10 years, its dividend has grown by 249%. If an investor continues to hold on to his/her dividend from 1990 till now, the dividend would have grown by 6400%. This record is very impressive.

Source: YCharts

Nike's current quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.2%. As can be seen from the chart below, it has a dividend payout ratio (calculated based on Nike's free cash flow) in the 40~50% range in the past two years.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Aggressive Share Buybacks

Nike has been buying back its shares aggressively in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its diluted shares outstanding has declined from nearly 2 billion to about 1.62 billion in the past quarter. Back in late 2015, Nike announced its 4-year $12 billion share buyback plan. In the recent conference call, management indicated that its share buyback plan would be completed one year earlier than originally planned. Looking forward, I believe Nike will pursue more share buybacks as it still has a lot of cash available after paying its dividends.

Source: YCharts

However, we are concerned about the following

Falling gross margin

Despite growing its revenue and earnings year over year, Nike's gross margin continues to decline. The chart below shows Nike's gross margin since 2015. As can be seen, its gross margin is on a downward trend. Although Nike's gross margin of 43.8% in Q3 fiscal 2018 was an improvement of 180 basis points quarter over quarter, it was a drop of 70 basis points year over year. The decline of 70 basis points was actually better than what management had expected a quarter ago though.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Fairly Valued

Nike is currently trading at a price to forward earnings ratio of 25.1x. This is slightly above its 5-year average of 24.0x. Its current enterprise value ("EV") to EBITDA ratio of 20.6x is much higher than its 5-year average of 17.2x. Let us also look at Nike's valuation from a future growth perspective. Looking ahead to its fiscal 2019, the consensus of Nike's fiscal 2019 earnings is $2.68 per share. At today's price of $64.12, its price to 2019 earnings ratio is 23.9x. This is almost identical to its 5-year average of 24.0x. Hence, we conclude that Nike's share price is currently fairly valued.

Investor Takeaway

Nike's direct-to-consumer strategy is beneficial as it allows the company to respond to customer's preferences much more quickly and provide personal customization. The company's leading market share in the world allows the company to operate more efficiently and allocate more budgets for research and development. However, its gross margin has been declining in the past few years. Its share price is also fairly valued. To obtain better margin of safety, investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.