Iron Mountain: An Inflation-Friendly, Moated, And High-Yield Growth Opportunity

Backed by a moat, Iron Mountain (IRM) appears to enjoy a substantial growth runway while also treating investors to a juicy dividend yield. If management can execute on its plan to balance income and dividend growth with shoring up the balance sheet, IRM investors will enjoy outsized capital gains alongside strong current income. Even if they fail to reach their growth targets, the dividend yield and moat offer investors a large margin of safety, making IRM a strong buy.

IRM's dividend yield has neared all-time highs following the latest sell-off in REITs over interest rate/inflation fears.

However, inflationary pressures are actually a tail-wind for IRM, meaning that this REIT likely got thrown out with the bath water. The company's emphasis on leasing their properties rather than directly owning them (59 million of 86 million total square feet is leased) reduces their exposure to real estate value fluctuations in a rising rate environment and their incredible customer diversification (over 225,000 customers in over 50 countries) enables them to pass through cost increases more easily, giving them substantial pricing power. Because they are able to boost prices more in periods of inflation, management actually looks forward to environments like the present. CEO Bill Meaney stated during their recent earnings call:

Higher inflationary environments generally expand our margins and accelerate our cash generation well ahead of inflation. In a word, inflation helps us further outperform as a business.... I pray for inflation every day I come to work because... our top line is really driven by inflation.

This tailwind should serve to enhance an already robust business model that enjoys a moat from high switching costs (only 2% customer turnover and 50% of boxes remain after 15 years), economies of scale, a dominant global network, and a stellar reputation built on decades-long relationships with top companies. Morningstar reports that switching costs in the physical data storage industry include carton moving charges of approximately $1.65-$2.77 per cubic foot of storage as well as an additional $0.53-$0.83 per cubic foot for handling. When compared to only $0.10-$0.22 per cubic foot per month in storage charges, it is quite difficult to lure large customers away from their existing storage service through competitive pricing. Furthermore, and perhaps more importantly to many large companies with sensitive data, trust, performance, and location are Iron Mountain's forte. With an unmatched 99.99999% accuracy and successful retrieval rate, a global portfolio of high quality properties in ideal locations, and a reputation built on decades of doing business with 95% of Fortune 1000 companies, businesses know that they will have their needs met by IRM. This gives IRM even more pricing power and explains their 75% (and growing) storage gross margin. In a world where cyber threats continue to mount, physical data storage remains an important and indispensable industry.

Despite the ongoing strength of the physical storage industry, IRM knows that the rapid move towards digital data storage provides an opportunity to leverage its existing business relationships to pursue rapid growth in the data center business. Management is looking to increase its share of company income from 1% to 7% by 2020 and is also leveraging its global positioning and relationships to pursue higher growth developing markets. These initiatives give management confidence in projecting 3-3.5% organic revenue growth for 2018 and 12%-16% Adj. EBITDA annual growth through 2020.

Though inflation should give them a boost in reaching these targets, IRM still faces some challenges. Its moat is weaker in the data center business as its global network of properties no longer offers location convenience and it will be exposed to new competitors that have considerable experience, scale, and resources in the industry. Furthermore, their status as a REIT (and commitment to growing their dividend) requires them to distribute a high percentage of their income to shareholders, strapping management of cash that could be used to achieve economies of scale in the data center business. This is exacerbated by IRM's relatively low investment grade (BB- S&P), making it fairly expensive for them to raise capital via the debt markets. The good news is that management is focused on reducing leverage and promise to grow AFFO faster than the dividend, enabling them to reduce their payout ratio from 81% to the mid-to-low 70%s. IRM also enjoys considerable balance sheet flexibility in the near term, with over 80% of their debt held at a fixed rate (5% weighted average interest rate), a 6.8-year average maturity schedule, and most of their floating rate debt set to mature prior to 2022 (potentially making even more of their total debt fixed rate).

Investor Takeaway

Iron Mountain has lofty growth goals and may very well come up short as it seeks to navigate a highly competitive playing field in the data center space with a less-than-stellar balance sheet. However, their high (and amply covered) dividend yield and moated core business provide investors with a significant margin of safety. If management can simply grow the current dividend of $2.35 by their targeted 4.5% per year over the next 5 years and then grow it at the rate of inflation into perpetuity, IRM will return a compounded annual rate of ~11% to shareholders even if the share price never increases:

IRM appears to be one of the babies that has gotten thrown out with the bathwater during the recent REIT sell-off and presents GARP and DGI investors with a highly favorable risk-reward ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.