Tesla: Why Did Short Interest Decline?

Short interest in TSLA has been declining, but why?

It has an interesting couple of weeks. The news was well covered across dozens of media outlets, as well as numerous Tesla (TSLA) articles, so I will not rehash any of it, but I did share my views on each key event with Value Portfolio subscribers along with the daily, high-quality Live Chat discussions.

Tesla just released its all-important Production and Deliveries report. On March 23, in Tesla: Q1 2018 Deliveries Estimate, I noted:

Exit the quarter at a weekly (Model 3) production rate of 2,000 units,

which Elon Musk yesterday heralded the same in a congratulatory e-mail to employees, and Tesla confirmed it this morning:

In the past seven days, Tesla produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles. In the next seven days, we expect to produce 2,000 Model S and X vehicles and 2,000 Model 3 vehicles. It is a testament to the ability of the Tesla production team that Model 3 volume now exceeds Model S and Model X combined. What took our team five years for S/X, took only nine months for Model 3.

The bolded part is a key data point, as it speaks to the unmatched growth rate of Tesla, which I expect to accelerate in the coming months.

The key question on investors' minds, however, is this: How will the stock price react in the coming days, weeks, and months?

Let's gauge the sentiment going into the announcement.

Short Interest Declines

How about that?

TSLA data by YCharts

Despite the heavy criticism against the company and its nutty leader with a side of humor, the percentage of shares outstanding short has declined in the last three months from 18.3% to 16.8%. Are bears covering?

In fact, the short interest is now close to its lowest point in five years:

TSLA data by YCharts

I ask again: Are bears covering? I'm sure they will let me know in the comments to this article, but let's first check on my new favorite data point.

Short Volume Has Surged

What in the world?

Short volume as a percentage of total daily volume has been trending near 70% for a month now, and in the last few days, it has intensified dramatically. I explain what this could mean at the end of this article, but first, look at this:

In the last year, short volume percentage has never trended this high for this long. Simply put, shorts dominated daily trading activity in March.

What Does This Mean?

We are looking at two seemingly contradictory data points: It seems that longer term short interest is declining, while shorter term trading activity has been absolutely dominated by the bears.

Maybe the short-term trading activity has been so bearish due to the series of negative news from the Moody's downgrade to rumors of continued production bottlenecks to yet another Autopilot accident, all of which both bulls and bears have interpreted differently. This is no surprise.

More importantly for me as a long-term investor, however, the company is executing on its mission, albeit at a slower rate than I would have hoped. Model 3 weekly production rate is now above 2,000 units and increasing, first customer Solar Roof installation is now up and running, Tesla Semi is accumulating an increasing number of orders, and Gigafactory 1 is expanding.

In any case, as long as the Model 3 production continues to ramp, I expect Tesla's future to remain positive, and it seems that at least some bears are covering their short positions.

