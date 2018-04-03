Fairfax Financial Is Undervalued And Finally Positioned To Grow

Trading at near 1.1x accounting book value, Fairfax is cheap; considered against the sum-of-its-parts, and shareholders should get really excited.

Tailwinds are at the company’s back with potential rate increases across its insurance businesses, rising interest rates, and attractive investments in emerging markets.

After nearly 7 years of underperforming the market, Fairfax has sold its disastrous equity short positions and is positioned to aggressively grow book value.

Selling at nearly 1.1x reported book value, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) is finally worth buying.

The last few years, book value at the company has been at a near standstill, thanks to a disastrous short position. Fearing deflation and falling stock values, Prem Watsa, CEO of Fairfax, shorted the US and Canadian stock markets.

But after exiting the position in 2016, the company is now poised to grow again. Shareholders should also expect improving P/B multiples for the insurance and reinsurance sectors, thanks to recent tailwinds.

The Canadian-based investment company has been smartly positioning itself in high growth markets with Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa where it can combine its insurance capital with local market expertise.

Meanwhile, following the catastrophes experienced in 2017, insurance and reinsurance rates should harden improving Fairfax's core business. And, with the recent Allied World acquisition, the company has more float to deploy and new markets to grow in. Rising interest rates also provide a perfect backdrop for insurers at a time when Fairfax has significantly shortened the duration of its portfolio.

The combination of these catalysts should drive Fairfax to its stated goal of 15% book value growth per annum. And as it executes, investors will be rewarded with a higher multiple more in line with where the insurance sector trades in higher rate environments.

Overview

Fairfax is an investment company with anchor investments in insurance and reinsurance. The company is run by the legendary value investor, Prem V. Watsa (67), who is sometimes referred to as the Canadian Warren Buffett. Similar to other Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) look-alikes, Fairfax focuses on three main pillars that form the base for its strategy of compounding book value over the long term.

These pillars are:

Profitable insurance and reinsurance operations. Value-oriented investments in publicly traded securities. Buy-outs of entire companies or acquiring significant control.

The first pillar

Fairfax's insurance operations comprise of several key units: Northbridge, OdysseyRe, Crum & Forster, Zenith National, Brit, Allied World, Fairfax Asia, and a catchall Other unit. The largest underwriting profit contributors of the bunch are OdysseyRe, the company's reinsurance operation, and Zenith National, a US-focused worker's compensation insurer.

Combined both units contributed 69% and 67% of Fairfax's underwriting profits in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Interestingly, Zenith is the 2nd smallest in net written premiums compared to other units; its significant contribution to underwriting results is because of its low combined ratio.

Fig. 1 shows the combined ratios for all of Fairfax's insurance operations over the last 4 years. At 79.7%, Zenith comfortably outperforms Fairfax's other units (2016 numbers were used for comparison because of the major catastrophes that took place in 2017).

Allied World was acquired in the middle of last year probably at the worst possible time as insurance and reinsurance companies were hit by quintuple catastrophes in North America. It's too early to tell how Allied will perform, but Fairfax has a track record of making successful insurance and reinsurance acquisitions.

Fig. 1

Source: Fairfax annual reports

The key to any insurance company's success is managing combined ratios - expense plus underwriting costs divided by net premiums earned - to as low as possible. A combined ratio of 100% or below allows an insurance company to retain any income and gains from investing its float. In this first pillar, Fairfax has excelled.

The company runs its insurance operations as decentralized businesses where operating managers make the day-to-day decisions on underwriting. Returning to Fig. 1, this has clearly been a success. From 2014 to 2016, Fairfax has made an underwriting profit from all of its main insurance divisions. If you exclude the catastrophic losses in 2017, then Fairfax achieved an aggregate combined ratio of 92.9% for the year.

Float, meanwhile, has exploded as the table below shows. Growing mainly through acquisitions helped along by organic growth.

Fig. 2 (Total Float in USD millions; Float per share in USD)

Source: Fairfax 2017 annual report

Fairfax defines its float as the sum of loss reserves, including loss adjustment expense reserves, and unearned premium reserves, less accounts receivable, reinsurance recoverables and deferred premium acquisition costs.

It is essentially money that an insurance company holds for claims that haven't been paid out yet. The principal will be paid out to meet policy claims, while any income or gains on the principal is the company's to keep.

Unmentioned in Fig. 1 is the company's unique "Runoff" unit, which actively purchases insurance businesses that are liquidating and has recently run at an underwriting loss. The unit's main purpose, however, is to provide float for investment that allows it to be a net contributor to Fairfax's book value growth.

The idea is that even if underwriting is unprofitable, the cheap float allows the unit to generate profits that more than cover the losses. The Runoff unit, however, has generated underwriting profits in previous years.

The second pillar

Over the last 5 years, Mr. Watsa has been terribly wrongfooted in his investment strategy. Believing that the global economy could be on the verge of a significant downturn and deflationary spiral, Mr. Watsa has held short positions across stocks and purchased CPI-linked derivatives. The derivatives would gain in value should prices fall based on the typical measure of inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The result was Fairfax eking out a small return on its investment portfolio versus one of the strongest US bull market runs in history.

Fig. 3 reports the company's stock and bond investment performance over several periods versus respective benchmarks. Fairfax generated 14.5% return on its stock portfolio for the 10-year period ending in 2012 - trouncing the S&P 500 versus the 10-year annual return of 0.4% reported in 2016's annual report.

Fig. 3

...from 2016 annual report

...from 2012 annual report

Source: Fairfax annual reports

A key announcement in the company's 2016 year-end results was Mr. Watsa's elimination of his short position on equities. The strategy reversal was prompted by Trump's election. With the Republicans controlling the House and the Senate, Mr. Watsa surmised - very accurately - that pro-growth policies were on their way and that this "should light up "animal spirits" in the U.S.". Interestingly, Mr. Watsa also mused on the possibility of U.S. protectionism and its impact on global trade.

As of this writing, Mr. Watsa has been spot on.

The Trump administration passed sweeping tax legislation lowering the corporate tax rate to 21% and allowing companies to recognize more capital investment as an expense, among other pro-growth policies.

Meanwhile, in early March, the Administration launched hefty steel tariffs expected to jar US-China relations. While the full impact of the tariffs is still rippling through the global economy, there is little doubt that global trade dynamics won't be impacted.

The third pillar

Fairfax is an acquisitive and opportunistic company. It buys and sells businesses as and when it suits them. Take, for instance, its recent sale of First Capital, the very profitable Singapore-based P&C insurer, for 3.3x book value to Mitsui Sumitomo; total proceeds for the transaction were USD 1.7bn.

Despite the rhetoric and frequent comparisons to Berkshire Hathaway's strategy, investors should expect more opportunism from Mr. Watsa's M&A practices.

Let's explore the company's non-insurance holdings.

Non-insurance earnings provide Fairfax with solid diversification from insurance and reinsurance events. The company evaluates these holdings as four units: 1) restaurants and retail; 2) Fairfax India; 3) Thomas Cook India; 4) other (where Fairfax Africa is reported).

These units contributed 38%, 17%, 17%, and 27%, respectively to Fairfax's 2017 pre-tax income before interest expense (pre-tax income was adjusted for a USD 114m performance fee).

Fairfax has been expanding these holdings rapidly; growing revenues by 277% to USD 3.3bn in 2017 from the end of 2012, while EBIT grew nearly 15-fold over the same period!

The Fairfax India model has been particularly successful - and the one to watch. A new holding company was offered to the public on the Toronto stock exchange where Fairfax would acquire a substantial economic stake (30.2%) and the majority voting rights of the company (93.6%) through several transactions. The proceeds of the transactions capitalized Fairfax India, giving it its initial capital base to make investments in Indian companies.

The model provides the best of both private and public ownership to its parent company. Through its control position of Fairfax India, Fairfax can take long-term value bets in Indian companies without having its plans disturbed by any agitated shareholders. Meanwhile, when Mr. Market perhaps gets too exuberant, Fairfax India can access the public capital markets to generate cheap capital for Indian investments.

Fairfax has already replicated the strategy in Africa launching Fairfax Africa in an initial public offering on the Toronto stock exchange on February 17, 2017.

Correcting course

Far from being the Buffett of Canada, Mr. Watsa has had a disastrous 5 years in the market. In Fairfax's 2016 annual report, the company included a table where this was abundantly clear. Fig. 4 demonstrates that shareholders have lost USD 4.4bn in book value thanks to Mr. Watsa's hedging strategy. In context, this would have increased common shareholder book value by ~60% through 2016 if there was no hedging program in place.

Fig. 4

Source: 2016 Fairfax annual report

In hindsight, investing is always perfect. And should a severe market meltdown have taken place, then Mr. Watsa would have been an investment hero like he was when he accurately positioned the company for the 2008 Great Recession.

In this instance, however, Mr. Watsa should have stuck closer to the Buffett guidebook. Buffett rarely takes short positions. It's a precise game where the rewards are far exceeded by the aggregate potential losses.

Instead, Buffett expresses his pessimism by simply staying on the sidelines until an attractive opportunity presents itself. If Watsa had followed this Buffett lesson, then Fairfax shareholders would be in a far better position now.

Thankfully, Mr. Watsa has been correcting course prompted by the Trump administration's pro growth policies. In a prescient move at the end of 2016, Fairfax eliminated its hedge positions on the Russell 2000, S&P 500, and S&P/TSX 60 equity indexes.

In his 2017 letter to shareholders, Mr. Watsa stated:

"We quickly eliminated our index hedges and have virtually eliminated our individual shorts also, and it is extremely unlikely that we will resort to shorting to protect our portfolios in the future." (emphasis added)

Indeed, net equity positions added USD 649.1m to book value during 2017, so his course correction has already started to bear fruit.

Operations continue to hum along

Outside of the company's equity hedges, Fairfax's insurance, reinsurance, and non-insurance businesses are doing just fine. And profitability is likely on the rise for the insurance and reinsurance businesses.

2017 was a banner year for catastrophe losses for the insurance and reinsurance sector. The industry faced damages from three major hurricanes, the Mexican earthquakes, and the California wildfires - estimated losses were at USD 135bn worldwide.

For Fairfax's part, the company lost USD 1.3bn or 13.7% of net premiums earned in 2017. Yet, despite the catastrophes, Fairfax's insurance and reinsurance operations are resilient.

Combined ratios have historically been below 100% as outlined in Fig. 1. In fact, OdysseyRe, the company's reinsurance division and where much of the catastrophic losses were felt managed an underwriting profit despite the tough year. Though Brit and the company's newly acquired Allied World took severe underwriting losses reporting combined ratios of 113.1% and 157%, respectively.

Typically, tough years like 2017 are followed by "hardening" insurance and reinsurance markets. Capacity comes out of the system and companies raise rates improving profitability for the industry.

In addition, the interest rate environment is finally turning in favor of insurance companies. A rising rate environment is generally positively correlated with P/B multiples for insurance companies.

Along with dumping the market short positions in 2016, Mr. Watsa added to cash and short-term investments in expectation of higher US and Canadian rates. Another prescient move by the CEO, given the recent Fed rate hikes.

31% of assets in 2017 are now cash or short-term investments versus 2015's 19%. It's a significant move with positive implications for shareholders because as rates rise, investment income will rise as well. Last year, interest and dividends were 21% of pre-tax earnings.

A sum of parts

Fairfax's business units are operated as autonomous entities where investing and capital allocation is the only function that is centralized. And while Mr. Watsa says he holds companies with no thought to selling them, the sale of First Capital demonstrates that he can be quite opportunistic, so that a sum-of-parts analysis is helpful in understanding the value of the entire company.

In addition, Fairfax owns several companies where their true fair value is not reflected in the company's balance sheet, despite having live trading prices for many of them. In this analysis, the fair value of these associate companies is recognized for their full worth.

Fig. 5 applies a Price-to-Book value multiple to each of Fairfax's insurance and reinsurance units based on growth and profitability. Book values for the units were derived from Fairfax's 2017 segment balance sheet, which lays out the assets, liabilities, and equity for each unit.

For the purposes of this analysis, inter-company transactions were not eliminated and were assumed to be conducted at arm's length between each company. A significant portion of these transactions was reinsurance provided to another insurance entity.

This assumption was made because as separate entities reinsurance provided to another insurance company is a standard transaction for the industry. Further, the companies are managed separately with distinct management teams where the profitability of each unit is judged apart from the whole.

So, it is unlikely that "bargain" transactions would take place among the business units as an undervalued reinsurance contract would hurt profitability at one unit for the sake of another.

Eliminated from the sum-of-parts analysis were investments that Fairfax's companies had in each other and investments in associates that were allocated to each business unit to prevent the double counting of value.

The Holding company's equity was assumed to be USD -1,088.2m essentially cash and investments of USD 2,356.9m, minus debt of USD 3,445.1m.

Cash and investments from Holdings that were held at the intermediate holding level were eliminated from that subsidiary's book value.

Based on the sum of its parts, the company is trading at 0.69x to 0.76x Price-to-Book value. Now, this analysis isn't to suggest that Fairfax should break up its various business units, but it does provide context into how undervalued the company has become in relation to its current stock price.

Fig. 5

in USD millions except for Price-to-Book multiples and stock prices Price-to-Book Valuation 2017 Shareholder's equity Intermediate holding company cash

and investments Investments in associates Investments in Fairfax affiliates Adj. shareholder's equity Low High Low High Northbridge 1,722.5 107.0 218.6 154.3 1,242.6 1.3x 1.5x 1,615.4 1,863.9 OdysseyRe 4,067.7 557.8 355.7 824.2 2,330.0 1.4x 1.7x 3,262.0 3,961.0 Crum & Forster 1,668.4 5.3 263.2 298.6 1,101.3 1.1x 1.2x 1,211.4 1,321.6 Zenith 933.0 9.4 162.9 106.0 654.7 1.4x 1.6x 916.6 1,047.5 Brit 1,722.5 0.0 231.4 193.4 1,297.7 1.1x 1.2x 1,427.5 1,557.2 Allied 3,641.6 0.0 210.5 244.1 3,187.0 1.x 1.x 3,187.0 3,187.0 Fairfax Asia 1,195.0 549.0 100.9 26.0 519.1 1.3x 1.6x 674.8 830.6 Other Insurance 1,095.7 0.0 92.0 195.2 808.5 1.2x 1.4x 970.2 1,131.9 Runoff 1,750.7 0.0 252.0 629.0 869.7 .8x 1.x 695.8 869.7 FMV of Investments in associate companies 6,002.4 6,002.4 6,002.4 Corporate equity -1,088.2 -1,088.2 -1,088.2 Holding cash & investments 2,356.9 Holding debt 3,445.1 SOTP book value 18,874.9 20,684.6 Market value 14,317.0 14,317.0 Price-to-Book .76x .69x Shares outstanding 27.8 27.8 Current stock price 515.0 515.0 SOTP stock price 679.0 744.0 % difference from current stock price 32% 44%

Source: Fairfax 2017 annual report and author's calculations

Summary:

There are several catalysts that make Fairfax a buy now.

Mr. Watsa has finally corrected course on his disastrous short positions.

Everything else is humming along fine: insurance and non-insurance operations are expanding and profitable.

The recent quintuple catastrophes of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, the Mexican earthquakes, and the California Wildfires are expected to harden rates.

Fairfax has shortened the duration of its portfolio into cash and short-term investments where they can redeploy as interest rates rise.

Insurance company multiples typically expand in rising rate environments thanks to higher interest income and more consistency in earnings reports.

Fairfax is underpriced when you consider what it is worth on a sum-of-the-parts analysis.

While I respect Mr. Watsa and what he has accomplished over his 32-years building Fairfax, I don't by any means think of him as the next "Warren Buffet" as the media and other Seeking Alpha commentators have suggested. And I don't believe investment decisions into Fairfax should be based on this perceived "halo".

But Mr. Watsa is an able entrepreneur and knows how to use the exuberance of the capital markets to Fairfax's advantage. He maintains decent investment performance despite some mistakes. And he "eats his own cooking" taking a relatively nominal salary for a CEO ($600,000 for last 3-years) with much of his net worth connected to Fairfax.

The real buying opportunity, however, is how Fairfax is positioned now. As these catalysts play out, shareholders will be rewarded with both multiple expansion and market-beating book value growth.

A rise to intrinsic value could move the share price by 32-44%, while book value begins to compound again as Mr. Watsa tries to achieve his 15% target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRFHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.