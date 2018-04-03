Six Flags: A Solid Company With Limited Competition

The business

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) according to their annual 10-K filing, is the largest regional theme park operator in the world, running a total of 20 parks with 17 of them being in the United States, 2 in Mexico and 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company holds exclusive rights to use characters from Warner Bros. and D.C. Comics and have a wide variety of attractions to attract an attendance from all age groups. SIX continues to show YoY growth in all of the key metrics, they continue to invest in new attractions and with shares trading around $61 as of the writing of this article, this company could be bought at a discount.

(Source: SixFlags.com)

Performance

In 2017, SIX saw revenues increase 3% from the previous year, coming in at a total of $1.36 billion. This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has grown revenue which shows strength in their ability to carry out their business strategy. On top of the revenue growth, SIX reported a 45% increase in operating income from 2016 to 2017 and a 131% increase in net income from that same period. Those numbers came in at $469.41 million and $273.82 million respectively. Also, the company was able to slightly reduce their total liabilities in 2017 from $316 million to $297 million. Going forward, it would be a plus if the company can continue to reduce the rising debt on their balance sheets.

Shares of SIX started 2018 hot, gaining 4% in January before getting decimated with the rest of the market as of February. Currently, shares are down 7.8% on the year but given the performance of the company and their ability to show continued growth, this can be seen as nothing more than a discount for the stock.

Strengths and Risks

As SIX continues to show growth, their margins continue to be a strong point for the company. Gross margins have remained stable around 54% over the last few years while operating and net margins are a little more volatile given the nature of the business. Operating margins are an impressive 34.54% and net margin comes in at 20.13% as of FYE 2017. On top of strong margins, the company has $309.85 million in free cash flow, some of which is expected to be allocated to new rides an attractions at several parks across the country. According to the company's most recent 10-K filing, they plan on adding a total of 8 new attractions to 8 different parks by the end of 2018. Another notable strength for the company is the fact that there are not many regional theme parks that can compete with SIX. Because of this, the company has a very wide moat and is not very threatened by competition.

When looking at risks, there are quite a few when factoring in SIX. The first and most obvious being that, as a theme park, they are highly affected by the weather and other natural disasters. Although major weather events have been on the rise recently, SIX mitigates some of this risk by having parks around the region and aren't subjected to weather in one single location. The company is also at risk of incidents involving guests at the park. Also, as with all cyclical companies, they are subject to the risk of losing park attendance if the overall economic condition were to change. These can all greatly affect the profitability of the company for a period of time.

Solar energy and year round operations

SIX continues to make strides that will help the profitability of the company. They do a good job at consistently adding new attractions each year and incentivizing their guests through promotions. According to an article posted by the Wall Street Journal on January 24, 2018, Six Flags Great Adventure, one of SIX's parks located in Jackson, NJ, is set to become the world's first solar powered theme park. A month later on February 20, the company announced on their website that they would be partnering with JLL (JLL) to bring solar generated electricity to two more parks in California, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Magic Mountain. So the company is clearly taking initiative in getting away from fossil fuels which should help reduce operational costs into the future. Developments in NJ are expected to be done by 2019 with no dates provided for the projects in their California parks.

On top of starting to use solar energy in Six Flags Magic Mountain, the company also announced that Magic Mountain, as of January 2018, will now operate 365 days a year. Given this park's location in the LA area, they are in the perfect climate to benefit from year round operations.

Looking ahead

SIX has the eyes from analysts as there has been a number of upward estimate revisions in the last 30 days. Currently there are 11 analysts covering the stock with the majority of them having a bullish rating. Of the 11 total analysts, only 1 ranks the stock at underperform, 1 has a hold rating, 5 maintain BUY ratings and 6 of them believe the stock is a STRONG BUY. The average target among them is $73.20 which leaves shares trading at a 21% discount to their target price. On top of this, competition is limited for SIX. There are not many regional parks that compete with the company and they are located far enough away from the larger parks such as Disney World/Land that they are not in competition together.

Technicals

Due to the nature and seasonality of the business, SIX's share price has also been relatively volatile. Despite this, shares continue to make higher highs and higher lows as they have been steadily climbing since their IPO back in 2010. On the weekly chart posted below, you can see shares have been riding the 100 SMA for much of the last few years, testing it several times while making new highs shortly after each test. Currently, shares are testing this level again and investors should look for momentum to swing positive again as the trend continues and SIX could be headed to make a new all-time high again in the coming weeks.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Summary

SIX doesn't seem to be slowing down as a company anytime soon. They continue to show consecutive years of revenue growth and are still taking measures to reduce costs and increase their margins as well. As the company starts to move into solar power to supply energy to their parks, investors can expect to see margins start to expand even more in the coming months and years. As stated earlier, the nature of the business is very seasonal and share prices have seen large swings. Because of these factors, an investment in SIX should have a horizon greater than 6 months to allow the stock to play out through the seasonal swings. While trading at a P/E of 19.52 and a forward P/E of 21.93, shares are not too expensive and given the support area that they currently sit, investors should be looking to take advantage of this sound company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.