Tariff Here, Tariff There

Thanks to the tariffs, the markets are scared for the future. Gains have been wiped and the future is uncertain.

The Chinese have been vocal about not wanting a trade war. However, this is not stopping them from slapping their own tariffs on the US.

Steel and aluminum tariffs have been proposed and are meant to protect the domestic producers. Instead, we are harming everyone else.

The Trump administration has been in love with the use of tariffs lately. Beginning with the global steel and aluminum tariffs, followed by the $50 billion proposed against the Chinese, relationships are becoming strained. While being used in the hopes of keeping America as a frontrunner in the global trade, many economists disagree with the use of tariffs as they tend to have unintended consequences.

Steel and Aluminum

Trump is a well documented advocate for the United States (a very good trait for a president, less so for a global trade economist). The president claims that a 25% steel tariff, along with a 15% aluminum tariff, are all necessary for national security and to protect the American steel worker. Historically, this isn't true and the amount of steel workers employed in the US has been decreasing for over 60 years.

President George W. Bush attempted the same thing in the early 2000's by authorizing a steel tariff (up to 30%) on global competitors. Whether or not this was good or bad is determined by who you ask. Are you more worried about the business or the consumer?

Steel producers will love tariffs because it raises international prices and makes domestic steel cheaper. This will allow the domestic companies to raise prices and generate more revenue. Great! The problem is the consumer is stuck paying the difference. I will wager to guess that most consumers would prefer cheaper prices and do not care where the steel comes from, given that quality is constant (remember, economists love assumptions).

Pro-tariff means the business is the priority and this was seen from in the consequences of the Bush tariffs. The US lost upwards of 200,000 manufacturing jobs as a result of the tariffs. In today's globalized society, nationalism and patriotism are generally better left out of trade.

Slap China, They Slap Back

China is the worlds leading producer... by far. They produce just under half of the global steel supply (2017). They flood the market with supply, and this keeps the price down. This is why Trump wants to target them. China's over supply is crunching margins in the US, but keeps prices low for manufacturers.

The US imports 740,126 metric tons of steel from China. Total steel imports are ~37 million metric tons in 2017. Our main steel trade partners are Canada and Mexico who have been granted exemptions from the tariffs.

These tariffs could have unintended consequences on manufacturers who rely on steel. Auto-manufacturers and construction companies have all spoken out against the tariffs as it will harm their bottom line. US Steel companies are in support as it allows less competition for them domestically.

China, although stating they do not want a trade war, has retaliated with $3 billion in tariffs on US goods. The tariffs mostly affect agricultural products (anywhere from pork to wine). Having proposed another round of tariffs, the President may be looking for a trade war with China and he just may get it.

Effects on the Markets

The markets are not a fan of the tariffs and the possibility of a looming trade war. The DJIA (DIA) has fallen ~3000 points (11.5%) over the past 3 months.

Investors are not sure what the future holds, and they are showing it. If a trade war does break out, the sell-off is sure to continue. We are seeing the gains of 2018 wiped away and are now back down to the levels of November 2017.

All sectors but one (Information Technology) are negative year-to-date. The uncertainty created as a result of the tariffs are leaking over into the markets and we are already seeing the consequences.

Conclusion

All these tariffs boil down to a protectionist ideology. Of course starting a trade war and making foreign goods more expensive will be tolerated in order to get production back in the US, but prices are going to go higher in order to achieve this. Industries are protected but consumers pay a higher price. On the contrary, free trade is often sought after. Nationality does not matter, just who can provide the cheapest and highest quality products for the consumer. Economically, it does not make much sense to continue to impose tariffs on trade partners in such a globalized world. Very little operates within the bubble of the US, and everything is subject to foreign volatility.

The tariffs were created in order to help domestic steel producers, instead we are seeing the market as a whole lose wealth. Consumers are going to see their goods increase in price and investments are going to be shaky until the end of this drama. This is just the start of the trade war, but how big it will become is yet to be seen. One thing is for sure, stocks are in for a bumpy ride in the short-term.

