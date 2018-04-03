MagneGas's (MNGA) CEO Ermanno Santilli on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Greetings and welcome to the MagneGas Corporation Year End 2017 Earnings and Business Update Call.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Natalya Rudman, Investor Relations with Crescendo Communications. Thank you, Ms. Rudman. You may begin.

Natalya Rudman

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining MagneGas' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas; and Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. If anyone has any questions after the call, please contact Crescendo Communications at 844-589-8760.

Before we begin, let me take a minute to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

With that out of the way, let me now turn the call over to Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Ermanno.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you, Natalya, and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. We have made meaningful progress in 2017 as we continue to execute on our business strategy of increasing our industrial gas sales, streamlining our operations, making solid improvements in our fundamentals while progressing exciting new applications for the MagneGas technology.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased to $3.7 million, compared to $3.6 million in 2016; but it's important to note that 2016 included a one-time sale of a gasification unit for $775,000. For this reason, we believe revenues from the sale of our industrial gas and welding supply products is a better indicator of the core business. These revenues increased approximately $992,000, or 36%, to $3.7 million in 2017. In the fourth quarter 2017 our total revenues were $1 million, largely unchanged from the same 3-month period in 2016. However, our core industrial gas and welding supply sales actually grew 27% in the fourth quarter as compared to the same period in 2016.

Our sales growth in 2017 was primarily the result of our expansion efforts across the central Florida markets. We have had significant success entering the Lakeland and Sarasota markets. We also saw accelerated growth in our wholesale gas distribution business. We consolidated our hostile efforts of MagneGas due to concentrate more on our three largest partners; Holston, Haun and AWISCO distributors. We've also dedicated MagneGas2 specialists who are focused exclusively on managing the rollout and support of MagneGas2 to these distributors. This was successful as we gained commitments by the end of the year from all three partners to significantly increase our wholesale buying commitments for MagneGas2 as we edge 2018.

Apart from driving sales growth rate, one of our main goals this year was to streamline our operations. Over the past quarters we have put in place an aggressive strategy to contain costs to the reduction of non-essential employees and consultants along with the realignment of certain personal and sales related positions. Our annualized payroll excluding stock yields and compensation decreased 36% from $3.9 million at the end of 2016 to $2.5 million at the end of 2017. During this period we shifted our staff model to a variable sales based model. In fact, 60% of our personnel are now in a revenue centric role as compared to only 34% in 2016. This represents an effective doubling of our sales force since last year. As you can see, we're continuing to drive growth in scale and we are excited to make this happen. We see a clear path profitably through continued organic growth reduction and production cost and careful management of our expenses.

On the research and development side, our major breakthrough in 2017 was the shift of butanol as our primary feedstock. The operational impact of this development was significant in several ways as our production rates have now increased over 150% with a 50% reduction in production costs. We are now able to produce the same amount of gas with only 25% of the staff required a year ago and our non-labor cost factors are also decreasing at a similar rate mostly related to maintenance cost and feedstock costs. Overall, this has resulted in roughly a 76% reduction in the cost per unit of gas produced allowing us to penetrate new markets and increase the sale of MagneGas2 to distributors which probably strengthens our gasification system value proposition which in turn leads to greater gasification unit sales. We believe as we scale the production of MagneGas2 in the coming quarters, the financial impact in this development will become a significant factor in our ability to become a cash flow positive business.

We believe the enhancements own the changes to improve the ease of use, makes our equipment more attractive for small and medium size distributors looking to produce still [ph] on the settling substitute. This is particularly true in international markets where renewability and environmental responsibility are critical decision making factors. Our dramatic reduction in production cost coupled with lower delivery cost have improved our ability to serve the growing market demand with a significant impact in our bottom-line. We are focused on reducing cost to our distributors by approving our third-party logistics where we have been able to pass on meaningful savings through those distributors without eroding our gross or net margins. These savings have been very timely for our distributors as the settling prices have recently been increasing between 5% and 10% in almost all markets due to supply restrictions and further enhancing the market response to MagneGas2.

Infact, we have dedicated resource and reduced our delivery price at the same time as the settling costs have increased and supply has been restricted. We look further leverage this success as we expand our existing distributor relationships and add additional distributors in targeted territories in the coming year.

We continue to demonstrate success in integrating our first industrial gas distributor, ESSI, which is growing rapidly at a rate far higher than the industry average, which has validated our strategy of expanding our footprint through acquisitions using excellent customer service and MagneGas2 as a key differentiator. We are looking to continue that momentum by acquiring additional companies with strong customer bases where we can leverage their existing management to establish our presence as and organically grow ourselves by repeating our winning formulae of using MagneGas2 as a door opener coupled with our excellent customer service. We then plan on selling ancillary, high margin products consistent with our new strategy. We believe we can rapidly accelerate our growth through these types of accretive acquisitions and we have successfully achieved with ESSI's order.

In October, we announced two Letters of Intent, to acquire Complete Welding in San Diego, California, and Green Arc Supply in Tyler, Texas. We successfully completed these acquisitions in early 2018, and have been rapidly integrating these companies which will help further accelerate our growth going forward. Most importantly, we just announced our largest acquisition to date, Trico Welding Supply, based in Sacramento, California. Trico is a $5.5 million revenue industrial gas and welding supply distributor with two locations in the Sacramento area. Industrial gas and welding supply businesses heavily influenced by customers and utility, shipping, [indiscernible] recycling, infrastructure, oil and gas and manufacturing end markets. The two largest markets for these type of end users are East Texas, Central Ground Houston, and Southern California since Los Angeles. As a result, we focused our acquisition strategy on small independent distributors in these regions.

Our goal with these distributors is to acquire a well-trained sales force that will quickly embrace the opportunity to put MagneGas2 to their existing clients. These targets also come with the critical infrastructure logistics capabilities, backup with support necessary to quickly expand our corporate feature across the most attractive markets along the sunbelts and the West Coast of United States. We believe that as the Company continues to unveil additional acquisitions and drive organic growth thereafter, the market will quickly realize the power of MagneGas2 as a key competitive advantage in the multi-billion dollar global industrial gas industry.

Shifting to our emerging sterilization business; we were awarded a $432,000 grant from USDA to accelerate commercial applications of the company's plasma sterilization system for the treatment of pathogens and nutrients found in animal bio wastes. Being the first ever federal grant awarded to MagneGas Corporation, these are very significant and historic milestone which will help us accelerate commercialization of the agricultural markets. In line with this strategy to find low cost grade to install applications of our technology, our goal was to leverage the USDA study as a commercial pilot to launch sales of our premiums, sterilized manure and fertilizer in the Tampa area. We're pleased to report that we're successfully launching the pilot in Florida with USDA and we look forward to providing further updates. If this commercial pilot proves successful which we believe it will, we will explore launching manure sterilization technologies elsewhere.

Leveraging the USDA federal grant is very low cost rate to validate our ultimately bolt-on commercial activities in the agricultural sector and it's -- and the culmination of many years of R&D and market studies as our shareholders are well aware. Internationally, we are aggressively expanding our gasification and sterilization business, fairly significant pent-up demand in Europe due to the regulatory environment and other factors including European Union climate change initiatives. One of the key targets for the EU is for 20% of all energy to be produced from renewable sources by 2020. We believe these initiatives will help propel MagneGas2 market opportunities in Europe, hoping that massive finance and rent opportunities not available in the United States. With the help of our European partner, Infinite Fuels, we have identified numerous opportunities for the proprietary gasification and sterilization technologies of MagneGas2 across Europe.

Our partner's team consist of senior executives from industrial gas sectors, energy, steel and agriculture which are perfectly aligned with our offerings. These team members also have reached since the respected markets and have validated opportunities and have customers that are ready and waiting. Additionally, our partner has existing facilities in Northern Germany that we can utilize for testing both solid and liquid waste streams to quickly identify, validate and commercialize our opportunity which may not be relevant landscapes. The fact that we'd be using butanol in Europe although eliminates the technical risks associated with entering that market, and the fact that we've been successful in marketing MagneGas2 in the United States provides critical validation to industry and funding partners to support this expansive sales opportunity in Europe.

In October, we signed a $0.5 million consulting agreement with our European partner which was subsequently increased to $0.75 million in December. This contract has been recorded as deferred revenue and is expected to be paid in full in 2018 through our partnership with Infinite Fuels in Germany. We also announced the conditional sale of two gasification units to Infinite Fuels in October for a combined $3.6 million. However, in January our executive team is invited to meet the representatives of the funding arm of the European Central Bank. Up until our group [indiscernible] this group had been working closely with Infinite Fuels and other advisors at Ernst & Young on the proposed financing structure that would enable Infinite Fuels to purchase upto 6 gasification rents for MagneGas for approximately $11 million. However, during our meeting and a subsequent negotiations it quickly became clear that there was a greater market opportunity for MagneGas if we modified the structure of the agreement.

As a result, we negotiated a new agreement whereby MagneGas2 would contribute two gasification units into Infinite Fuels in exchange for upto 70% of the equity of that entity. This contribution along with certain personnel and technical support commitments from MagneGas has accelerated and improved the prospect for Infinite Fuels to gain access to significant government backed financing. Accordingly, we recently announced a $7.2 million grant awarded to Infinite Fuels by a division of the European Commission. This grant is highly indicative of our access to government grants, loans, and other forms of capital in Europe, and illustrates why we believe forgoing the short-term benefit of selling two new gas units is far outweighed by the benefits of having a large equity stake in the second largest industrial gas market in the world. When we combine this opportunity with the critical support of the European Commission, Ernst & Young and other European financing partnerships, we believe our upside potential in 2018 and beyond is very good [ph].

Finally, MagneGas Corporation is an industry leader in micro-gasification units, operating in a space where typical gasification systems are as large as an entire city blocks and require investment of hundreds of millions of dollars. The whole industry as a whole has recognized the importance of dramatically reducing the complexity and footprint of gasification options currently available in order to drive decentralization, particularly of power generation systems. As the leader in micro-gasification, we are well-placed to participate in this rapidly growing industry. In order to extend our leadership in micro-gasification, we have started the prototyping phase of our fourth generation gasification unit, which will have a completely new design. The progression of our technology since it's inception has been evolutionary from horizontal to vertical units and then to our ventary [ph] systems, always based exclusively on liquids. This new design will be truly revolutionary by aligning liquids and solids which can be polarized and passed into our new gasification vessel while being exposed to significantly enlarged gasification zone.

While the inception of our fourth generation gasification systems started over four years ago, it ties many of our strategic objectives, mainly continued progression of MagneGas2 production efficiency and the repositioning of MagneGas to overlap with more traditional solid gasification feedstock such as coal, plastic and biomass. In fact, we expect that our new design would achieve upto 500% improvement in efficiency and gasification of our current butanol feedstock. For MagneGas and for the industry this would be significant improvement allowing deeper penetration in the industrial gas sector and opening up opportunities, which using our current generation of gasification systems are either technically not feasible or not adequately efficient.

In conclusion, MagneGas Corporation has truly turned the corner. Not only are we increasing our equipment sales but we are on pace to dramatically increase metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenues in 2018. At the same time, we're seeing meaningful improvement in operating cash flows and have significantly improved our balance sheet. We are executing this transformation while progressing low cost R&D projects that require -- that provide significant upside opportunity such as manure sterilization and development our fourth generation unit.

We are truly gaining momentum and significantly improving our fundamentals which we believe will lead to continued rapid growth and profitability in 2018 and beyond. In fact, as we stand today, we expect our core business to generate close to $15 million in 2018, almost a 500% increase compared to 2017.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Scott Mahoney, who will review our financial performance in detail.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you, Ermanno. The MagneGas team worked diligently to execute a complete business transformation in 2017. We started the year with three basic goals. First, to reposition the Company as a lean, sales-centric organization; second, to prioritize high margin recurring revenue client opportunities; and three, we set out to execute an acquisition opportunities in the region of U.S. that best leverage our competitive advantage as a clean, renewable technology company. As the year progressed, we added two additional goals; to position ourselves for new growth opportunities in Europe for our MagneGas2 product and to accelerate the sterilization of our business model.

We spent the first two quarters of 2017 adjusting our staffing model to shift increasingly towards a sales driven model. We reduced our total payroll by approximately 35% during the year while increasing our total headcounts essentially by year end. We effectively doubled our customer-facing staffing including sales personnel, branch personnel, and the sales support to deliver revenues to clients. We then put in place the key strategic pieces to fully enable accelerated growth in ESSI in Florida, and to expand our distributor relationships across the eastern half of the U.S. We also invested a great deal of time in third and fourth quarters unlocking the full potential of our international partnerships in Italy and Germany.

We set a goal that all R&D, gas production and engineering will be run through a standalone profit center where the primary revenue source is the recurring sale of MagneGas2 to our industrial gas distributor relationships in eastern U.S. and to our wholly-owned subsidiaries also selling MagneGas2 in California, Texas, Louisiana and Florida. We believe the rapid projected growth in distributor demand will enable us to achieve this goal in 2018, making our research and innovation team going forward a profitable, self-sufficient engine for long-term growth in MagneGa2 as well as other technology innovations. Ermanno has already provided a thorough overview of our revenues in the fourth quarter and to the full year ended 2017. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight additional financial developments.

As a result for overall cost cutting strategy, our cash flows improved substantially over the course of the year. Cash flows from operations improved by nearly $4 million from a negative $8.6 million in 2016, to a negative $4.8 million in 2017, and this trend is continuing today. The improvement in cash flows combined with our access to convertible preferred equity beginning in the fourth quarter has enabled us to quickly improve our balance sheet. We reduced total liabilities by 48% from $9 million as of December 31, 2016, to $4.6 million as of December 31, 2017. As recently at the end of third quarter 2017, we adjust only $2 million in senior secured short-term debt. In fourth quarter we substantially repaid both notes and refinanced a small residual balance for $0.5 million. I'm pleased to report that we've continued with accelerated payments in this note and the principal balance is now just $200,000. We intend to continue to make accelerated payments until the note is fully retired in the near-term.

On other fronts, we've dramatically reduced all of our short-term liabilities in similar fashion since year-end. We have continued to short [ph] our balance sheet as we progress through the first quarter and we intend to manage a conservative balance sheet with limited reliance on debt funding for the foreseeable future. Our overall access to capital has enabled the Company to not only strengthen our balance sheet but to quickly shift our growth focus to immediate acquisition opportunities in our target markets. As Ermanno mentioned previously, we've already successfully closed in two acquisitions earlier in the first quarter of 2018. Much of the details since legal negotiation of funding for that process was initiated and completed in the first quarter of 2017. These first two acquisitions expanded our addressable market into Southern California, Eastern Texas and Northern Louisiana. We increased our current sales team by 35% as a result of these two transactions and we added hundreds of new clients that can be presented with the MagneGas2 value proposition in some of the best industrial gas markets in the United States.

With the recent addition of Trico as announced less than two weeks ago, we've now added over a thousand new clients, increased our sales force by more than 100% at a much broader access to clients across much of California which is the sixth largest economy in the world. Most importantly, our immediate revenue run rate has now increased from $3.7 million at the end of 2017 to approximately $15 million today. With this growing critical mass of high margin revenues we're getting very close to becoming EBITDA positive business with self-funding future growth. Beyond our U.S. distributor acquisition model, we've also made a major strategic shift in our ability to drive international growth. We'd previously announced two conditional unit sales for combined $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, as Ermanno mentioned, he and I were invited to speak directly with the government representatives of a very large European financing arm of the European Union in January. It quickly became clear during our meetings that there is a significantly broader economic opportunity for MagneGas if we were to pursue it.

As a result, we proposed a contribution of assets in the form of two used gasification units, as well as certain personal and technical support commitments. With this soft equity contribution, MagneGas unlocked a potential to partner with Infinite Fuels and form an entirely new joint venture in which MagneGas will have the rights to own upto 70% of the projects. We believe with the support of Ernst & Young, the European Government backed financing, and our partners in Infinite Fuels; the near-term value of our growth potential not only in cash flows but in the equity value of our partnership and worse the limited value of selling two units in the near-term. Since the announcement of our intent to form the new joint venture with Infinite Fuels, we subsequently announced that our joint venture has been awarded a $7.2 million to our grant from FME [ph], it's division of the European Community. This will serve at a very complain [ph] example of the unique growth capital available to MagneGas, both in the near-term and long-term through our European initiatives.

We have a number of other near-term catalysts that we look to execute on which will improve profitability and deliver value to our shareholders. We'd like to recognize the entirety of MagneGas and their hardwork in 2017 which is quickly beginning to pay off early in 2018.

At this point, we'd like to open the call to investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Amit Dayal

So with all these acquisitions closed, could you give us sort of a headcount of where we are in terms of employees and what it will be with the Trico close?

Scott Mahoney

We were at about 56-57 employees, we just put out an updated PowerPoint about 3 weeks ago prior to Ermanno and I being at a conference in Europe. That had the headcount prior to Trico and I believe if we add Trico then we would be getting into the mid-75 to 80 employee base. It's a moving target because we're always adding people in all three markets at this point to augment the sales force. So I'd say 75 employees is a good number today.

Amit Dayal

Okay. And in that context, how should we look at operating also scaling up as you expand; I mean you've brought these costs down last year, would -- it looks like this should be going higher with the acquisitions being integrated or how should we look at this?

Scott Mahoney

I think realistically it's pretty straightforward, there is two metrics that I would use. Generally speaking in this industry, between 15% and 18% of your total revenue would be devoted to staffing model if you're strictly a small independent industrial gas business. So if you separate the corporate cost structure of MagneGas as a public company, that would be the baseline metric that I would add as incremental expense as we continue to layer on additional targets. Second, the way I would look at this is, there are OpEx for almost everything else will rapidly decrease as a percentage of revenue. So what I mean by that is we have a CEO, CFO, Chief Legal Officer and handful by the people on our development team that are completely unaffected by the revenue growth and always at the markets, you only need one of each of us in order to accomplish this certain corporate objectives.

So I think you'll see that OpEx as a percentage of sales will actually decrease fairly rapidly throughout the year as our revenue ramp continues and you will see margins improve dramatically.

Amit Dayal

And in relation to some of these acquisitions being undertaken, could you give us what the diluted share count is that we should be using for margin purposes?

Scott Mahoney

So we'll be finalizing this share count as of the date of the 10-K over the next day or two but what we have already publicly disclosed is that we have just over 20 million shares outstanding today in the PowerPoint that's on our website.

Amit Dayal

And milestones in regards to Europe, could you just layout some of the key catalysts that we should be looking forward in 2018 in relation to your activity there?

Scott Mahoney

I think there is two straightforward milestones and Ermanno chime in if you see any others. But I think the first thing you will see is things like MagneGas now being invited directly to present or participate in key alternative technology in industrial conferences. We'll actually be at two over the next 30 days, one of which has been announced, the other we'll announce shortly. This is a direct indication of advisors and our industrial partners getting Ermanno, myself and our technical and sales team directly plugged into some of the best firms in Europe where we can present our gas and our technology directly to some of the best perspective customers in the market; that being milestone number #1. Milestone number #2 would be our ability to actually announce direct customer relationships with some of the largest organizations, both government and non-government, meaning private sector enterprises in Europe. I think you will see both of those milestones repeated in it's scale forthcoming in Europe this coming year.

Ermanno Santilli

I think along those lines one significant milestone that we'd expect to see is sometime by the middle of the year we are actually sitting in front of customers, large significant customers that use gas [indiscernible] and we have gas on the ground in Europe and we're providing them with demonstrations. So does that take 3 months, 4 months, we don't know but we would carefully curate the customers we're going to be going after with some of these advisors and then we're going to beginning to bring in the best of the best that we can do in respect to demonstrations in gas and we're going to give them demos and hopefully start lining up commitments.

Amit Dayal

Got it. And finally, just around the sterilization opportunity, should we expect any meaningful contribution in 2018 or is that a little further out in terms of revenues from that segment?

Scott Mahoney

I don't think so, I think that it is significant from the technical perspective, particularly if we can validate that our sterilized manure can be sold at a premium but is there going to be a significant amount of [indiscernible] in 2018, I don't think so.

Ermanno Santilli

I think just to expand on that for just a second, I mean, say for example, we're working on certain pilot program that will have commercialization applications in this space, it may seem like there is very little activity because we have nothing to announce other than progress in the FDA but we're working with multiple organizations in California, in North Carolina and Florida, where basically we're jumping to the regulatory hoops [ph] to do something fundamentally new. And as I'm sure you can appreciate when you're truly game changing, sometimes navigating the regulatory process, the approval process to do something groundbreaking just takes a little bit of time; it does not mean the opportunity is not real, it does not mean the opportunity is not substantial and it can dwarf everything else we've done as a business to-date, it just takes the necessary time to get ready.

And I think in a similar parallel way when you look back and say, a year ago we articulated that we wanted to be doing what we're doing now with our industrial gas. I think a lot of people for a couple of quarters were wondering why it's doing it, we had to do the necessary foundational steps to get here. In the same way we're working very hard to prepare our sterilization business so that in 2019 and beyond it becomes a meaningful part of our business.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a couple of questions; what is the status of the pending unit sales in Germany?

Scott Mahoney

Ermanno, do you want to check with that?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. As we discussed in our conference call, what we've done is we've converted that into a contribution to obtain upto 70% equity stake in the joint venture that we plan on having with Infinite Fuels. When we were called to meet with this branch of the European Commission, it became very clear to us that they were very, very serious about our opportunities in Europe, they saw that we were opening up an industry that had no renewable opportunities at all and both, Scott and I walked out of that meeting and just looked at each other like wow, this is actually bigger than we thought. And that's when we negotiated and selling two units, contributing them in time and then getting an equity stake which is very meaningful and also getting more in the driver seat as to what's happening with respect to how we're going to be developing European markets because at the end of the day we are the worldwide experts in micro-gasification, so having us in the driver seat was -- really was, I think an important step as well.

Scott Mahoney

I think I'd just like to chime in and mention, from my perspective, if you really compare to the cash flow implications of selling two units versus the upset potential of what we're constructing with our partners right now; even if we were to sell the 11 units that were under LOI, even in an average of 50% gross margins, that's only -- maybe call it a $5 million to $6 million opportunity over the next couple of years for MagneGas. We then compare that to the opportunity to own potentially upto 70% equity stake, royalties off the gas, consulting revenues for having our team involved to influence the outcome of revenue growth. And then on the other ancillary benefits, when we looked out and said just with the one grant that we've already announced, we've already approximated the cash flow implications to the overall European opportunity set. We looked out and said at this point we have a free call option on the second largest industrial gas market in the world. It's far worse for us to forgo a little bit of a revenue pop for a quarter or two that's not sustained and the focus on driving a rapid scalable recurring revenue model and that's what we're out to accomplish here in 2018 and beyond.

Ermanno Santilli

And Scott, as we discussed the likelihood of success has dramatically improved now that we're both together working here much of closely in this joint venture. So these grants and these loans are fantastic opportunities for us and these are opportunities which almost do not exist in the United States.

Scott Mahoney

Yes, it's very significant, we couldn't emphasize it more.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I got it. Thank you. I have one more question; are you concerned about the current share price and what can management do to help offset the recent decline in the share price?

Scott Mahoney

So I think obviously you know, we've obviously taken a great deal of increase from investors. We've gone through what both of us would describe as a necessary but painful transformation from a company that was R&D centric to a company that's now revenue centric; that is a massive change for an organization in less than a year. And I think that the market is trying to figure out exactly where we're going and how we're going to be best capitalized to execute our strategy. So there has been a lot of questions, there has been a lot of concerns but from my perspective, just the simplest way to look at it; businesses in the industrial gas sales market typically are acquired for in between 1.5 and 2 times revenue. And when you get above a certain size and we're getting there quickly, the industry giants would pay a premium upto 2.5 times revenue.

So at this point we've already articulated to the market that we have roughly a $15 million revenue run rate. We have atonalistic [ph] capital to potentially double that revenue run rate this year. So what I think is realistic for investors to understand is that there is a significant gap between our current share price and the marketable value of just or industrial sales business. If we were to simply sell that business to industry giant, we're not prepared to do so; we think that would significantly undermine what we're trying to accomplish here in the short-term but what I think what I'm trying to say in the simplest terms is the industry giants would value our industrial gas business at more than 3 times our current market cap.

So there is a massive gap there and as a result, the executive team and the board is prepared to do virtually anything necessary to close that gap, including share buyback programs and a whole host of other initiatives that help our shareholders realize the true value of our underlying assets and technology. And I think over the next couple of quarters, if that gap is not organically closed by the market management will take unilateral steps to close that gap.

Ermanno Santilli

And if I may add, Scott mentioned that our intention is not to slow the business at this point but we already have people knocking at our door asking us if they want to. And while -- right now we're sending thanks very much, we're not interested right now. Those are the valuations we're thinking off, it's multiple times our current stock market value. So ultimately what we're doing is we are -- what we want to do is what we've done with MagneGas2 just start to become the elephant in the road, purchase more acquisitions, expanded MagneGas2, and then people started asking how come they are achieving 30%, 40%, 50% growth rates; what's their secret sauce? It's cost in service at MagneGas2. They are all being done to get the maximum value for our shareholders and for the company.

Scott Mahoney

I think Ermanno, I'll add one concept here. We have a clear path between smart accretive acquisitions in Texas and California. We have a very clear path towards $100 million of revenue company in a very near time. That company will be worse in excess of $1.25 billion in the market if we simply assemble the right team and then use that team and our technology to then focus on steadily building a company substantially bigger than that platform over the next 3 to 5 years. That's the near-term objective for us to unlock more than a decade of hardwork as an innovative technology company that's now becoming a revenue generating company with real intrinsic value to our shareholders. That's what we want to do over the next couple of years and we think that we've turned the corner these acquisitions we've done in the last quarter are only the tip of the iceberg and we have the potential to run with this for many years to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you so much and congratulations on your progress.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I'd like to hand the call back to Mr. Santilli for closing comments.

Ermanno Santilli

I think as Scott mentioned, we've achieved three goals in 2017. One is to transform the company into a linear, sales centric organization. Two, is to prioritize high margin recurring revenue planned opportunities. And three, is to execute on our exhibition opportunities. This has resulted in a truly transformational experience for the MagneGas Corporation over the past 12 months with significantly improved fundamentals and continued traction with our technology domestically and internationally. We are quite pleased with the results of these initiatives and we believe the true financial impact will be even more in 2018 when we expect to see our revenues grow over 500% as compared to 2017.

We are on-track to achieve profitability and we look forward to continuing to grow our business in the years to come. Thank you very much for your time today. We look forward to providing additional updates in the future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.

