Amira Nature Foods: Eating Healthy While Making A 170% Gain In The Rice Industry

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: ANFI) is an Indian rice company that produces and distributes basmati and specialty rice. Basmati rice is a premium type of rice that has been conquering international diets for its great health qualities and taste. This type of rice is grown only in India and Pakistan thanks to the climate in that region.

While there are many risks investing in the commodity sector and in this specific company as I will elaborate below, I believe the potential reward justifies the risks. Easily, ANFI could be a 1-2x bagger while the downside is relatively small at 39% (modified net-net value of $2.50 per share).

During most of my adulthood, I have been on a diet, I tried the paleo diet for a while, then a low-carb one. Next, the keto diet; after that came the fish diet, and on and on. For the past year I have been following a Mediterranean diet. It is the first diet were I have to eat more carbs than I am used to, and this has inspired me to search for recipes. I have to admit I enjoy this diet, but the best discovery so far has been basmati rice, a long-grain rice that has a nice aroma and is tastier than standard white rice. So when ANFI popped up on my screen, I had to study it in detail.

Rice is a staple food consumed by 3 billion people around the world. As individuals are better off financially, they eat more proteins, such as chicken and beef, as rice and grains in general become a lesser percentage of their overall diet. However, as they eat less rice, they tend to upgrade to a healthier, tastier, and more expensive rice, which is where basmati comes in. That could be validated by the outpaced basmati global consumption growth (13% annually) versus the relative stagnation of regular rice consumption (2% growth).

As the dominant food in India, rice is the staple food of the people of the eastern and southern parts of the country. India is one of the largest producers of white and brown rice all over the world, and contributes about 10% of global rice production. Rice in India is not only the most popular food but a key part of India’s national economy. The Indian rice industry has developed a strong position in exports, reaching 25% of market share of global trade.

Why is ANFI a good investment?

I believe that ANFI stock is worth $11, offering a 168% upside, mainly due to three reasons:

1. Industry cycle recovery and beneficial Basmati long-term prospects. (most of the info in this chapter was extracted from the FAO Rice Market Monitor Jul17, unless otherwise specified)

FAO’s forecast for 2017 points to a 7% expansion to 44.2 million tons (milled basis) compared to a flat industry in 2016, marking the first global trade expansion to occur in three years. The forecast growth is expected to be demand-driven and concentrate in Asia, where important buyers are looking to international markets to rebuild inventories. At a smaller scale, African countries are also expected to step-up imports, whereas ample local availabilities may cause demand to wane in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and the United States. On the export side, India, Thailand and Viet Nam are still forecast to capture much of the expected trade growth this year, although strong export performances are now also expected to concern China (Mainland) and Myanmar thanks to affordable prices. Australia, Paraguay, the United States and Uruguay are also seen counting on sufficient availabilities to lift exports over the course of 2017. By contrast, in the aftermath of output shortfalls or heightened competition, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan and the Russian Federation are seen exporting less, while continued export restrictions lower shipments by Egypt.

Although less markedly, the export outlook has also improved for India, which is now seen advancing 2017 shipments by 10% to 11.0 million tons. The forecast growth would be consistent with expectations of stronger demand from the country’s traditional markets, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, but also African destinations and the Near East. Such interest has translated into a robust pace of exports so far this year. Meanwhile, the EU’s revision of the maximum residue level (MRL) for Tricyclazole3 has been a source of unease for the local basmati industry, given that a switch to alternatives, such as Isoprothiolane and Buprofezin, would impede sales to the United States, where the MRLs for these fungicides is similarly set at 0.01 mg/kg. Further concerns has been voiced about the recently introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under India’s new tax regime, rice along with other basic food-grains attracts a 0% GST rate. However, the exemption was seemingly not extended to certain classes of branded rice, making them subject to a 5% GST tax.

Rice inventories in India are seen slightly over year-earlier levels at 18.7 million tons, mirroring prospects of another bountiful harvest and expectations that efforts to ensure the implementation of the minimum support price policy will keep publicly owned reserves at abundant levels. Based on these tendencies, the group’s stock-to-disappearance ratio is anticipated in the order of 16.7% in 2017/18, down from 18.3% in 2016/17 and its lowest since 2008/09.

In June 2017, the Indian government raised minimum support prices by 5.4 percent for common paddy to INR 15 500 (USD 239) per ton and by 5.3 percent for Grade A paddy to INR 15 900 (USD 245) per ton. In the same month, the government also decided that it would allow 67,640 tons of rice, along with other products, to be exported to the Republic of Maldives in 2017/18, without any existing or future restrictions. The measure is effective from April 2017.

2. The company itself. As it was mentioned above, ANFI produces, markets and sales mainly basmati rice. It started as a family run agro-commodity trading house in India in 1915. Little by little it started focusing on basmati rice. In 2006 the current CEO took over and in 2012 it listed on the NYSE. Three quarters of ANFI sales are generated from basmati rice sales.

ANFI goes out and buys paddy from local growers, they will process it and store it for around 12 months and then sale it. The price of Basmati paddy procured depends on the variety of Basmati paddy purchased, which is primarily determined by the demand for specific Basmati rice varieties. The price of Basmati paddy also depends on the quality of that season’s crop, which depends on weather conditions and the amount of monsoon or seasonal rainfall, and prevailing Indian and international demand, particularly during the paddy harvesting season.

The rice game is a margin game similar to proteins in Brazil (a sector I covered extensively in my old times). Companies and industries in this sector pay the provider of the raw commodity a discount on the spot price. In the case of rice, that discount would include the cost of processing, marketing, distributing, storing the rice for 12 months and a margin on top of that. The companies that do well in this space are those that are efficient and more importantly those that are good at estimating that discount.

ANFI seems to be efficient in its operations as most of its cost, namely 82.8% in 2017, was raw materials. As for estimating the discount, we can see in the graph below that in most years they have maintained a healthy margin. Contrary to popular belief, the price of rice does not influence the margins as much as the unexpected price change after March. The procurement is done from September to March, so in that period the buyer would calculate a discount on his rice price projection, so if the price of rice increases more than expected, he would enjoy a higher margin. An example of that is 2016. ANFI had a margin of 23.5% and as you can see in the second graph there was a bump in the rice price in April 2016. This partially can explain why as the price of rice has recovered in the last year, ANFI stock price hasn’t (there are other factors that I will detail later on).

In a fragmented industry such as this, I believe that size is an advantage in this industry, not just for the economy-of-scale benefit, but also, as it would allow for better demand forecast thanks to its global scale.

3. CEO incentives aligned to shareholder interests, supported by a solid board of directors. The majority of the board come from a finance background. The CFO, Mr. Wacha, studied in Columbia and worked in Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Prudential. Mr. Kumar is a banker, Mr. Craven a CFO for another company, Mr. Sethi and Mr. Arora work in finance and accounting. The remaining 3 directors have more of operational experience; Mr. Chanana, Mr. Yazdi and Mr. Strerath (the ex-CEO of the acquired Amira Basmati Rice GmBH EUR).

Also, I think Mr. Chanana's incentives are aligned with the shareholders. He owns 72% of the economic interest of Amira India, the operational company. While he received $1.8mm in compensation and some minuscule intercompany transactions, such as a rent payable of 20k a year, his stake in ANFI is around $112 million. Furthermore, Chanana has converted shares or options at a higher price of today’s spot price. In September 2016, he converted a $3 million loan into 416,666 shares at $7.20 per share. His options are at a substantial higher price of $10 per share. While the former is a strong anchor, the latter works as a solid incentive for the CEO. Despite the price decrease, Chanana still believes in ANFI, he lent ANFI 17.9 million at 11.60%, a bit more competitive than ANFI's third-party debt which has an interest rate of 13%.

So why is the stock punished?

Cyclicality. As any commodity, this industry is prone to cyclicality, the high returns earlier this decade caused more farmers cultivating basmati rice which caused an oversupply in the recent years. Thus farmers have been switching to more profitable crops which will cause a supply/demand balance in the following crop seasons. Also, in 2013 India lifted a 4 year export ban to cut surplus stock.

That been said, the International Rice Research Institute is reporting rice production needs to increase by 25 per cent in the next 25 years to meet demand for the grain. As the global population continues to grow, the rice industry is calling for more investment to help grow more rice with less water, on less land.

Also, there are fundamentals supporting the short term. In 2018, the industry is expected to benefit from rising paddy prices. After declining considerably during the previous procurement seasons, basmati paddy prices have firmed up by 20%-25% primarily due to relatively lower production.

International demand. While buyers from Iran to Saudi Arabia boost purchases of aromatic basmati grain used in biryani and pilaf dishes, demand from EMEA has been declining in the last couple of years.

Short-seller reports. In February 2015 and July 2015, ANFI was subject to short sale attacks by a contributor on Seeking Alpha, Prescience Point. As a result of the eventual short sale attack, two shareholder class action lawsuits were issued before the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The short sale attack and the ensuing shareholder litigation, resulted in a significant share decline from $14 to $4.

In December 2015, ANFI filed a formal complaint in the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York against Prescience Point as a result of their dissemination of material false, misleading and defamatory information. On March 21, 2017, the Company and Prescience Point entered into a preliminary settlement agreement. On April 6, 2017, ANFI accepted a formal settlement agreement with the defendant and dismissed the action. The financial terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. The financial settlement was a non-adjusting event for fiscal 2017 and will be accounted for in fiscal 2018.

Dark IR. One challenge I faced studying the company was the lack of information. After some initial correspondence with the IR, they stopped replying. Also, since 2016 the company stopped reporting quarterly. While a dark IR does not mean a bad company, it causes fewer people to look at the company, demanding a higher discount to fair price.

Valuation

The balance sheet raises three important items.

Property, plant and equipment seems small. There is a great article by Investing In Europe that explains the potential in the land that will be converted from factory to residential.

Inventories seem high. At first glance, having 48% of your assets in inventories appear to be excessive but it is caused to the nature of how basmati rice is processed. Basmati rice is stored for 8 to 12 months to obtain its characteristics, which is in line with the days in inventories graphed below.

Trade receivables and days in receivables both increasing. In the last two years, EMEA revenues have been decreasing. I haven’t been able to find out the reason and IR is not very responsive. I suspect that the increase in days in receivables is due to that decline in revenues. Having said that, ANFI should start collecting on those receivables to bring the days at least to the 90-day standard.

While I obtained a fair value using a DCF, the downside risk was estimated using a modified net-net approach.

Net-Net. Taking the cash at full value and adding the inventories and trade receivables at a discount while deducting the payables would give a rough estimate of the Net-Net of ANFI stock as it is typically defined. Results of the stock price for different discounts for trade receivables and inventories are shown in the table below.

However, I would argue as most of the debt ($205MM USD) is working capital loans that are pledged by trade receivables, inventories and PPE, the Net-Net calculation should include that debt as those current assets are not really free. Doing that exercise, we obtain the table below and it suggests a floor price in my opinion of $2.54.

DCF. This method gives an intrinsic value of $11 per share. The main assumptions of the model are as follows:

Improvement in the days in receivables (DSO). Currently DSO is standing at 137 days, the highest since the company has been public. The average from 2010 to 2015 was 58 days. ANFI should start collecting on those receivables and I am assuming that gradually ANFI would converge to a 90-day DSO. The effect of that improvement is $1.80 per share.

Expansion capex. In the annual report, ANFI mentions expansion plans increasing the capacity from 24 to 69 MT of paddy per hour. The estimated plant development cost would be $64MM USD.

International Basmati Rice. The graph below illustrates how the Basmati industry grew at double digit rates from 2007 to 2016. Interestingly, the consumption of rice grew at a vegetative rate during the same period (around 1-2%) implying that Basmati has been taking share of the overall rice consumption. In line with my initial argument, this could be happening because in addition to tasting great, basmati rice has health benefits that increasing mass of people are valuing more than ever before. However, the taste and health benefits could not be the trigger as basmati rice is 2 to 3 times more expensive than other rice. But I think the trigger has been that as people become "wealthier", they start being more picky and choosing healthier options. Having said that, for the forecast, I only assumed a vegetative growth of 1-2% till 2024. If we assume a 15% annual growth rate till 2024, the intrinsic value would increase to $21.25, an extra $10.25. On the other side, if we assume a zero-growth up to 2024, the shares would fall to $10.35.

Source: 2007-2016 Company presentation. 2017 onward my projections.

Prices. While the price of basmati jumped in 2018 to $1,305 USD/MT, in time it would converge to its historical average of $1,175. If prices stay at current level, the fair price would be $11.80 per share.

Market share. While there are no official market share information, I attempted to estimate ANFI international market share. Based on the international sales and industry size, in 2010 ANFI estimated international market share was of 7.1% and 9.7% in 2016. I assumed that by 2024 ANFI would have an 11% market share. ANFI gaining market share should happen as they are the best Indian rice company positioned internationally. With no market share gain, that is a share of 9.7%, the share price would be $10.35.

Gross profit. The average gross profit has been 15%, in 2017 it stood at 2017. To play it safe, gross profit was assumed to bounce in between 10% and 13%. If gross profit would be 15% per year, the stock fair price would be $17.00.

WACC. I assumed a WACC of 7.5% which is close to the current WACC (7.6%). A 50bps improvement in WACC would increase the share price by $2.10 per share. I would not be surprised if that cost declines as they obtain better terms in the future and once they obtain more international and longer term loans.

Catalysts

Iran and international expansion. Basmati rice exports from India are climbing as Iran is building reserves, said Jindal at the exporters association. Sales to Iran jumped to 1.28 million tons in the nine months through December, exceeding the 1.07 million tons for whole of 2012-2013, according to the association. The country is India’s biggest buyer of basmati and imports 1.5 million tons annually.

Margin expansion. 2017 experienced one of the lowest margin ANFI has shown, prices have been improving lately, if ANFI was able to secure paddy before the price increases, margins should increase close to 2016 levels.

2017 experienced one of the lowest margin ANFI has shown, prices have been improving lately, if ANFI was able to secure paddy before the price increases, margins should increase close to 2016 levels. Global demand.

Risks

Demand EMEA. Demand from this region has been in decline in the previous years. It appears to be due to the loss of a large institutional client.

Demand from this region has been in decline in the previous years. It appears to be due to the loss of a large institutional client. Exchange rate. International sales account for 50% of revenue, primarily denominated in USD and to a lesser extent EUR, GBP and UAE Dirham. Since most of operations are located in India, operating and other expenditures are denominated principally in Rupees. Depreciation of the Rupee against the USD and other foreign currencies could cause their products to be more competitive in international markets compared to competitors from other countries. Appreciation of the Rupee could also cause products to be less competitive by raising prices in terms of such other currencies, or alternatively require to reduce the Rupee price charged for international sales. The foreign currency exchange risks arise from the mismatch between the currency of a substantial majority of revenues and the currency of a substantial portion of the expenses, as well as timing differences between receipts and payments which could result in an increase of any such mismatch. The risk is minimized using forward foreign exchange contracts taken against sales contracts to hedge against foreign exchange rate risks in connection with our international sales.

International sales account for 50% of revenue, primarily denominated in USD and to a lesser extent EUR, GBP and UAE Dirham. Since most of operations are located in India, operating and other expenditures are denominated principally in Rupees. Depreciation of the Rupee against the USD and other foreign currencies could cause their products to be more competitive in international markets compared to competitors from other countries. Appreciation of the Rupee could also cause products to be less competitive by raising prices in terms of such other currencies, or alternatively require to reduce the Rupee price charged for international sales. The foreign currency exchange risks arise from the mismatch between the currency of a substantial majority of revenues and the currency of a substantial portion of the expenses, as well as timing differences between receipts and payments which could result in an increase of any such mismatch. The risk is minimized using forward foreign exchange contracts taken against sales contracts to hedge against foreign exchange rate risks in connection with our international sales. Floating debt. Most of the debt has floating interest rates. In an increasing interest rate environment, it is more beneficial to either enter into SWAPS agreements or repay those floating debt with new fixed interest rate debt.

Most of the debt has floating interest rates. In an increasing interest rate environment, it is more beneficial to either enter into SWAPS agreements or repay those floating debt with new fixed interest rate debt. Trump and his tarriff wars. While I have not seen any direct threat against rice, you never know what he might do next.

Summary

I believe the obscurity of the company, the owner and the scarcity of comparable rice companies all cause ANFI to trade at a discount. Having said that, ANFI is trading at 0.49 book value while it has a ROIC of 10.7% with a WACC of 7.5%, leading to believe that ANFI is being over-punished.

