Sears Capital Structure Creates Arbitrage Opportunity

Therefore, there seems to be some mis-pricing between the credit and the equity that can easily be exploited by arbitrageurs for a risk-less return of above 40%.

Equity investors, however, seem to be more bullish, given that the stock is trading at $2.5. This gives Sears a market cap of $275 MM.

Sears' 2018 Senior Secured and 2019 Senior Unsecured Bonds are currently trading for 68 cents and 28 cents on the dollar respectively, because of looming bankruptcy fears.

Background

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) is an American chain of department stores run by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert. Because of the company’s high leverage and decreasing profitability, the number of Sears stores has dwindled from 3,500 in 2010 to 555 in 2018. During the same time, its stock price has fallen from $85 in 2010 to $2.5 as of now. With its operating margins and same-store profitability in unceasing decline, investors are worried that a likely bankruptcy is on the horizon. For this reason, its October 2018 Senior Secured Bonds and December 2019 Senior Unsecured Bonds are trading for 68 cents and 28 cents on the dollar respectively.

Arbitrage Opportunity

The idea is to go long Sears’ high-yield corporate bonds that are due for maturity on December 2019. These senior unsecured bonds are currently trading at 28 cents on the dollar and yield 8% semi-annual coupons. They are trading so cheaply because Sears is facing a high risk of bankruptcy in the near future. Let's assume we purchase 100 such bonds.

To protect the downside in case of a probable default, I suggest creating synthetic puts by shorting 35 shares per bond and buying an equivalent number of the Jan 2019 $3 calls trading at ~70 cents per contract. The corporate bond and the synthetic put options together essentially form a synthetic Credit Default Swap. Now, there are two possible scenarios for this company:

Scenario 1: Sears doesn’t declare bankruptcy until after its bonds mature (December 2019). In this case, we earn the 8% semi-annual coupon and redeem the 28 cent bonds for the full dollar face value. For the sake of being conservative, let us assume that share price goes up to beyond $3, so we have to purchase the $3 calls to cover our short, losing ($3 - $2.6 = $0.4 per share, and 0.4 x 35 =) $14 per bond. However, the current pricing of the corporate bonds and synthetic put options are such that we would still earn a worst-case 77% risk-less return (after accounting for all transactions costs).



Scenario 2: Sears declares bankruptcy before the bonds mature in December 2019. In this case, I am taking the most conservative estimate and assuming that we do not get any coupon payments and the bond value goes to zero. Such a default would push to the shareholders’ equity close to zero, so while our call options would expire worthless, we would earn $2.6 per share from the short, and hence ($2.6 x 35 =) $91 per bond. After accounting for all the costs, the risk-less return in this scenario would still be 46%.

Such high arbitrage returns from such a commonly followed stock definitely do seem to good to be true. I have been tracking this for a few weeks now and am unsure why this opportunity exists. My guess is that it is the equity that is overpriced, as past academic research has pointed out that retail investors do not understand the impact of restructuring/bankruptcy on their equity and refuse to sell because of their over-optimism in a possible turnaround. On the flip-side, the credit price might also be overly-depressed because large institutions might have had to unload their bond holdings at fire-sale prices because of credit rating downgrades and mandate requirements to only hold credit above a certain grade.

It is not advisable to do the above trade without protecting the short with calls, as given the high short interest, a short squeeze is likely at some point in the future.

Assumptions

No. of Bonds = 100 (each has a face value of $100, trading at $28)

Cost of carry for shorting = 6.5% per year

Shorts and calls per bond = 35

Cost of call contracts = $0.70

Note: Investors with lower risk-appetite and shorter time horizons can replicate the above trade with the October 2018 Senior Secured Bonds. However, a profitable scenario would require these bonds to be redeemed at at least 35% of face value in Scenario 1 (which is likely, because Sears still has a lot of valuable real estate and senior secured bonds in retailers are usually over-collateralized).

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long Sears' December 2019 Senior Unsecured Bonds