Zynga: Possible Headwind From Court Ruling That Big Fish Casino Is Illegal Online Gaming

Zynga is a competent player in the social casino games genre. It has a compelling reason to see Churchill Downs win a Supreme Court appeal.

Churchill Downs, former owner of Big Fish Games, can still appeal the case and hopefully get the adverse ruling reverted.

Social casino games publishers could be affected by U.S. Court of Appeals verdict which deemed Big Fish Casino a form of illegal online gambling.

Zynga’s (ZNGA) hit social casino games like Zynga Poker and Hit It Rich! Casino Slots could face possible headwind. There is a future risk that some disgruntled U.S. Washington state players who spent money to buy virtual chips from Zynga’s social casino games can sue to recover their money.

Zynga Poker is the biggest play money online poker game. However, Zynga sells virtual chips (play money) for real dollars. Cheryl Kater, who spent $1,000 on Big Fish Casino virtual chips, won her case against Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN). Judge Milan Smith, Jr. of the 9th Circuit the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled last March 28, 2018, that Big Fish Casino game is a form of online illegal gambling under Washington State laws.

This adverse ruling could hurt the future monetization of Zynga’s social poker and slots games. Zynga’s FY 2017 revenue was $861.4 million (+16% Y/Y). Revenue from games accounted for $665.59 million. Games’ contribution is much larger than advertising’s 195.8 million. Zynga Poker accounted 22% of Zynga’s 2017 revenue from games. The social casino slots games accounted for 27%.

Social casino games contribute 40% to Zynga’s total annual revenue.

The Probable Risk To Zynga

The court ruled that virtual chips purchased in social casino games have real “thing of value.” The verdict made it clear that Big Fish Casino’s feature which allowed people to sell and buy virtual chips outside of the game made them real-world commodity. This particular feature reinforced the court’s assessment why Big Fish Casino was a form of illegal online gambling.

For almost a decade now, it is possible for Zynga Poker players in the world to buy and sell virtual chips from other players or websites. There are dozens of “black-market” sites like Brochips who sell Zynga Poker chips. Many players buy virtual chips so they can continuously play the game. They do not want to wait for the free daily (but very limited amount) virtual chips giveaway from Zynga.

Going forward, the risk to Zynga is for other U.S. states to impose Washington State-like tough stance on online gambling. As far as I know, only Delaware, New Jersey, and Nevada have tolerant online gambling laws. Going forward, any disgruntled paying player residing in a U.S. state with tough online gambling edicts can sue Zynga.

Conclusion

Zynga is incapable of competing against multi-billion-dollar-earning games like Supercell’s Clash Royale and King Digital’s Candy Crush Saga. However, it certainly can compete in the multi-billion social casino games. The global revenue from social casino games is expected to reach $17.40 billion by 2019.

Zynga’s annual revenue is 40% from social casino games. Zynga therefore has compelling reason to see that Cheryl Kater’s case does not prosper in the Supreme Court.

Zynga, Playtika, and other firms with social casino games should lobby Churchill Downs toward making a Supreme Court appeal of Judge Milan Smith’s verdict. Churchill Downs already completed the sale of Big Fish Games earlier this year. However, the Court of Appeals denied Churchill Downs motion to substitute Big Fish Games as the defendant. If Churchill Downs doesn’t win on appeal, it will have to reimburse the $1,000 that Cheryl Kater spent on Big Fish Casino.

It is imperative for Churchill Downs to argue and win this case in the Supreme Court. Otherwise, any game that allows players to trade virtual currency or items outside of the game environment can be constituted as an illegal form of online gambling.

Just to be safe, it might be prudent for Zynga to quickly remove the feature that allowed enterprising people to trade virtual chips. In this way, U.S. judges will have a hard time justifying that virtual currency has quantifiable real-world value.

My suggestion is for Zynga to sell premium $1.99 to $99.99 loot boxes/crates that randomly gives out a decent amount of virtual chips. No court in the U.S. has ruled that selling premium loot boxes for video games is in any way a form of gambling.

I am not a lawyer but my takeaway is that a player spending real dollars to buy loot boxes (which give out random in-game rewards) is legally similar to a kid buying Kinder Joy surprise eggs to get random toys.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.