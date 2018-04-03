Tesla Q1 2018 Deliveries Narrative Tells Tesla Is In Trouble

We see credibility problems for Elon Musk and Tesla in terms of Model 3 ramp and Model S and Model X demand.

Tesla delivery numbers came in within our expectations which were some of the lowest by any analyst.

Tesla unannounced its delivery number for Q1 2018 on Tuesday before the markets opened. Other than aggressive management spin this much anticipated information had few surprises for Tesla watchers.

The delivery number of 29,980 which includes 11,730 Model S, 10,070 Model X, and 8,180 Model 3 compares to 29,720 from Q4 which included 15,200 Model S, 13,120 were Model X, and 1,550 Model 3.

Note that there is hardly any growth in spite of a very big uptick in Model 3 shipments. In transit numbers were 4,060 Model S and X and 2,040 Model 3 compared to 2,520 Model S and X vehicles and 860 Model 3 in Q4.

Q1 production came in at 24,728 Model S and Model X and 9,766 Model 3 compared to Q4 production of 24,565 which included 2,425 Model 3s.

Before we dive into the details behind these numbers, we note that Tesla is, yet again, experiencing manufacturing problems. This is the 8th time in last 10 quarters that Tesla has announced one type of manufacturing problem or the other. Much to the chagrin of investors, Tesla shows no signs of being competent at manufacturing. This week, CEO Elon Musk shoved aside Doug Fields, previously the VP of Manufacturing and Engineering, to take over manufacturing responsibilities. According to Mr. Musk:

Note that Mr. Musk is already acting as VP of Sales and Service after the resignation of Jon McNeill. Two key Finance positions have also been vacant due to recent resignations. Can Mr. Musk do justice to any of these jobs including his main job – the CEO?

Model S and Model X

Model S and Model X deliveries came in at anemic 21,800 for the quarter and within our updated range of 20 to 22 thousand and well off from prior quarter’s 28,320. We have been anticipating these soft results due to various factors:

Year-end rush to make Q4 2017 look good

The onset of first mass market BEV competitor in the form of Nissan Leaf (although Nissan Leaf is not in the same class as Model S or Model X, we expect that Leaf will be attractive for a subset of Tesla customers)

A bit of an Osborne effect as some of the traditional Model S and Model X customers move to Model 3

Commencement of real competition in the luxury BEV space in the form of Jaguar I-Pace

While the jump in Model S and Model X in-transit numbers is a slight positive, it is clear the Model S and Model X demand is significantly below prior quarter level. It is interesting that Tesla essentially built the same number of Model Ss and Model Xs as last quarter. In the process, Tesla is now once again accumulating inventory on Model S and Model X. This does not help the balance sheet or future profitability as Tesla will end up discounting the unsold units in future quarters.

Considering the softness of demand, we expect that Tesla will be unable to hit its 100,000 Model S and Model X guidance for the year. Barring liquidation sales with steep discounting, which is always a possibility with Tesla, we expect that Model S and Model X will struggle through rest of the year and Tesla may not get past 80,000 units in 2018.

Model 3

Model 3, despite the optimistic language in the press release, is a big disappointment. Note that even the anemic total production of 9,766 was made possible primarily by an unsustainable end of the quarter burst production as revealed by Bloomberg. This ramp was certainly not a gradual ramp but a forced end of the quarter ramp accomplished by moving idled Model S and Model X production workers to build more Model 3s. What Tesla did with its ramp is diametrically opposed to its earlier guidance:

“As we continue to focus on quality and efficiency rather than simply pushing for the highest possible volume in the shortest period of time, we expect to have a slightly more gradual ramp through Q1, likely ending the quarter at a weekly rate of about 2,500 Model 3 vehicles.”

Even then, this level of production amounts to only about 751 Model 3s per week over the 13 week quarter. This level of production is BELOW the exit production rate of 1,000 in Q4 suggested by the management.

We find the management commentary that the ramp is sustainable dubious. The Company’s leaked internal emails and the replacement of the VP of Production does not suggest positive tidings in this regard. While the management does not overtly say it, we believe that a big part of the slow Model 3 ramp is quality related. Readers should note that within days after we discussed this issue, Tesla shutdown Model 3 production for a week. Thankfully for Tesla longs, this shutdown seems to have significantly improved the quality of Model 3. Customer complaints on fan sites have declined. Nevertheless, problems abound. Reports on fan sites continue to indicate severe quality issues for the Model 3 including a display problem covered in depth by Seeking Alpha contributor Montana Skeptic.

The good news for Tesla longs is that Model 3 quality is improving but the bad news is that there is no evidence yet that the car has made it past the beta stage.

We continue to view that Model 3 is not fit to be ramped at its current beta stage with current quality level. Even for the current quarter, note the deceptive lawyerly language:

“In the past seven days, Tesla produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles.“

As we discussed yesterday, Elon Musk had to wait till yesterday evening for the concocted weekly ramp to get past 2,000 units in a week. It is clear from the language in the press release and the earlier leaked emails that this PR could not have been issued one day earlier as Tesla would not have met that goal.

Oh, Those Deposits

In an earlier note, we have identified that Model 3 deposits are problematic with significant amount of cancellations.

Tesla addressed this issue in the delivery press release in a rather curious way. Tesla notes:

“Net Model 3 reservations remained stable through Q1. The reasons for order cancellation are almost entirely due to delays in production in general and delays in availability of certain planned options, particularly dual motor AWD and the smaller battery pack. As described above, owner happiness with the product is extremely high.”

Note that Tesla is admitting to cancellations. However, Tesla talks about “net Model 3 reservations”. What this indicates is that incoming reservations are barely compensating for the shipments.

We have already addressed the reservation issue more extensively in our earlier note – Tesla is very aggressively attempting to increase customer deposits by asking customers to place an additional $2,500 deposits to convert their reservation into orders. While this by itself is not abnormal, there is now a long gap between when customers place their deposits and when the car is delivered. In other words, the deposit number is being artificially manipulated.

In spite of this and other manipulations that we identified in our earlier note, we note that Tesla claims the “reservations remained stable”. In our view, the language indicates that reservations were likely DOWN SLIGHTLY. We continue to assert that Model 3 demand is not investors believe it is and the data is beginning to show clear deterioration.

Elon Musk Has A Huge Credibility Problem

Not only the constant production challenges a black eye for CEO Musk but it is not even clear if Mr. Musk understands the scope of the problem.

During the Q4 earnings call, Mr. Musk indicated that the Reno Gigafactory of the bottleneck to get to 2,500 unit per week and material conveyance at Fremont would be the next constraint to get to 5,000 per week.

“Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.

Yes. We expect the new automated lines to arrive next month in March, and then it's already – it's been – it's working in Germany. So, that's got to be disassembled, brought over to the Gigafactory, and re-assembled and then brought into operation at the Gigafactory. It's not a question of whether it works or not. It's just a question of disassembly, transport, and reassembly.

Jeffrey B. Straubel - Tesla, Inc.

Exactly.

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.

So, yes. So, we expect to alleviate that constraint. That – with alleviating that constraint, that's what gets us to the roughly 2,000 to 2,500 unit per week production rate. The next constraint would be material conveyance at our Fremont vehicle plant, so there's a very sophisticated automated parts conveyance system. We think it's probably the most sophisticated in the world, or at least we're not aware of one that is more so, and the software for that is quite complex. So that would be the next constraint on production to get to 5,000 is the conveyance system in Fremont. So that also appears to be on track. So, we feel like the error bars around the unit volume predictions are getting smaller with each passing week.”

Note that Tesla claimed an exit run rate of close to 1,000 units in Q4 2017 but has not been able to hit that number, even on average basis, in Q1 2018.

Clearly there are big challenges at Fremont Mr. Musk has not acknowledged. It is very difficult to trust the management narrative when they do not even seem to have even identified or acknowledged the problems.

Given the challenges, the results in Q2 are likely to be similar to the results in Q1. In other words, Tesla run rate may drop well below 2,000 units per week at the beginning of Q2 and then increase later in Q2 at a slow and uncertain pace. Tentatively, we believe Tesla may produce around 20,000 Model 3 units in Q2.

Summary

Tesla has once again resorted to gimmicks, heavy spin, and lawyerly language to obfuscate the incredibly slow Model 3 ramp and the falling Model S and Model X demand.

Going forward, we expect Tesla to continue to have problems on all fronts:

With Model S and Model X because of the increased competition

With Model 3 because the product is still in beta stage and Tesla is attempting a ramp on a half baked production line.

We have no faith that Tesla can hit its targets for Model S, Model X or Model 3. We consider the company to be an irreversible long term decline as the Company’s challenges continue to mount.

We have slightly revised our forecast on losses because the Model S and Model X sales came in towards the higher end of expectations. Given that, We now forecast that Tesla is headed for nearly a billion dollar loss in Q1. Cash flow issues will get worse in Q2 as credit concerns mount.

Our View: Sell Short

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.