Volatility, Weather And Tweets - Today's Editors' Picks

Hello! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: HY credit spreads.

Some context: In addition to watching the markets generally, also watch key items like HY credit spreads. "So by using multiple indicators and being agnostic to what types of information you look at you can quickly move from an observation on valuation to a more tactically meaningful view on the outlook."

Comment of the day, from Old Wizard.

If enough people predict a crash there will probably be one whether or not the fundamentals justify it. We should be careful not to mix what is with nefarious political or financial intentions. Does independent analysis predict fundamental weaknesses or not? That is the question. Of course we should first ask, where does that independent analysis exist?

Image of the day: Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks. After 18 years, the Sedin twins are retiring from hockey.

Quote of the day:

If you compromise what you're trying to do just a little bit, you'll end up compromising a little more the next day or the next week, and when you lift your head you're suddenly really far away from where you're trying to go. - Spike Jonze

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor’s Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael