Tesla Model 3 A Mass Market Vehicle?

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) narrative has been focused entirely on how many Model 3s can be built and when will these production numbers be achieved. I believe the true question investors should be asking is not how many Model 3s can be built, but how many can be sold? On this forum I have read “I expect Model 3 sales of 1.1mm/year in 2020.” This, along with additional sales estimates in various articles of 500,000 next year, 700,000 next year etc. made me question where all this demand will come from?

I have read both long and short articles that refer to the Tesla Model 3 as their first “mass market” vehicle. Sure, Tesla sold the Model 3 as their first “mass market” vehicle when they revealed it and subsequently brought in 400,000 plus reservations. However, they were selling a $35,000 vehicle with a $7,500 tax credit. As expected, the hype and the reality have turned out to be completely different scenarios. We now know the $35,000 Model 3 does not currently exist, and it is questionable if it ever will due to the losses of any sale at such a price. The reality is the average sales price of the Model 3 will be $45,000-$55,000 with very few buyers reaping a $7,500 tax credit. This fact means the Tesla Model 3 is competing in the in the Small Luxury Market in the best-case scenario, and in the worst-case scenario the Mid-Size Luxury Market. As you will see, both markets are far from the “mass markets.”

The Small Luxury Market represents the entry level luxury market with names such as the Audi A3, BMW 3 Series, and the Mercedes C Class. All high-quality, high-performing vehicles with prices ranging from a base of $28,100 to $81,500, with an average selling price of $45,000-$50,000. The Midsize Luxury Market represents a higher quality, higher performance car with prices that range from $36,500 to over $100,000 with an average sale price of around $60,000. This market is populated by the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes E Class. Both markets represent the total demand for high-quality luxury vehicles. At an average sales price of $45,000-$55,000 the Tesla Model 3 is currently competing in the Midsize Luxury Market. Consumer demographics tells us that no matter how “hot” or “cool” the cars in this market are, there are only so many families in the US that can afford a $50,000 to $60,000 car. Indeed, the total market size for this class of cars is rather stable but declining over the past 3 years. First let us examine the total market demand for entry-level luxury cars:

Small And Midsize Luxury Car Sales In America- December 2017

In the Small Luxury Car Market total market sales over the last three years has averaged 530,858 sales per year. As can be seen in the Midsize Luxury Market the $10,000 increase in average price significantly decreases the amount of demand for the vehicles.

Small And Midsize Luxury Car Sales In America- December 2017

In the Midsize Luxury Car Market total market sales over the last three years averaged 313,163 sales per year. At the current time, market trackers have the Tesla Model 3 competing in the Midsize Luxury Market due to pricing. If prices do fall for the Model 3 it will fall into the Small Luxury Market. After examining the entire market for this price level of cars it is rather easy to see the disconnect between the true market demand and sales projections for the Model 3.

Sales Perfection: Not only will Tesla need to cannibalize ALL of the average sales for both classes of luxury cars, 844,021, but they will need to magically create the income in the economy for 255,979 more people to buy a $50,000 car that year and ALL of them buy a Model 3. The Model 3 sells 1.1MM/year

Best Case Sales Projection: The Model 3 is a home run, it goes head to head with the top luxury car brands in its current market and cleans their clock. It sells more than the BMW 5 series, and Mercedes S-Class and Lexus ES combined. The Model 3 is far and away the top seller in the market. The Model 3 sells 145,000/year.

Neutral Case Sales Projection: The Model 3 is a respectable automobile and competes at the top of its class. It is behind the Mercedes S-Class and Lexus ES but ahead of the BMW 5. The Model 3 sells 45,000/year.

Worst Case Sales Projection: The Model 3 has its followers, but quality is an issue compared to other cars in its class and competition arrives in the market. Although it is the highest selling electric car in the class, it languishes in the bottom half of the class. The Model 3 sells better than the Audi A6 but worse than the Lincoln MXZ. The Model 3 sells 25,000/year.

These cases are based on actual demand over the last three years for the entire market that the Model 3 is competing in. As most estimates assume a ramp of 5,000 cars a week sometime in 2018 that's 250,000 cars a year. Even at that level there will be quite a bit of excess supply in all but the absolute best-case sales scenarios.

Many assumed the Model 3 was the car for the masses and we will soon see it on the best-selling lists. Well where would 500,000 in annual sales put us on the US sales list?

2017 Year End U.S. Vehicle Sales Rankings - Top 296 Best-Selling Vehicles In America - Every Vehicle Ranked

As you can see 500,000 of annual sales would put the Model 3 in fourth in the US. The only problem is the top five are currently populated by trucks and SUVs. Americans like their trucks and SUVs and no matter how great the Model 3 is, it will not change that fact. Further, if you dig into the numbers, you will see that even the best-selling cars in the US do not sell anywhere near Model 3 projections.

The Camry is the best-selling car in the US and it sells nowhere near the levels projected for the Model 3. More importantly, the average MSRP is about $24,000 for all the cars in the top 15 of US sales. With an actual base price of $40,000-$45,000 the Model 3 is nowhere near the “mass market.” Facts are facts, and the Tesla Model 3 is currently competing in the Midsize Luxury Market and could be competing in the Small Luxury Market if prices decrease. This is a high quality, high performance market that's demand constrained by consumer incomes. Disruptive technology cannot change the number of people who can afford a $50,000 automobile.

I assume the demand speculation for the Model 3 derives from the assumption there are supposedly 400,000 reservations. However, these buyers thought they were buying a $35,000 car for $27,500. Now, as reality has set in, we hear nothing but crickets from Tesla regarding remaining Model 3 reservations and the conversion rate. I assume if this was a positive metric and growing Musk would be tweeting about it daily. Simple automotive market analysis tells us the amount of people who can afford a $50-60K car is much smaller than the amount of people who can afford a $27,500 car. By looking at market sales between the Small and Midsize Luxury Markets we can see a $10,000 increase in average price decreases demand by approximately 220,000 units. The automotive market demand is certainly elastic. I speculate Tesla has discovered that reality in their remaining reservations.

For argument sake let us assume the best-case sales projection and the Model 3 sells 145,000 units in the US. According to Jaberwock’s (Tesla: It's Sales That Count, Not Reservations) recent article US sales were 56% of Tesla’s global sales over the last two years. That would equate to total demand of approximately 259,000 Model 3s per year or 359,000 total Tesla sales. As market demand analysis has shown us, this number will not be increasing exponentially year after year. That means Tesla could expect total gross revenues of approximately $31.5 billion on an average sales price of $55,000 for the Model 3 ($11.76 billion 2017 total Tesla revenues plus $19.7 billion Model 3 revenue). Some argue Tesla also is an energy company. In 2017 energy revenue comprised $1.1 billion of the $11.76 billion of the 2017 revenue. Let's assume a best-case scenario and Tesla can increase non-automotive revenue by $2 billion. Tesla would have total revenues of $33.5 billion. Compare that to revenues for Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) of $145 billion and $149.5 billion, respectively. GM and Ford have an average price/sales ratio of .301 and they are successful fairly-valued auto makers selling millions of units a year. Assuming Tesla can produce 359,000 cars at a profit going forward, applying the GM and Ford price to sales ratio to Tesla’s projected $33.5 billion of revenue would warrant a valuation of approximately $10.1 billion and a share price of around $60. Quite a bit lower than the current $44 billion valuation and that's assuming a best-case sales scenario for the Model 3 and energy generation. Some will argue the .301 price to sales ratio is far too low as Tesla is a revolutionary company. I would argue that in the automotive markets technology does not create demand, prices and personal income levels do. As fundamentals begin to matter again, Tesla will be valued on their success as an automotive company.

There has been rampant speculation as to why Tesla has not raised capital as financial analysis shows the window is closing rapidly. Some in the comments section of this forum speculate the SEC is prohibiting a raise. Some speculate Musk was waiting until after his compensation package was approved. I speculate that maybe the underwriters are balking? As the underwriters dig into the true financial picture the narrative falls apart if the Model 3 is demand constrained. Underwriters would certainly would have access to the true remaining reservations and the conversion rate. If the significant increase in average sales price of the Model 3 has severely eroded the remaining reservations, there's no investment bank in the world that would underwrite a $2-$3 billion stock offering if the Model 3 demand is nowhere near as advertised.

We were told that Tesla was production constrained with the Model S and X, but as reality came to fruition we found that they are demand constrained. The market demand for $70,000 to $100,000 cars is simply not that large. The Model 3 was supposed to be a car for the masses, unfortunately the market for $45,000 -$55,000 small cars is not the “masses.” The sales projections being floated for the Model 3 are not based in the reality of the true market demand for the market the Model 3 is competing in. That information tells us at best Tesla is significantly overvalued and at worst there's little chance of an economically feasible equity injection.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long dated options.