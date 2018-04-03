General Motors: The Tesla Effect?

March 2018 turned out to be a very good sales month for auto giant General Motors (GM). The company blew away estimates with more than 15.7% growth, more than three times expectations for a 5.0% gain. But while the positive news sent the stock higher in Tuesday's trading, the company also made a surprising move that could have industry wide ramifications.

Let's start with the reason shares are up more than 3% today. It was the best March for GMC in the brand's history, while Buick had its best March since 2004, Chevy since 2007, and Cadillac since 2014. The Bolt EV also showed more than 81% growth over last year's March, as the company looks to increase EV production later this year. Thanks to the strong March numbers, the US auto industry could top 17 million units this year, against prior expectations for the high 16s.

But the biggest news out was a press release overnight that the company has decided to stop reporting monthly sales data to the public for the US, China, and Brazil. Data will be provided to certain government and industry associations, but will not be made public. Why is the company doing this? Here's the most important part of the above linked release:

GM executives have expressed frustration that comparisons of monthly U.S. sales results among rival automakers are distorted by short-term discount programs, and by differences in strategy for selling vehicles in bulk to rental car fleets. “Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market,” Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president for sales operations said in a statement.

Until the 1990s, most automakers reported sales results every 10 days. The former Chrysler Corp. went to monthly data, and everyone eventually followed. It would not surprise me to see this massive change happen again, just like we've seen a number of retailers do in recent years. While I'm a proponent of more financial disclosure from companies, I can certainly understand why the company is doing this.

Part of the reason is likely due to Tesla (TSLA), which does not report on a monthly basis. The low volume electric vehicle maker only gives quarterly numbers, because as InsideEvs details, the public "can't handle the concept of regional allocations and delivery lead times". Quite often, Tesla watching sites report low sales data in the first two months of the quarter, then a huge jump in the final period. This often means huge swings in year over year comparisons for a single month, often distorting the long term picture.

GM is arguing that when companies like Ford (F) have short term discount programs, it can skew the monthly sales data. It also provides more volatility for investors around these announcement, as investors react to each month's data as if it is the be all, end all. As the company states, quarterly numbers will provide a better picture of longer term trends. Should the rest of the industry follow, it means that economists won't be able to use monthly sales as a key indicator for the US economy anymore.

Tuesday is a good day so far for shares of General Motors thanks to strong March sales. However, the industry may be facing a major reporting change thanks to the company announcing it will no longer report monthly sales. While this is done apparently in an effort to reduce the noise around short-term promotions and bulk sales, I also think Tesla's selective reporting has played a part, and it wouldn't surprise me to see other automakers follow. In the end, do you believe this is a good change for the auto industry?

