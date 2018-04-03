Natural Gas - Implied Storage Turning Bearish

A storage report of -21 Bcf would compare with +2 Bcf last year and -28 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the fundamentals turning bearish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first!

We expect a -21 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 30. A storage report of -21 Bcf would compare with +2 Bcf last year and -28 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

What a difference a week makes. Last week, we wrote an article that storage estimates kept moving lower. But the recent production surge has resulted in fundamentals to start turning ever more bearish. Take for example our revised storage draw estimate for March 30th. While the storage draw estimate moved lower by 4 Bcf, that was entirely due to the result of higher than expected production.

As of right now, Lower 48 production is ~0.7 Bcf/d higher than our previous forecast. Now on the surface, this may not seem like to be much, but if the growth continues, it implies Lower 48 production could exit 2018 above ~83 Bcf/d.

In our latest calculation of "call on US shale gas supplies", we said that ~81 to ~81.5 Bcf/d was the level needed to push storage back to the 5-year average by November 2018. Well, Lower 48 production hit ~80 Bcf/d over the weekend, and this has reduced our storage estimates for the next several weeks.

The higher than expected production increase also comes at a time of low demand with weather moderating and heating demand expected to decline. The real balance of the natural gas market will start to reveal itself by the second half of April, and market participants will get a true look at just how the balance will look like for the rest of 2018.

At the moment, the fundamentals have turned bearish with Cove Point LNG flow spotty at best, and production surprising to the upside.

HFI Research Natural Gas Thank you for reading our NGD. If you have found our public natural gas articles useful, we know you will find more value in our exclusive natural gas dailies. The daily reports include discussions on: What are the traders saying?

Daily natural gas fundamentals.

Weather analysis including our outlook.

And HFI Research natural gas trading positions. Come and take a look for yourself why subscribers have rated us with nothing but five-star reviews! See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UGAZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.