Competing Factors Influence Markets

Markets are a reflection of economic and political events and these days, across all asset classes, the picture is confusing and highly volatile. There are always factors facing markets that influence investors and traders.

In late 2015 and early 2016, commodities prices hit multi-year lows and found bottoms. Over the first six weeks of 2016, equity prices declined precipitously in sympathy with a selloff in the Chinese domestic stock market. Stocks found a bottom and rallied until June 2016, when volatility briefly returned to markets following the shocking result of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. The rejection of the status quo and globalism in the U.S. gave way to another surprise in November 2016 when Donald J. Trump defeated the favorite Hillary Clinton to become the forty-fifth President of the nation. In 2017, political division in the U.S. following the election, the nuclear aspirations of North Korea, accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and rising interest rates did little to deter the ascent of equities prices. Tax reform and fewer regulations supported the business environment in the U.S. In 2017; it seemed that every day brought a higher high for the major stock indices.

2018 started as a continuation of the trend established in 2016 and 2017, but in February the equities sector hit a bumpy patch. These days, there are competing factors that will determine the path of least resistance for all asset prices, but the picture in both complicated and hazy as the second quarter of 2018 gets underway.

The dollar continues to be weak

A weak dollar is supportive of both equity and commodities prices. When it comes to the stock market, when the dollar moves lower against other world currencies, it tends to make U.S. exports more attractive on global markets which increases the earning of U.S.-based multinational companies. In the world of commodities, the dollar is the leading reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw material prices. There is a long-standing inverse correlation between commodities prices and the dollar. Therefore, a downward trend in the greenback tends to support an upward one in raw material prices.

As the chart of the dollar index highlights, the index hit a high of 103.815 in January 2017 and has been moving lower since the beginning of last year. The dollar index hit its most recent low at 88.15 in mid-February. Although the index has bounced from its low, it remains below the 90 level as of April 3.

President Trump and his administration have advocated a weak dollar policy as it is a tool to improve the balance with other trade partners around the world. Moreover, on a long-term basis, the dollar could be in the second year of a seven-year bearish trend. From 1985-1992, the index fell for seven years. 1992-2001, a bull market in the U.S. currency lasted for nine years. 2001-2008 saw another seven-year decline in the value of the greenback, and the rally that took it higher for nine years came to an end in January 2017 at the 103.815 level. If the pattern holds, we could experience dollar weakness through 2024 which would support stocks and commodities prices.

Interest rates are trending higher

There is a fine line between the dollar and interest rates. One of the primary determinates of the path of least resistance for currency values is relative interest rates. The interest rate differential between the dollar and euro currency has been widening, as the Fed Funds rate is at the 1.5% level and European short-term rates remain at negative 40 basis points. However, the action in the dollar-euro relationship since January 2017 has revealed an underlying bearish tone in the U.S. currency.

Rates are rising in the U.S. as economic growth has caused the central bank to tighten credit. Aside from six rate hikes since December 2015, the Fed is now allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off their balance sheet. The move is another form of hawkish monetary policy as it amounts to quantitative tightening. The stock market competes with other asset classes for capital flows. Rising rates make fixed income products more attractive compared to stocks. Therefore, higher rates tend to weigh on equities prices.

There are two components to interest rates. Inflation causes rates to rise, and we have witnessed an uptick in inflationary pressures with recent CPI and PPI data in the U.S. The Fed has said that inflation is rising towards there 2% target rate, but the devil is in the details when it comes to measuring the economic condition. While some prices remain under control, others such as healthcare and educational expenses have experienced staggering increases over recent years. Commodities tend to move higher when inflationary pressures increase. However, higher real rates weigh on raw material prices because they increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in the commodities markets.

Tariffs can distort prices

In the first quarter of 2018, the Trump Administration rolled out a series of protectionist measures to address imbalances in trade with partners around the world. A 10% tariff on aluminum and 25% on steel caused turbulence in the stock market. The President issued exemptions for “national security” reasons. Both Canada and Mexico received exemptions, but President Trump made it clear that they were dependent on a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

In March, the administration announced $60 billion in tariffs on China to level the playing field when it comes to trade. China quickly retaliated with protectionist measures including tariffs on pork, agricultural products, and other U.S. goods heading for the world’s most populous and leading consumer market. President Trump has said that he seeks to negotiate new trade agreements on a bilateral rather than multilateral basis with trading partners around the world. The President ran on a platform of putting “America First” and is seeking “fairness and reciprocity” in trade arrangements with all partners. Time will tell if tariffs and protectionist measures are posturing for negotiations and if the President is bluffing to achieve a “better deal” for U.S. businesses. However, tariffs distort the supply and demand fundamentals for commodities, and they have not been a welcome event for the stock market which has been highly volatile since the Administrations protectionist moves. Tariffs and restricted trade is likely to continue to cause increased price variance in the stock and commodities markets. However, if the President can come to terms with major trading partners, we could see a significant relief rally in the raw materials and stock markets later this year.

The geopolitical landscape continues to be a minefield

The geopolitical landscape remains a hotbed of potential conflict. The rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea in 2017 has given way to a possible summit between President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in May 2018. While the temperature has gone down on the Korean Peninsula, it is rising in the Middle East and with Russia over recent weeks.

Then proxy war, on multiple fronts, between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to threaten peace in the world’s most turbulent political region. In coming weeks, the U.S. administration will turn its focus to recertification of the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement reached with the theocracy during the final years of the Obama administration. The President has consistently stated that he believes the Iran agreement was a mistake. Recently, President Trump replaced two of his cabinet members with hawks. Mike Pompeo replaced Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and John Bolton is taking over from H.F. McMaster as National Security Chief. The moves are likely to result in a hardline against Iran and a refusal to recertify the agreement. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed forces have fired rockets from Yemen towards Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The blockade of Qatar continues to threaten stability in the region, and the temperature is rising in the area. While the U.S. backs KSA, there is a strong military alliance between Iran and Russia. The Middle East continues to be a tinderbox that has the potential to explode. Any increase in violence, hostilities, or rhetoric in the area could impact markets across all asset classes over coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, relations between the west and Russia continue to deteriorate to a post-Cold War low. The Russian Foreign minister recently said that expulsion of Russian diplomats from Europe and the U.S. would be answered with a tit-for-tat response. The evictions were the result of the poisoning of ex-Russian operatives in the U.K. These, and many other potential hotspots around the globe could increase volatility in markets in Q2 and beyond.

Domestic economic growth, but political division- Gold could thrive

Tax reform and fewer regulations in the U.S. have turbocharged economic growth. However, the political division within the U.S. continues to dominate the domestic scene. The close election in 2016 has divided many along political lines, and with the midterm elections of 2018 approaching, the rhetoric on both sides of the aisle is likely to ramp up in coming months.

Meanwhile, the special prosecutor continues to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 election, and it is possible that Robert Mueller’s investigations could uncover more issues that will impact the President and members of his administration and campaign. At the same time, scandals have created a stormy (no pun intended) environment for the President as he continues to pursue his agenda.

There are so many issues facing markets these days that increase the potential for price volatility. The one market that could be the primary barometer for the current state of affairs is gold. Gold is both a commodity and a financial asset. The yellow metal tends to move to the upside during periods of fear and uncertainty in markets.

The current state of economics and politics in the U.S. and around the world promises to support an environment of uncertainty for as far as the eye can see. Gold has been making higher lows since December 2015, and the price action in the yellow metal appears to be leading to a test of the critical resistance level at the 2016 highs at $1377.50 per ounce. Gold is the oldest asset of all, and it continues to provide market participants with an option and hedge against higher price variance in other markets across all asset classes.

Competing factors are complicating markets these days, and gold could be the perfect place to hide from any storm clouds that gather over coming weeks and months.

