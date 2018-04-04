Switch: Slow Growth Continues To Cause An Overhang

Late November of last year, I looked at the recent data center IPO Switch (SWCH) as I concluded that this data center play saw its risk-reward improve amidst continued growth and pressure on its share price, yet appeal was still not found.

Shares had fallen to $17 at the time, which was in line with the offer price of last year after shares hit an intermediate high of $21 per share. At this moment in time, shares have fallen to a low of $13 amidst concerns about sky-high multiples, higher interest rates, and general pressure on the technology industry at large.

Pioneering Data Centers

Switch calls itself a pioneer in the area of data centers and that seems like a fair description. The company aims to differentiate itself from other data center peers by developing smarter and more reliable infrastructure in an industry which continues to boom at large.

A crucial differentiating factor is the so-called Switch Modularly Optimised Design, which Switch claims is "backed-up" by hundreds of patents. In essence, the promise of the SMOD is to design operations in an efficient way at very low costs, being pioneered by CEO Rob Roy. The company's home turf is the "Core Campus" in Las Vegas which measures over 2.3 million square feet in terms of capacity. The Reno facility is smaller by now but upon completion would become the largest data center with 5 million square feet capacity. The "Pyramid" Campus in Grand Rapids measures 1.1 million square feet of capacity as the company started construction of an Atlanta facility with a similar size as well in the final quarter of 2017.

With exception of the Core Campus in Vegas, which is 86% utilised in terms of built capacity in relation to total capacity once completed, the other centers are just very small in their current state in relation to their potential capacity. This comes as the company is waiting for utilisation rates to rise and fill up before justifying the new round of expansion plans.

Growth is very steady by all means as revenues have grown at a solid pace from $167 million in 2013 to $378 million by 2017. This was followed by solid growth in adjusted EBITDA as well, although margins have come under a bit of pressure, presumably as capacity grew quicker than actual utilisation of that capacity. Almost all of Switch's revenues are from a recurring nature as churn amounted to just 0.6% last year and came in just half those levels in the final quarter.

All About Cash Flows, Predictability And Growth

Investing in data centers is brutally capital intensive. The company spent $403 million on capital expenditures last year of which half on the core campus in Vegas. Fortunately, the company has quite a good balance sheet following the IPO as that brought in $630 million in gross proceeds which were used to reduce debt and finance further expansion.

By the end of 2017, Switch still held $265 million in cash as it operated with a net debt load of $349 million, representing a 1.7 times leverage ratio based on Q4 annualised adjusted EBITDA number. In comparison to other REITs, which often operate with leverage ratios of 4-5 times, this leverage ratio sees very modest.

As the company's financial performance develops and improves in a gradual way, annualising the recent results gives a better clue about the performance of the business in comparison to looking at the trailing numbers. The company reported a 21% increase in fourth quarter sales to $99.3 million on which it reported an operating loss of $54.6 million. This was largely driven by a one-time expense of $80 million in connection to stock-based compensation as well as a million in other special charges. Adjusted for that, operating profits came in at $26 million. After incorporating a $7 million quarterly interest bill and a 20% tax rate, that results in potential earnings of around $15 million, equivalent to just six cents per share based on a share count of 253 million shares. If we annualise that performance, earnings trend at just $0.25 per share a year, which even at $13 still results in a 50 times earnings multiple.

Worse, cash flows are quite negative with capital spending running at $400 million a year. Based on adjusted operating profits of $100 million a year, after-tax and after-interest expenses come in at just $60 million. Depreciation charges trend at a rate of $100 million, for cash outflows of some $240 million per year. This suggests negative cash flows to the tune of a dollar per share while earnings are seen at just $0.25 per share!

Even worse is the outlook for the coming year in which sales are seen at "just" $423-440 million, being utterly disappointing as fourth quarter sales already approach the $400 million run rate, suggesting just 6-10% growth from that rate onward. The only good news is that capital spending is expected to fall to $260-310 million in response to slower growth, as that spending budget is still large enough to create negative cash flows this year.

Still Not Plugging In

The discussion above shows why I am still not attracted to the shares even if they have fallen back from a high of $21 to $13 per share. The company is still trading at 50 times earnings, cash flows are substantially negative and topline growth has slowed down from +20% to 12-16% this coming year. Even worse, based on the latest quarterly results, the slowdown will be more pronounced.

It is not just Switch which is awarded these high multiples as the entire sector can not exactly be called cheap, even after a recent correction. While predictable operations, sound growth prospects, and low churn rate are to be applauded, actual growth is not that impressive as valuations are sky high.

While I would be willing to apply a premium given the business model and its prospects, I am still acting a bit reserved as the revenue guidance for 2018 is quite underwhelming in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.