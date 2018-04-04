Tencent: Nothing Can Stop The Growth

The diversification of products and services will have a positive effect in the long term, as it becomes easier for Tencent to attract new users to its ecosystem.

When we think about the gaming industry, names like Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), UbiSoft (UBSFY) and Take-Two (TTWO) come first in mind. And while their contribution to the industry is enormous, as those four companies have great budgets along with the diversity of resources and have their own development studios around the globe, they are still not as financially successful as their Chinese counterpart Tencent (TCEHY). If we combine the revenue of those four publishers for FY17 and compare it with the revenue of Tencent, the latter is still going to be the leader of such a comparison. Unlike its peers from the Western hemisphere, for decades, Tencent has been building an enormous tech and gaming empire in the Asia-Pacific region and has become one of the biggest entertainment conglomerates not just at home but also in the world.

Three weeks ago, Tencent reported successful earnings results for the fourth quarter of the FY17. During the period, the company's revenue has grown by more than 50% Y/Y and was $10.5B, while the net profit has also increased by 98% and was $3.3B, higher from the previous estimates of $2.6B. With such a growth, the company is poised to continue to increase its value at an accelerated pace, as it has enough resources to fund its future endeavors.

The Gaming Business

While over the years, Tencent has greatly diversified its portfolio, its gaming business still has a big impact on the company's overall performance. Currently, the company has a 100% ownership of Epic Games, a development studio that created one of the most popular multiplayer games of 2017, Fortnite, it also has a majority interest in American video game developer Riot Games, which has created the most popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game League of Legends that continues to be considered one of the most competitive titles in the eSports industry nine years after its release in 2009. In addition, Tencent holds exclusive rights to distribute PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a game that had more than 3 million gamers playing in it simultaneously by the end of December, in China.

All of those games are currently the most watched games on the Amazon's (AMZN) streaming platform Twitch with the average views of 80,000 to 185,000 per day in the last 7 days. With such a great viewership, Tencent could be considered the most successful gaming company of the last year, as it is now easier for it to attract new users to its ecosystem thanks to the great popularity of its titles in comparison to its peers.

Besides that, at the end of March, it was announced that Tencent has acquired a $2.45B stake in UbiSoft from another French conglomerate Vivendi (VIVEF), which had plans to execute the takeover of the publisher, but failed to do so after a strong resistance from the management. As the acquisition of shares has been completed, Tencent could be considered a white knight in such a transaction, as the company already said that it has no interest in changing the current leadership team of UbiSoft and plans to support it going forward.

In addition, Tencent continues to hold small ownership of around 15% in American mobile gaming publisher Glu Mobile (GLUU), it has an exclusive contract with EA to distribute FIFA gaming franchise in China, and it recently purchased a small stake in Bluehole Studio.

All of those deals and acquisitions show us that Tencent has truly diversified its gaming portfolio, as it has licensing rights to distribute the most popular gaming titles in China, which is considered the biggest gaming market in the world with more than 600 million gamers, and it's highly unlikely that the competition has any real chance to outperform it in the APAC region.

Going Forward

The international expansion of its gaming business played a big role during the last few quarters. However, Tencent's main business still is in the APAC region. Over the last few years, the company continued to expand its WeChat messaging app, which is already being used by more than 1 billion monthly active users in China and its nearby regions. Thanks to such a great user base growth, Tencent's payment processing app WeChat Pay now has a number of competitive advantages against Alibaba's (BABA) own Alipay payment app. Last week, even Walmart (WMT ) announced that they decided to ditch Alipay and add WeChat Pay to its payment options.

As for its other endeavors, the company has built a strong music streaming service Tencent Music, which is valued around $10 billion and is expected to have its own IPO later this year. In addition, last year, it was announced that Tencent plans to increase the funding for its own original video content in order to make its Netflix-like (NASDAQ:NFLX) streaming service Tencent Video more competitive against its domestic and international rivals.

With such developments going on, I see no reason for Tencent not to continue to grow and increase shareholder value along the way. Its revenue and income continue to rise annually, while the number of its users also has a stable rate of growth. Its net and operating margins are in a range of 25% to 40%, and the company continues to enjoy its near-monopoly status in the APAC region. As the market is currently down on a monthly basis, I believe that Tencent's stock has an upside and is a 'BUY' for me on the current pullback, as we could see a strong technical support level at around $51 per share.

