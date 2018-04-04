[The commemoration of my evening with Charlie Chaplin]

Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin were great friends. They both attended the grand opening of Chaplin's classic film, "City Lights."

"What I admire most about your art" Albert Einstein said, "is its universality. You do not say a word, and yet … the world understands you."

Chaplin replied: "But your fame is even greater… the world admires you, when nobody understands you."

It was April 10, 1972, some forty-six years ago. I was attending college at Occidental, just outside of Los Angeles. I was dating a young woman, Meg Taradash. Her father, Daniel Taradash, was a screenwriter who wrote many famous movies including the classic, "From Here to Eternity." He was also President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and he invited me to attend the Academy Awards with his daughter. It was one of the shining moments of my life.

As a young punk kid, I got to walk down the red carpet, run into all kinds of famous people, and have dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Taradash, Peter Bogdanovich and his lady friend, Jack Nicolson and his date and Charlie Chaplin and his granddaughter, Oona. Not a bad crowd for a young college student who was absolutely nobody.

That event has long lived in my memory. Mr. Chaplin, at one point during dinner, asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I replied that I was either going to be an attorney or work on Wall Street. He told me that he liked the Wall Street choice. He said, "I have the feeling that you might get somewhere." I always tried my best to do just that!

Then, with a giant grin, he invited me to ask him the same question, and so I did. He said, "When I finally grow up, I'll be sure to let you know." As I have gotten older, the "finally grow up" part, comes often to my mind. It is odd, I have to be one of the last people alive to have dinner with Charlie Chaplin. The honor was, and is, all mine.

Mr. Chaplin did give me one other piece of advice about Wall Street, that evening. It is something that I have never forgotten. He said, "You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down." I may not always find the bright side, but, inspired by Mr. Chaplin, I am forever looking up!

Thank you, Charlie.

At the present time, the bond markets should be noted. Stuff is happening that is worthy of examination. Treasuries, projected to have higher yields by now, and lower prices as a result, just have not performed in the expected manner by many, many people. Everyone, and his distant cousin, has called and called and called for higher yields, once again, with many firms projecting a 3.00-3.25% yield for the ten year. I have taken the opposite tack, and let's examine the actual results.

The ten-year Treasury stands at 2.74% this morning, while the long bond has broken down under 3.00%, once again, and stands at 2.97%, according to Bloomberg data. In fact, the generic 10 year is at 2.74% and lies between the support/resistance lines of 2.81% and 2.71%, the way I make my own calculations.

What I find particularly interesting is that the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Total Return Unhedged Index has actually gained +0.94% in the last month. It is still down -1.10% year-to-date but it is up +0.24 for the last twelve months. Then, consider the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Total Return Index which is up +0.57% for the last month and -2.26% year-to-date. This means that Investment Grade Corporate Bonds, in general, have "widened" 39.40% versus Treasuries during the last month and by 51.40% versus Treasuries since the beginning of the year. In Municipal Bonds, characterized by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Municipal Index, they are up 0.40% for the month but down -1.01% for 2018. Telling statistics in my view.

In High Yield, utilizing the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Total Return Index, it is off -0.20% for the past month and off -0.95% year to date. This would mean, for the past month, that High Yield Bonds have performed significantly worse than either Treasuries or IG Corporates or Municipals and that they have been the laggards of the bunch.

This is all compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average which is down -3.70%, in the last month, and down -4.80% since we began the year. Treasuries, obviously, have turned in the best performance recently, even as the United States ramps up its issuance. Listening to some, in the Press, may have skewed your expectations away from reality. The actual data tells a very different story than what is often bandied about by those people pimping their stories.

I recall Charles Dickens and his novel, "Great Expectations." Make sure your Expectations are grounded in the verifiable reality that lights our days.