Allstate Corporation: This 5.625% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product, while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 filing by Allstate Corporation - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 20 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $500 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

The Allstate Corporation 5.625% Series G Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: ALL-G) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new preferred stock has a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 04/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $25.07 and has a Current Yield of 5.61% and YTC of 5.58%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate), incorporated on November 5, 1992, is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company's business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business. Its segments include Allstate Protection, Allstate Financial, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Company offers its products in the United States and Canada.



The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products through agencies and directly through contact centers and the Internet. These products are underwritten under the Allstate, Esurance and Encompass brand names. Allstate brand auto and homeowners insurance products are sold primarily through Allstate exclusive agencies and serve customers preferring local personalized advice and service. Allstate agencies also sell specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products, and service contracts and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. In the United States, it offered these Allstate brand products in approximately 10,200 locations through approximately 34,160 licensed producers, including approximately 10,360 Allstate exclusive agencies and approximately 23,800 licensed sales professionals, as of December 31, 2016. It also offered these products through approximately 2,200 independent agencies that are primarily in rural areas in the United States, as of December 31, 2016. In Canada, it offered Allstate brand products through approximately 870 employee producers working in five provinces across the country (Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia), as of December 31, 2016.



The Company's Esurance brand auto, homeowners, renter and motorcycle insurance products are sold to customers online, through contact centers or through select agents. Esurance serves self-directed, brand-sensitive customers. Encompass brand auto, homeowners, umbrella and other insurance products, sold predominantly in the form of a single annual household (package) policy, are distributed through independent agencies that serve customers preferring personal advice and assistance from an independent advisor. Answer Financial, a personal lines insurance agency, serves self-directed, brand-neutral consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it offered comparison quotes for auto and homeowners insurance from approximately 25 insurance companies through its Website and over the phone and receives commissions for this service.



The Company's Allstate Financial segment sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold Allstate Financial products through Allstate exclusive agencies and approximately 1,000 exclusive financial specialists, and 6,000 workplace enrolling independent agents. Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists also sell retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance to provide a suite of protection and retirement products. Allstate exclusive agencies offer products targeted to consumers that prefer local personalized advice and branded products from both the Allstate Protection and Allstate Financial segments. The Company's Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities and certain non-insurance operations. Its Discontinued Lines and Coverages segment includes results from property-liability insurance coverage.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, ALL:

For 2017, the common stock has paid $1.48 yearly. With a market price of $95.12, the current yield of ALL is 1.56%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $524.60 million yearly dividend. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series G preferred stock) of the company is around $169.88 million.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $35 billion, ALL is one of the biggest Property & Casualty Insurance companies.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Allstate's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in December 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q4 2017, ALL had a total debt of $6.35 billion ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series G preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $1.75 billion.

The Allstate Family

The company has 5 more outstanding preferred stocks, a baby bond, and a third-party security:

Allstate Corp. 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (NYSE: ALL-A)

Allstate Corp. 5.10% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 1/15/2053 (NYSE: ALL-B)

Allstate Corp. 6.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (NYSE: ALL-C)

Allstate Corp. 6.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series D (NYSE: ALL-D)

Allstate Corp. 6.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series E (NYSE: ALL-E)

Allstate Corp. 6.25% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series F (NYSE: ALL-F)

Synthetic Fixed-Income Sec STRATS 2006-03 Floating Rate Allstate Corp. (NYSE: GJT)

If we compare the newly issued Series G preferred stock with the rest of ALL's preferred stocks, we can see that it has a significantly better Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Current Yield) than the other preferred stocks of the "family".

Furthermore, there are 17 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The 2023 Corporate Bond (ALL4015211) has almost the same maturity date as the call date of ALL-G and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.268%. This should be compared to the 5.58% Yield-to-Call of ALL-G, but when making that comparison, do remember that ALL-G's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. Still, there is a yield spread of 2.3% between the two securities.

Some more information about the bond can be found in the chart below.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector (according to Finviz) that pay a fixed dividend.

Let's take a closer look at the main group:

And now the investment grade only:

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call.

Again, let's take a closer look:

Special Considerations

The Issuer may, at its option, redeem the shares of Preferred Stock (i) in whole but not in part at any time prior to April 15, 2023, within 90 days after the occurrence of a “rating agency event” at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share, or if greater, the present values of (A) $25,000 per share of Preferred Stock and (B) all undeclared dividends for the dividend periods from the date of redemption to and including April 15, 2023, in each case, discounted to the date of redemption on a quarterly basis at a discount rate equal to the treasury rate plus 40 basis points, plus, in each case, any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to but excluding the redemption date, or (ii) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after April 15, 2023 at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to but excluding the redemption date.



Source: FWP filing by Allstate Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of Depositary Shares for general corporate purposes, including the potential redemption or repurchase of certain of our preferred stock.



Source: 424B5 Filing by Allstate Corporation

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $500 million, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of ALL-G after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock ALL-G. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

