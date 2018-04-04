Netflix And The 'Stranger Things' Cost Increase

The stock is still a good long-term holding, but it could be an even better long-term holding if management leverages its data to keep costs down.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), arguably, has experienced a large increase in its brand equity - and therefore its subscriber base - thanks to its Stranger Things episodic asset. The talent behind that show is a big driver of that success. The talent and, more vitally, the agents/managers behind that talent are well aware of the fact.

A Deadline article from last month detailed the increase in cost for Things. According to the piece, some in the cast - the younger thespians who make up the core characters - will earn between $200,000 and $250,000 per episode for the third season of the show versus a previous salary of $30,000 per episode. The older actors might see their salaries rise to between $300,000 and $350,000 per chapter. The actor behind the psychic female character is said to be higher than her colleagues, but perhaps not in an equal manner to that of the adult celebrities. Other increases were also mentioned. For further context, this article from The Hollywood Reporter gives more background on the financial event.

What should an executive in charge of this negotiation have done regarding such a conflict with the cast? Imagine you are on the other side of the table... the representatives are all clamoring for big adjustments in salaries. The show is Netflix's identity right now... you're in a tight spot. Most likely, you would do what Netflix did in this case.

It's understandable. Many have pointed out that Netflix, being a data-analytic company as well as a studio/streaming service company, essentially spends money wisely because of all the data it possesses - it knows, in other words, what any given piece of content/cast is worth at any given time.

That might be true in theory and, in some part, in practice... yet, it's difficult to believe that a data portfolio can always return the true value of any asset; as stock investors, we know that can't be invariably accurate.

Some research on the subject of compensation at a streaming service is helpful. This article from 2016 over at Variety discusses the different compensation models among broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. At its basic core, the problem is this: broadcasters can sell their series to other platforms, including over-the-top. This implies an interesting economy of scale in terms of compensation for content producers/licensors/licensees on the non-OTT side of the equation: the first-run platform can pay performers less money initially (relatively speaking) and promise a percentage of the profits in the future through back-end participation. This transfers some risk to talent, since performers must wait to see if there will be an attractive profit scenario in the future from multiple sales to secondary platforms, both domestic and international.

Netflix, however, presumably in most cases, may not be selling its series to other platforms (A note on that: I predict in the future that the Netflix model will change, and it will, in fact, start to act like a broadcaster and syndicate its offerings, both to secondary platforms and home video... indeed, Things had a collectible release on physical disc in recent months). Agents/managers can do the math as good as anyone else - all talent compensation must be maximized if it is to be fixed compensation. And quite frankly, I don't think the demands of talent and their representatives have hit a critical mass - far from it, actually.

This is why I wish CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos would have drawn a line in the sand as it relates to budgetary increases for Things. They didn't, though it doesn't mean the stock isn't a holding for the long term (I believe it still is). Perhaps they did try to make negotiations difficult for the other side. The ultimate point is that there were alternatives available to them. The show could have been converted into an anthology project that would have allowed for new cast members. Extra compensation could have come in the form of offering cast members roles in other series, or by the funding of projects that cast members wanted to make. At the end of the day, both content producers and content consumers have to ask if the intrinsic value of a storytelling asset and its branded mythology rests with the actual cast members or with the intellectual aspects of the mythology itself - in other words, is it the story or is it the star?

Netflix, it is well known, wants to get into other lines of businesses, especially consumer products. Things saw some merchandise activity over the holidays. If Netflix doesn't offer much in the way of back-end participation for celebrity actors, how much money is needed to sway such individuals to come over and work for the company? There's the well-reported example of Netflix overpaying for Will Smith and Max Landis for the movie Bright. Regarding this line of thought, there's an interesting quote from an anonymous Hollywood player in the previously linked Variety article:

"'There are big players on streaming and cable where they have back end and haven’t seen a cent, and probably never will,' an agent says. 'I don’t know anyone who’s monetized that yet. We’ll have to figure that out.'"

That quote really stunned me. It made me think: is Netflix's merchandise revenue at stake... will stars/agents/managers want significant cuts? If the company starts to invest aggressively in Silicon Valley startups, does talent want in on that? Theme park licensing, video games... whatever new businesses Netflix invests in... are all these things up for grabs given that the argument will be that the company could not have such financial flexibility/opportunities were it not for high-profile original content? Netflix is, in part, counting on other business lines to help it cross the cash flow positive finish line, in my opinion, and the absence of a meaningful back-end marketplace makes me question what the next move is for Hollywood talent. Even the guilds want in on the streaming prosperity; besides profit participation, unions distribute residual payments to its membership. Writers, directors, actors, etc., all can claim them. See this article on the subject, as well as this one.

Data should come into play to make sense of all this, but I doubt we're at a point where the algorithms can maximize shareholder value. Take a look at this profit analysis of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Guardians of the Galaxy sequel from last year (this is an estimate and an independent opinion, not a report from the company, but I do believe it is nevertheless instructive). The article notes at the end that the sequel earned less ultimate profit compared to its predecessor, which would seem to be counterintuitive given that the sequel scored a higher worldwide gross at the box office (the first movie grossed over $770 million, while the second film took in a little more than $860 million). Two elements affected the sequel's performance: profit participation (of course), and the fact that a sequel oftentimes doesn't do as well as the first movie in the home market (i.e., there usually is a drop-off given the concept is not as novel as it once was). Disney, one would imagine, has data that could have predicted this, especially the outcome with the home market... yet, it wasn't able to negotiate participation down to a more favorable level. Maybe it just isn't possible. Still, it is something for shareholders to consider and watch as they hold Netflix in their portfolios.

Right now, the market isn't necessarily negative on buying talent at high prices judging by the stock price, but many pundits do point out the negative cash flow and P/E ratio. At the time of this writing, the P/E at the quote page was over 200. Free cash flow was slightly over negative $2 billion for 2017. The bet is that all this spending will lead to healthy profits/cash generation later on. The risk is that the company will continue to need expensive content to satisfy global audiences and to justify subscription rate increases. Add to that the fact that content doesn't always work - there will be expensive failures along the way. Competition, too, won't stand still; Disney will be in the streaming business within two years.

Netflix is growing its top line significantly. For 2016, the company booked slightly under $9 billion in sales; for 2017, that number jumped to $11.7 billion. Operating income expanded to $839 million from $380 million (again, 2017 versus 2016). Diluted EPS nearly tripled to $1.25. If these numbers keep expanding, then the current outflow of cash and the long-term debt of over $6 billion may eventually be justified.

Let's look at the price action:

NFLX data by YCharts

The stock has retreated from its 52-week high of nearly $334. I don't think Wall Street has given up on the shares; the market as a whole has been volatile, and it arguably could be heading toward a more aggressive correction. The company has 118 million subscribers, according to the Q4 report; by the next report, that number will certainly be higher. That is what the market right now values most - growth in the subscriber base. The stock will trade on that. Compensation deals will probably see more scrutiny as time goes on.

As the company expands, spending on content will increase. The goal should be to get as much content per dollar as possible. That will mean some tough decisions will need to be made. For now, though, I continue to hold and like the stock for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.