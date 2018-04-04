Dave & Buster's Entertainment's (PLAY) CEO Steve King on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call April 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, Ashley, and thank you all for joining us. On the call today are Steve King, Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer. After comments from Mr. King and Mr. Jenkins, we will be happy to take your questions. This call is being recorded on behalf of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., and is copyrighted. Before we begin our discussion of the Company’s results, I’d like to call your attention to the fact that in our remarks and our responses to your questions, certain items may be discussed, which are not based entirely on historical facts. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements and relating to future events within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Information on the various risk factors and uncertainties has been published in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website at www.investors.com under the Investor Relations section. In addition our remarks today will include references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and store operating income before depreciation and amortization, which are financial measures that are not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Investors should review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results contained in our earnings announcement released this afternoon, which is also available on our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Steve.

Steve King

Thank you, Jay, and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate your participation in our quarterly and year end conference call. Today I’ll begin by providing an overview of the fourth quarter and full year performance and update you on our key strategic priorities. Brian will delve into the financials and provide updated 2018 guidance. And then finally, I’ll conclude by sharing an update on our development efforts before we open it up to your questions.

Looking at the full results, we grew revenue and EBITDA by low double-digits while keeping EBITDA margins relatively flat year-over-year. But unfortunately, after several years of significant same-store sales growth, we reported costs down about 1% for fiscal 2017. The fourth quarter proved to be a challenging sales environment for us with comps declining by 5.9%. We did not anticipate the abrupt drop in momentum in the latter part of the quarter as we finished the fiscal year, but this surprised little bit of context, October last month of Q3 had modestly positive overall comparable store sales.

The most dramatic change in the trend was the slowdown in amusement. For the first nine months of the year in 2017, the amusement business performed well for us with comps increasing about 4%. And on two-year stack, our comps were up just under 11; however, in early part of the fourth quarter we saw a slight softening which we pointed out on our call in early December. At that point, we still expect the trends to reverse during our seasonally strong week in December and January. Instead, the trends deteriorated further and those soft trends have continued into the first quarter of this fiscal year.

In retrospect, our new amusement offerings in the quarter produced less compelling than in the comparable period last year. Weather was unfavorable and the impact of competitive intrusion was higher than we had forecast. In addition, our recent research has been a few failure coming less often tend to be a subset of younger guests who are more casuals of gaming and more focused on the other aspects of the experience. We have opportunities to improve our Food and Beverage offerings to better meet their needs during their visits.

So, while we continue with our plans to satisfy our four demographic with superior game content, we’re also taking this opportunity to advance several key food and beverage initiatives that will serve to improve our guest satisfaction. Overall we need to deliver new game content, food improvement, better and specifically faster service as well as redemption prizes been more accessible, value comes through as an issue in the research, but it appears to be less than products and more of the overall quality of experience.

Now, let me get into a few specifics and update you on our four strategic priorities for driving results over the intermediate to long-term which included amusement, food and beverage, reducing friction and guest experience, and driving 10% or more unit growth annually. First, amusement remains the primary reason for the business as such we’ll continue to differentiate our amusement offering by adding titles on a proprietary exclusive or not exclusive basis.

We remain excited about our 2018 game lineup including the plan launched of our proprietary virtual reality platform in the middle of the year. We have signed an agreement and development is underway for our first title, which is based on very well known Hollywood film franchise. We finally announced the details of this title as soon as in conjunction with our studio partner.

As we mentioned on the last call, our virtual reality platform will enable us to build a library of content and capitalize on the opportunity for many years. In fact, we claim to launch a second priorities deal with title on this platform towards the end of the year. In an increasingly similar to competitive environment offering differentiated content will be more important than ever.

Second, Food and Beverage, we know that the overall satisfaction of our guests is highly correlated with our dining experience with us. Our goal was in Food and Beverage enhanced the quality of our offering and improved this theme this speed of service. We are investing in higher quality that our guests are seemed to get. We recently introduced a new burger product with an Angus blend and plan to launch our new chicken products and steak as we transition out of our existing contract.

And finally, we hired a new Vice President of Food and Beverage development to lead our efforts in this area. Speed is phenomenal l with service for many of our guests. We are improving speed of service through menu redesign and positive simplification in the kitchen area. In February this year we streamlined our menu and reduced the number of food orders by about 20% and our beverage offering by 12 and wasn't that. In addition, we’re on track to test equipped capital offering inside DMB during the back half of the year and view this as a potential complementary delivery mechanism to this casual dining inside our facilities. In Again implementing the tax and meeting the results of all these initiatives will take some time.

Our third strategic priority is reducing pressure in the guest experience, a combination of technology, operating policies, and how we deploy our people will be a key to this strategy. We continue to test new technologies such as at the table that can improve table turns and reduce late times in the dining room. In addition, we are working on reducing friction in other area as well, especially at the front desk at our bars and while activating games in the orchid area.

The fourth priority is driving 10% or more unit growth annually, which we believe to be the biggest driver of value over the long-term. Our new stores continue to generate very strong cash from cash return even as we take into account the sales impact on the existing system. As the category leader, we remained the tenant of choice and often get the first call or best site in given trade area. If the location is a good fit and one of our previously identified targets, we often chose to move forward particularly if we believe the alternative use is the brand that will create term sales pressure on our existing unit.

The first three of these strategic priorities are specifically aimed in improving relevance among our core targeted of young adults. We are investing more in research than ever before and increase our capability for leveraging big data begin inside. This we'll hear twicely than what we offer. New promotions that combine food and jams that delivered greater value for value perception. We'll also be reflected in how we reach these young adults.

We plan to increase our investment in digital media significantly in 2018. Our broadcast media has not been consistent in delivery and we graciously hired a new media agents ABC with a strong track record with digital media innovation and measurement .Overall, we recognized, we need to continuously evolve the brands and increase relevant with our guests, especially in the context of growing competition.

Our focus would be on identifying opportunities for improvement at a deeper level and testing for potential solution for the goal of returning the positive comparable store sale. The good news is demand maintain as a strong track record of evolving and reenergizing the brand that said we did not expect the turn around to be quick or easy, in fact we consider 2018 and the year recalibration lay the ground work from much of this evolution.

In terms of our guidance for 2018, we now expect year-over-year revenue growth on a comparable 52 basis in the 7% to 11% which is lower than our prior guidance of low double-digit revenue growth. And the midpoint of our guidance midsized EBITDA flat on a year-over-year basis and Brian will elaborate on these changes in his prepared remarks with that Brian. Is that fine?

Brian Jenkins

Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon everyone. First, I want to thank our team members across our the country for their continued hard work that enabled us to deliver our fourth consecutive year of record revenue, net income and EBITDA. Over the past four years we’ve significantly grown our EBITDA, and expanded our margins on the shoulders of this team. We recently hosted our annual general managers conference and as encouraging this team, our teams fashion for the D&B brand and more important the commitment and resolve we have to reserve with the recent challenging comp sales trend.

Turning now to some of the highlights from the fourth quarter which I will remind you included fourteen week this year versus thirteen week in the year ago period. The extra week in fiscal 2017 generated approximately 19.7 million in revenue 0.9 million in net income 3.4 million in EBITDA and 4.3 million in adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter total revenue increase 12.9% to 304.9 million due to strong contributions from our newer stores and the benefits of the extra week. Excluding the extra week, revenues were up 5.6%. On a 13 week basis, revenues from our 76 comparable stores fell 5.9% to 214.9 million, down from 228.3 million while revenues from our 30 comparable stores, including five during the quarter increased to 73.6 million from 43.9 million in the prior year.

Turning to category sales, amusement and other sales grew 15.3% while food and beverage sales collectively grew 10%. During the quarter, amusement and other represented 54.5% of total revenues reflecting a 110 basis point increase from the prior year period, continuing a long-term trend. Breaking down the 5.9% decrease in comp sales are while sales of 6.4% while our special events business was down 2.9% in terms of category sales, amusement were down 4.2% while our food and bar was down 7.4% and 8.5%respectively. As Steve previously mentioned less compelling game content whether cold weather particularly during the busy holiday season and higher than expected impacts from competitive intrusion for all contributing factors.

In terms of cost, total cost of sales was 54.6 million in the quarter and as a percentage of sales were 20 basis points higher versus the same period last year this reflected a decline in F&D margins partially offset by improved amusement margins and a higher mix of the amusement sale. Food and beverage costs as a percentage of food and beverage sales increased 130 basis points, compared to last year as approximately 1.9% in food pricing and 1.2% in bev pricing, was more than offset by commodity inflation and unfavorable mix shift and a product write-off related to the launch of our new and improved better product in early 2018.

Cost of amusement as a percentage of amusement and other sales was 40 basis points lower than last year. This was driven by a moderate price increase in our WIN! merchandise and a shift in game play towards simulation games. Our operating payroll and benefit cost was 30 basis points lower year-over-year, despite comp sales pressurized, lower incentive comp, a strong focus on managing hourly labor and favorable benefit costs were the key drivers underlying this improvement.

This was partially offset by higher store management expenses, hourly wage inflation of about 4% and the typical inefficiencies of our non-comp stores. Our non-comp stores represents 28% of our store base now and they are performing well, in fact our 2016 class stores generated first year cash on cash return of more than 50% well above our new store economic model. However as you know from our prior calls from a labor perspective they tend to be less efficient compared to our mature stores.

Other store operating expenses were 150 basis points higher year-over-year primarily driven by higher occupancy costs at our non-comp stores and deleveraging in our cost store base. Marketing expenses were also higher, as a result of incremental media related to the 53rd week, further test in the digital media space and inflation in media costs. In addition, we invested significantly more in research to better understand our guests and to develop more compelling advertising and promotions.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization was 94.3 million for the quarter, compared to 87.2 million last year, reflecting growth of 8.1%, as a percentage of sales. This was a decrease of a 140 basis points year-over-year to 30.9%. G&A expenses were 14.4 million essentially flat versus the prior year as reduced incentive compensation, lower legal expenses and better cost control offset increased headcount to support our growing store base. As a percentage of revenues G&A expenses decreased 60 basis points year-over-year to the leverage on our sales growth.

Preopening costs increased to 9.1 million that’s up 4.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. This was primarily due to the impact of significant pre-spending associated with our strong lineup of 2018 opening. As a percentage of revenue preopening costs increased 3%, up a 110 basis points compared to the prior year.

Our EBITDA grew 4.3% to 70.8 million, and EBITDA margins were 23.2%, down a 190 basis points versus the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 10.7% to 82.5 million, and excluding the impact of the extra week increased 5% marking our 30th consecutive quarter of growth. Net interest expense for the quarter increased to 2.6 million that’s up from 1.4 million in the prior year driven by a higher cost of debt due to increases in the underlying LIBOR rate as well as higher average debt level.

Turning to tax. During the fourth quarter, the federal government enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which required the revaluation of our deferred tax position, using the new federal statutory rate of 21%. This resulted in a non-recurring one-time favorable adjustment to our fourth quarter tax provision totaling 8 million or $0.19 per diluted share. In addition, the impact of the lower statutory rate for approximately one month of our fiscal year increased net income and EPS by $2 million or 5%, respectively.

As a result, our effective tax rate for the quarter was 10.6% compared to 36.7% in the fourth quarter of last year. We generated net income of 35.6 million or $0.85 per share on a diluted share base of 41.7 million shares, compared to net income of 27.4 million or $0.63 per share in the fourth quarter of last year on a diluted share base of 43.4 million shares. Net income and EPS excluding the net deficit all of the tax reform would have been 25.6 million or $0.61 per diluted share.

Shifting to the balance sheet for just a minute. At the end of the quarter, we had 367.3 million of outstanding debt on our credit facility resulting to low leverage of approximately 1.4 times EBITDA. During fiscal 2017, we purchased approximately 2.6 million shares of our common stock for just under $152 million. The inception today total as of March 28, 2018 and that’s 3.7 million shares for 202.8 million with just over $97 million still available under our current $300 million authorization.

Turning now to our outlook for 2018. Total revenues are expected to range between 1.2 billion to 1.24 billion up approximately 5% to 9% compared to fiscal 2017 or up 7% to 11% on a comparable 52 week basis. This is lower than our prior guidance of low double-digit growth in revenue. Comp store sales on a comparable 52 weeks basis is projected to be down low to mid single digit reflecting softer than expected recent trends a more competitive environment and higher cannibalization year-over-year.

On a relative basis, we expect second half comp to be better than the first half as we roll over easier, compares. From our development perspective, we are targeting 14 to 15 new store openings, including two of our new 17-K format stores. These openings will skewed for the first half of the fiscal year large format stores and existing markets for our brands. We have already opened four of those stores and plan to open two more in the first quarter of this year and we currently have eight stores under construction.

We are projecting net income of 95 million to 110 million based on effective tax rate of 23% to 24% which includes the impact of the new tax legislation. We also estimate our diluted share count of about 41 million shares. We project EBITDA of 255 to 275 million. Net capital additions that the tenant allowances and other landlord payments are projected to be $170 million to $180 million.

And I do want to remind you that we will have one left week in 2018 compared to 2017 unfavorably impacting revenue and EBITDA by about $20 million and 4 million respectively. Additionally, due to the one week calendar shift, our year-over-year quarterly results will not be directly comparable to last year due to seasonality in our business. We anticipate the elimination of the 53rd week of the calendar shift will have an unfavorable impact on revenue of 1.4 million in Q1, 5.5 million in Q3 and 18.3 million in Q4 and a favorable impact of 5.7 million in Q2.

Lastly please keep in remind that our mix of 2018 stores includes two 17K format stores that are expected to generate AUBs of 4.5 and 5.5 million in their first two period of operation, which is about 40% to 50% lower than our original small format store.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Steve to make some final remark.

Steve King

Thank you, Brian. I would like to review our recent upcoming store development activity as well as little bit about the long-term opportunity. We continue to be very pleased as Brian mentioned with the response to our recent store opening. Through the fourth quarter, we opened five new stores in Brandon, Florida which is a piece of Tampa; Woodbridge in Northern New Jersey; Auburn in Washington; Baltimore, Maryland; and Bayamon, Puerto Rico, which you may recall was delayed by about quarter.

New Jersey, Washington and Puerto Rico were all new states or territories for the brand. As Brian mentioned in the first quarter so far we’ve already opened four stores including Rogers, Arkansas our first 17K format stored and stores in Memphis, Tennessee; Wayne which is also in Northern New Jersey and Anchorage, Alaska which is a new state for us. The 14 to 15 new stores we plan to open this year represents about 13% or 14% unit growth are comprised of eight stores in new markets for D&B with the remaining stores located in markets we already have brand presence.

As Brian mentioned, we currently have eight store on the construction and it's full of 27 signed leases, providing us with significant visibility on new store growth well into 2019 and early 2020. We’re confident that we have strong and dedicated team that needed to execute on our vision for three new stores. In terms of square footage, at the higher end of this range, we expect 11 large stores including 9 that are approximately 40,000 square feet, 2 that are between 30 and 40,000 square feet. And the remaining stores will be comprised of two small stores again those are 20 to 3.000 and two of our 17K format stores.

So in conclusion, we believe our white space opportunity remains large for targeting 230 to 250 locations in United States and Canada alone, including the 17K format. Our plan focuses on taking market share by getting unit growth at a consistent measured pace, but at the same time when we involved brand with continuously develop new reasons to visit, while enhancing our offering, improving the foresee value of our offering, executing well inside the box and ensuring that we're reaching our audiences effectively. As always, we appreciate your interest in Dave & Buster’s.

And at this time, Ashley, could you please open the lines for a Q&A.

Jake Bartlett with SunTrust

Jake Bartlett

I am wondering if you can look back and just touch on kind of what the narrative was in the fourth quarter when you gave the quarterly update around whether around the new games, holidays not been successful, and then kind of moving forward into early first quarter here, it seems like weather has improved. You had some gains that came out. You saw we’re going to be as successful maybe even better more recently. What has changed? Do you have any sort of different view of what has been happening? Or what’s driving deceleration? And how do you explain kind of staying in this kind of -- maybe if you could kind of quantify and help us where you’re right now, but I am assuming it’s been in the current move to negative mid digital costs right now?

Steve King

So, let me give a clear thought, I think what we said when we were -- when we talked to you first in January, I think you’re referring to after we preannounced results was that we thought the major influences were really content first, followed by competitive intuition in weather as such two things that were different from what we anticipated. I would say first quarter competitive intuition and weather are not different from what they really were in the fourth quarter. The weather has not been our friend so far in this quarter.

I think that during ICR specifically, one of the things that we were saying was that on a year-over-year basis, the early part of the first quarter was unlike where that showed any kind of significant shift as we were rolling over what we thought was this content from last year was big content from this year. And that really is a best prospect to see a significant change in trajectory one can comment till the second quarter when we rolled VR.

Jake Bartlett

I thought you were talking about having a game that turned not to be true measure that was going to be about equally as successful to Walking Dead last turn that you're going to come up with the game that you thought was going to be do better than prior to the Caribbean which had not been successful. So, but it sounds like the games that you’ve put out or you so far have been less successful then they were a year ago. Is that the right way to think about it?

Steve King

Well, we haven’t driven any more traffic than what we rolled a year ago. In fact, our traffic trend -- based on what we are guiding traffic and what we said during this call, traffic trends remained weak. So, we haven’t seen return as it relates -- as a result of the two piece of contents that we rolled so far and more understandably about two weeks.

Jake Bartlett

Did you play in that on the content or you’d be playing that on just your consumer being meeting, needing a little bit more to be inspired to come in?

Steve King

I think the content is not such that it is driving the traffic that we anticipate that we’ll get when we have something that’s significantly different than what we’ve rolled in the past, which is again out to kind of VR in the second quarter. So, I mean do I relate it to see that, I think in part what we are trying to say in terms of the research and what guests are visiting us plus and that sort of thing. There are issues here that are related to content and there is issues that are go broader than specifically content, and a lot of those surround I’d call them less attached to gains guests that we have had in the past or less community gains guests that we have had, but it's been attractive Dave & Buster and that we have been able to attract the Dave & Buster’s, but our more critical goal of some of the other elements they are offering like SMB.

Jake Bartlett

And just quickly following upon on the virtual reality, you mentioned a title that you are going -- you start launching at with the title or testing it with the title. What’s the timeframe in terms of when we can expect to know more about what you are offering is? And then you sound -- it sounded like the second quarter, but just had the chance that the real back end of the second quarter or how should we think about the rollout of VR? And how that could impact result?

Steve King

I mean we have continued to say midyear and we will announce the exact timing when we have the exact timing. I have mentioned it's under development, it's early in Britain. We have agreement for the IT. So, we are confident that we are going to deliver it in midyear but exact timing behind that is something that we would wait until we have 100% line of sight to.

Sharon Zackfia with William Blair

Sharon Zackfia

I guess following up on virtual reality. Can you give us any idea on how you are thinking about pricing, virtual reality? And I think previously you had said it would not be utilized with the power cut, it would be separated. I’m just wondering if that’s still the case. And then in the guidance I think you have said you expect the comps to get better just because comparisons are getting easier. Are you anticipating any specific benefit from VR?

Steve King

So, we have priced VR in cost as a separate item for cash incurred without ability to utilize it on your Power Card. Our intent in terms of how we intend to roll it is similar although we are planning to offer the ability to purchase what we call an attraction chip for our competitive description or VR chip that you can put on your Power Card for a separate price. So, it's inevitably been the other chips that you use the regular chips that you use as a way for people to be able to activate VR or participate in VR.

And we think that will just make it a little bit easier for us to manage from a competitive standpoint. And then in terms of how we -- do we anticipate incremental revenue from this, our measurement when we tested and again this was tested with generic content was that there was overall and we didn't put on television by the way just so that there was some incremental sales associated with it.

Sharon Zackfia

And then price points. Are you comfortable to discussing that?

Steve King

We tested at a $5 per person and I think that we will grow with $5 per person. I mean we may offer some promotional ways where we get it at a lower price, but our thought is that we put it out at $5 per person and see want kind of demand it generates.

Sharon Zackfia

And one last question on it. Is the launch going to be kind of around, June? I know you said the summer, don’t know if we’re technically thinking June or July or when?

Steve King

Specifically, we haven’t been specific. So I would say that over and sometime -- so I think we will deliver it by midyear.

Andrew Strelzik with BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Strelzik

So my first question, there's been a lot of conversations about virtual reality midyear and compares getting easier in the back half as one reason of the comp trajectory might improve. There are number of things that we’re working on. So I guess can you help me understand what exactly is the timing at each of these initiatives that you kind laid out for 2018, understanding that this is kind of link the foundation, but as we just think about the drivers and think about the different thinks that you’re working on. Can you layout the timing of them?

Steve King

Sure, I mean is it relates to content, I think kind of VR is the hero there. But we do have some other things in the pipeline that we can have more key titles. They truly will have the potential to be traffic topic drivers, bigger names Tomb Raider or Rampage that we've rolled out so far this year. So we’re encouraged about the titles that we have for the balance of the year. We’ve already changed our menu in February. I do that as a longer term initiatives. I mean we've really shrunk the number of items and that’s really an attempt for us overtime to deliver better quality and faster speed. I don’t think that's the kind of thing that you get immediate reaction to but rather again a longer term by in terms of when we would expect to see results from that.

And then we’ve also called out that we intend to view quick casual test, that will be sometime in the second half of the year, that will be tested in a couple of stores to start. So I wouldn’t expect as that would have any kind of significant impact on 2018. Other than perhaps to directionally give us an idea of where we could inbound in 2019 in order to have in impact there, so that's a little bit about the F&B side. On the quality accounts we've already done, the burners, we intend to do the checking this quickly as we can roll our contract in the states. So pulling out our changing products where we think we can get credit both from an absolutely testing and from we get that we can call it out in a way that will get some credit that we got.

And the as it relates to the question that we talked about, there is a number of different elements to purchase. I mean among we’re deploying I think 2018 additional key offset or offsetting new technology on that. We are deploying resources against the front desk in order to try to either footprint align from recurring or buffs aligning the events that it's fair. And really that’s in a chance to say, there're lot of people that are looking to attract to our front desk I mean frustrated by being in line. So we don’t need to be in line at all. So trying to figure out how to make sure that we fairly communicate with those, if you’re looking for different part of the experience then there’s other ways for you to access without waiting in a line.

And then RFID for the games, I think that's really a question of time and the pricing on the cards that out the bid without, if it comes in close enough. I think we get these points, RFID cards as our primary card in the second half of this year, and we’re testing pay at the table, pay at the table has gone much more slowly then we’d like and something that we like. I think that we like a lot of the elements that what that brings to us in terms of be the service, table return, convenience for the guests, having a better way sort of to speak in terms of being able to pay when they want to pay. But if we are successful with that test and being able to roll into stores successfully, with the end of the year kind of the timeframe in order to be able to deploy that.

Andrew Strelzik

My second question, as you ramped up on an absolute basis the number of openings per year. Presumably, you're taking away some of your better managers at the store level to open those new stores it. Is there any sign that the ops have suffered in your existing locations, that may -- I don't know how I asked luckily, but there maybe the management talent and the numbers have suffered the existing stores in favor of the new stores I guess is the best way to say it?

Steve King

So, I think there’re two parts to that question, intuitively I don’t think there’s any doubt that we have depleted some of the resources from our existing stores to open new stores. I mean part of the model how we want to open new stores with like nearly a sitting GM going to the new store. I’ll caveat that by saying the objective measures that we’re seeing on execution don't appear to have compromised by that. So, and that I mean by that, 400,000 or so guests had traction surveys that we are getting, don’t seem t indicate that the overall level of execution is deteriorating and in fact increase on a little bit on a year-over-year basis, so either assuming there’re some seasonal errors, it just doesn’t seem to explain what we’re seeing from the comp standpoint.

Jeff Farmer with Wells Fargo

Jeff Farmer

You touched on several of the amusement same-store sales headwinds, but can you help us understand why amusement same-store sales fell? So roughly I think you said really is around the November timeframe, so again trying to understand why it fell seemingly off the cliff. And then what caught you by surprise in terms of looking back at what happened over the fall into the early winter with amusement same store sales?

Steve King

So, I mean I think I said in my opening comments. We didn’t anticipate the drop in momentum in the latter part of Q4, as it related particularly to the slowdown in amusement, which has been running positive comps of roughly 4% for the three quarters of the year. We did not proceed that going into the fourth quarter that were doing something dramatically different on amusement. Again in retrospect, I guess Rock 'Em Sock 'Em a big very compelling visual advertising message that we had in the fourth quarter of last year, but honestly the amusement slowdown started before Rock 'Em Sock 'Em. So you would point towards something that’s more cumulative in nature as opposed to discreet event in nature.

And by that I mean that, if people were dissatisfied with content over the year that you had advertised and maybe they are reacting to it in the fourth quarter when they were disappointed in previous quarters. And again, back out frequency relatively in frequent, a couple of free times in year on average. So you could see a situation where it may take time for people to react to put disappointment on the content side. So again, I don’t know if there is a clear cut, it was because of act that amusement sales dropped. But amusement sales between October and December were radically different on a year-over-year basis.

Jeff Farmer

A lot of questions on VR moving forward I guess, it was to get something in the part of year, but what gives you confidence? And just another way to ask this question, what give you confidence that your proprietary gaming line up will be more impactful in fiscal ‘18 than it was in fiscal ’17, really beyond the VR?

Steve King

Yes, we are moving beyond VR. We do not have any proprietary games plan for 2018. We did not have any proprietary games in 2017. We had proprietary games in 2016. We had exclusive games in 2017, but no proprietary games other than Spiderman technically with proprietary game. That was the only one that we had last year that was proprietary, so I think first of all as a VR can be digitally much more impactful than what any one of the game that we rolled in 2017 one.

And I think that as mentioned we have multiple ways that we can utilize that platform with multiple elements of intellectual property. I think that intellectual property that will be rolled in the first will be one that will be streaming in low amount and actually the one we were doing in December that is extremely well know as well. And so a part of it is in terms of the timing in this has been that we wanted to roll it with some significant IPs that would have to be very compelling these well-known from a consumer standpoint, so were rolling it with a more generic platform that I guess some other started utilizing for VR.

Brian Jenkins

I’d also add I think some of that -- we tested the platform and notion of this what that speaks that earlier generic content and saw without even advertising pretty good uptake and penetration when we were operating that ride, I’ll call it ride because it's an motion based platform. So our feeling is that if we have compelling IP, we put it on TV as a great looking platforms going to prevent very well on a TV spot that it could be performed a lot better than our test environment when we were kind of test in a platform just new content.

Steve King

So, Jeff, one of the things I will add to this is. I don’t think anybody else is going to do this. And at this we have a number of games that we have in our midways today, that you can find another competitors environment. So I think that our move towards proprietary really an effort to differentiate our offering compared to theirs.

Steven Anderson with Maxim Group

Steven Anderson

Yes, I have a question about your service initiative and given that you've spent less of quarters of reducing some of trying to keep labor cost. Did your first year always results having to add additional labor or figures during peak periods where service times have potential to increase? And then I have a follow up.

Steve King

Well, I mean labors have been a focus for us for a long time, not just this year but since we came to this company over decade ago. Obviously, I have numbers shifted down in our cost came under pressure and people for our teams, the operating teams did a, what I would call fabulous job reacting to that and sizing down the staff when our sales were softer, as Steve mentioned our guest fast score did not suffer in fact we improve. So to evidence this in that we shortcut it with guest experience at least from the data we have. We’re are and we’re tired on, we talked about loss on recent call, we were on the store base and have this base of it, sort of mature these non-comp stores.

The gap between the non-comps in our comp base narrowed significantly in Q4 and again that’s been significant focus for the operating team, some of our folks in finance in our regional folks for the dials and quicker in the smallest gap we had in a long time between those two in Q4. So I think those are first thing that we do have a work force management system that we put in place artfully 2010 that we have use for a long time. One of the most impactful pieces of technology at its time and its help just a lot, and effective that we’re upgrading we’re mid to actually upgrading that to a right now to a new platform that we like a lot said, we’re in the mid to that.

We will be done with that sometimes around midyear but this will be a more real time, labor management system that will allow us to react more in the heat of the battle in terms of dealing with staff and really optimizing the assess for the occurred in, putting the right people in the right size of the right time, so we’re negatively impacting the experience. So there is somewhere we’re always focused on and we’re put the money and people around putting this neutral when as we speak.

Steven Anderson

Okay, so a little question I'd ask also is on the value side of the food and beverage businesses, maybe well value talking maybe casual dine look at quick service in a huge emphasis on discounting really two to five burgers or 7.99 or 9.99 in casual dining. As far as the, if there is anything that you see like as an area of the opportunity maybe in the combo maybe emphasizing that will more or expanding that platform?

Steve King

So as you mentioned the EPC, historically, EPC or Eat & Play Combo has first one phase, really happy our offering and saying indeed for period and actually the 20 for 20 has been the cornerstone of value offering. Some of our obviously not resonating is lowest one as they want and you mentioned EPC, it's not getting the update that it was in the past. So, we’re working to recast that for example we’re going to test the new version and we’re currently testing actually a new version of EPC where we're choosing entree and then we discount the cart. And I would say broadly overtime, that’s more what we done is we have discounted on the amusement side than we have discounted on the beverage. I would say that but we’ve always got a very attractive happy hour, 50% on cocktails and special prices on beer.

Again that’s one that in some of our research and folks isn’t resonating quite as people don’t really understand what that 50% on cocktails means. So again we’re in the process of conducting a three, four, five, happy hour meeting every item these are $3, $4, or $5 and the good news about that is we can actually promote it digitally. You can’t promote alcohol and ruin your advertising but we are doing those tests because we do see a need to work on value, having the research confirm the value, an issue that consumers bring up. But it seems more centered on overall quality and not so much on specific type of I just mentioned two things what we are going to really try to go after specific pricing in order to better communicate what those values are.

Andy Barish with Jefferies

Andy Barish

I think you may have just answered the question but I was interested in digging into a little bit more on the sort of non-game attached consumer that you mentioned that I think that’s probably about a third of your customers and where the research is showing a larger disconnect taking place and maybe it is primarily on value but any other factors that you’re seeing would be helpful?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think both value and speed, we have a significant number of things they're like a different delivery mechanism. I think we mentioned that in the past that we’ve got a significant numbers, that they rather see a quick casual offering, I don’t know accounting service offering, but I think that it can be a complement to our full service opportunity because we saw the majority that want significant majority that want a full service experience but we are seeing those of the -- I don’t want to take as much time now to eat, I would prefer a way to eat in a quick casual environment and like it even better if I could order down my phone and walk up and get up when it’s ready.

So, we've short envisioned what best as part of what we have envisioned for quick casual offering inside our store, a complement to a full service experience where people who don’t want to take the time to sit down perhaps don’t want to list for our table and some of that sort of stuff at peak. We would be able to increase our attach rate by offering them something in having them either not eat before or not eat after they come to enjoy in bay.

Andy Barish

And just a quick follow-up on that. Did you mention that you’re seeing that as a younger customer that is sort of demanding those?

Steve King

I think that offering would be broad in terms of its appeal, but in terms of those who are I’ll call it more disaffected would be -- they’re still younger.

Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James

Brian Vaccaro

So, the recent sales trends if I could, and I think you said the quarter to-date remains soft but when two months on your development. Would you be rolling up for a final point on what that means? Does that work is going down 5.9, we just reported for the fourth quarter or any additional color if you want to provide?

Steve King

The answer is no, and our product lines and color as to why no. this is the most relative quarter on a week to week basis that we have. And I’d say that the shifting of the holiday of Easter this year versus last year and all the rest of that creates a tremendous amount of noise in it. Not to mention which we did have a bunch of -- as I mentioned earlier, I mean I don’t the weather was any better to us in Q1 here than it's been in it was in Q4. But how we said that, I just speaking with not been meaningful or accurate that was the number in the mid middle of the quarter here. And work that you have done based on everything that we continue to know today right and we're getting out our best efforts what we think is going to happen. We will know at the end of the quarter and so will you outside in the quarter where it all shook out.

Brian Vaccaro

And just so I remember correctly, the shift in Easter earlier and shift in spring break that’s a benefit to the month of March is that correct?

Steve King

Yes, I saw some notes on casual dine doing really well in March sounds like yes they should have that's a benefit.

Brian Vaccaro

And then couple of clean up question on VR, if I could. Is the -- so you said $5 a play per person. I just wanted to confirm is that initially still going to be offered during sort of the Thursday through Sunday period? Is that still the plan?

Steve King

Our plan is to offer that add tea times, so we haven’t said exact, but I think in turn we initially roll out it’s a most likely to be advertise as add a nice and weekend, but we may -- I mean

Brian Jenkins

Based on.

Steve King

Yes, we are going to -- that based on where there is demand for it because the labor associated where there is relatively low and yelling you to couple of peoples that pay for the labor per hour. So we may expand those hours depending on what the demand is. But let’s say early on I think certainly nice and weekends, but then holiday weeks technically be in no brander in terms of --and perhaps over the summer will be no brander as well generally. So, we will monitor it and open as a surprise.

Brian Jenkins

Yes, we like haven't reached and haven't operated, how large are we, and so those in all stores probably will not be created equal here, so we have stores that do huge volume and a capacity of this is four player platform some stores actually will get close them. So it won’t be the same necessarily in that store.

Brian Vaccaro

And on the labor line in the fourth quarter looks like the cost per week was down 11% to 10% than -- I know we saw some savings kick in starting in the third quarter obviously. But are there any new initiatives put in place in recent months on top of what you were doing in the third quarter?

Steve King

Brian, you are asking about overall labor, total labor here, total outside labor and that's what you are speaking to when you talk about labor?

Brian Vaccaro

Yes, I was speaking about underlying labor cost trends in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter. I think in the third quarter you said about it was specific than you were seeing outside games in new unit productivity sort of on that margin ramp and has there been new initiatives been placed may be to four to five existing asset base just any color 4Q versus third quarter?

Steve King

I don’t know if it called it new initiatives, we’re always focused on labor and the Company, but obviously when comps came under pressure in Q3, we stepped up that focus but significant topic discussion in terms of dollar and non-comp stores faster about damaging the experience, but dial in to make bring them more line within our stores. So, that's been a huge focus in the back half of 2017. So just to be clear in my comments when we talk about the favorable and operating level benefits, various achievements we can bring around in senate compensation in that number again it’s the self correcting major of our bonus program. So we miss budget in the Company and the field there is a correction there.

So that’s the most significant driver of our followed just close behind by better our labor of business been field, which is really impressive when you think about again comps need down as they were and as they growing based in non-comps stores. So I thought we did -- the team has done a great job as a put on that similar mark. And we actually deleverage on management labor, we have some fixed structure in stores management team that given the lower sale that actually deleveraging that whole. So couple of trackers but there is heavy focus on us and that’s why we’re investing that significant amount of internal resources and dollars on putting in what we believe in status with our work force management platform.

Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray

Nicole Miller

So I will get back to the fourth quarter but I had previously been under the impression of weather was the biggest factor albeit the quarter was not closed out of the tiny talk to us in January. And it sounds in commentary today like that is not the case. So it would be very helpful as you could quantify the weather impact, is that along the lines of 100 basis points, 200 basis points? How can we think about that?

Brian Jenkins

So, directionally on the -- first of all, I think what we said at ICR, multiple times was. Number one was content, number two was weather and number three was increasing competitive inclusion, compared to what we’re sight. So weather was about 100 basis points.

Nicole Miller

Okay and in terms of their current trends can very much prospective of volatility for us to get margins models appropriately. Are you implying that the segments of foods and bevs comp is similar to 4Q and amusement is similar to 4Q? Or you meaning to imply those have seen for some reason, but the total system comp is similar first quarter today?

Brian Jenkins

I’m not sure I’m trying to give that level of specificity but directional trends are the same in terms of comp in terms of our out best amusement. I’m king food and average in for your lab.

Steve King

I mean clearly the amusement to food and bev GAAP narrowed. They still outperformed in Q4, but not here the level we’ve seen obviously in the first part of the year that we talked about at ICR that we saw a significant narrowing between our food and bev and amusement performance in Q4.

Nicole Miller

And then all is equal and I know there’s certainly not, what kind of food and bev and what kind of amusement comps do you need to hold margin steady?

Brian Jenkins

Well, Nicole, I mean we’ve always talked about we need 2% to 2.5% comp rose in our comp set to -- on a year-over-year basis to maintain margin in our comp set and then over the long haul as we incur stores that we food and beverage, gaming and marketing, as we continue and we -- that's evolved overtime as we’ve seen the impact of our non-comp stores increasingly become a bit of a drag on our overall margins, because the costs are higher, and they are not as labor efficient.

So that’s sort of an offsetting some of the G&A and marketing leverage we’ve had over the years, as they grow in non-comp base with higher structural costs. If you look at our guide, we’re guiding a depending on what number you pick in specific high to low. We’re guiding kind of a 140 to 230 bps year-over-year decline on what would be a negative comp, so, and a 0.1 comp is directionally around 40 bps, so every point, is about a 40 basis points, kind of impact on our business.

Nicole Miller

And just a final question the guests, I guess where are they going? And I am trying to understand how you define your competition and rank it. Are they growing home end playing these survivors shift type gaming? Games are they going golfing? Are they going to the movie? Retail actually had the strongest fourth quarter holiday period on record and since the great recession. Are they going shopping? Can you frame that up for us?

Steve King

Well, the competitive environment is something that’s rapidly changing for us, you’ve heard talk about kind of the combined nine or 10 planned states for early to start by about the first part of 2016 if I remember right, because prior to that we really didn’t see a whole lot of activity. Today we are tracking couple of dozen’s names that are some form on dining and entertainment and when we look at the past three years as we look at those names and how many stores they have opened, late doubled their units, they are bigger collectively then us. That group of names.

So, in our view we’re still the leader in the space, it’s an attractive space. We’re generating awesome returns 36% plus year one, our view is that’s attractive capital, that is what folks looking to put money somewhere, there’s been significant investment in the space and we think it’s not going to necessarily a way that it’s going to be a headwind for us over the foreseeable future. So, that’s why Steve and we’re talking about what we need to do to continue to evolve the brand, continue to launch compelling content, look at our execution levels.

Look at how the friction in our system and quite frankly be the first mover in markets, if it’s on our list, there’s the potential good solid market in our total addressed market pipeline to seek today that we are not early looking to slowdown our accounts. We want to be controlled in the growth, but we are really not looking to let the competitor to come in and take the spot. So something that is evolving and we are tracking a lot demand there is a lot of folks stepped in with couple of unit and some point of time their payment you mentioned some of our category goal timing on the same front. So we have already talked about two big mains but it's broader than that.

Jeff Farmer with Wells Fargo

Jeff Farmer

When you guys do move ahead with the VR launch at some point midyear, will you be able to roll that out the entire system at the same time? Or will that be a staggered rollout over the balance and throughout ’18?

Steve King

It will be big bang in short over 100 stores will be in. I think we have to wrap it now, we're overtime.

Operator

Steve King

Steve King

I’ll be brief. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to reviewing our first quarter results when we speak with you in early June. Thank you.

And that concludes today's conference call. We thank you all for your participation and you may now disconnect.

