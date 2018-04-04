Summit Industrial Income REIT: More Highs Ahead?

While I typically don't look to high-yield stocks for my portfolio, I have no issue buying yield when it's got momentum behind it.

Despite the Canadian market being nearly 10% off of its highs and below its 200-day moving average, Summit Industrial Income REIT has barely flinched, trading at 5-year highs.

It's been a tough year for investors on the Canadian Market as they didn't get to participate in any of the S&P-500's (SPY) monumental run last year, but are participating in the turbulence in the US Markets for 2018. Despite a nearly 20% gain for the S&P-500 in 2017, the TSX paltry gain of 6%. This year both markets have come under pressure, with the TSX down over 6% and the S&P-500 down a few percent also. The market has not been an easy one to trade for investors or traders as there have been few trends to profit from, and the chop has made things difficult for any positions to gain much traction. Despite the pathetic performance of the Canadian market, Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) has shrugged off this weakness and has been quietly stair-stepping higher. The stock put a 16% gain in 2017 (not including dividends) and looks like it's still got some more gas left in the tank.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a portfolio of over 80 properties spread across Canada, with the majority of them residing in Ontario and Quebec. The company has been consistent in paying their dividend of $0.04 per share monthly dividend over the past 5 years since the stock's IPO, so there is a relatively good amount of reliability in the dividend continuing. The company recently acquired a 140,000+ square foot distribution warehouse currently leased to Samsonite (a global manufacturer of durable consumer goods) under a twelve-year lease. This property had added to their already large presence in Southwestern Ontario.

I generally don't care for dividend stocks and yields as my average hold time for winners is rarely longer than 4 months in choppy markets. The reason for this is because I'm lucky to get more than one dividend paid to me in my time holding the stock. Summit's yield distribution per month makes this less of a problem as the dividends are paid out monthly, a huge bonus. The company is currently paying out a dividend of $0.043 cents per month, equating to over $0.51 cents per year (CAD), a yield of over 6.00% at current prices.

As mentioned earlier in the article, I generally don't trade high-yield stocks as often as I prefer growth, but make exceptions when I am very pleased with a stock's current setup. The stock is currently set up very nice technically with a tight base built just 10% shy of its all-time highs, and I think this is the next likely target for the stock ($9.12 CAD).

The below charts show a look at the Canadian Market (TSX) in the top chart, which has been dead money since the start of 2017, and Summit Industrial Income REIT below, a stock in a very clear weekly uptrend. One of the things I like to look for when putting on new positions is stocks that are trading in their own world as they're not at mercy to the index itself. This is especially true when a market is in a correction or in a cyclical bear market. As can be seen below, Summit Industrial Income REIT clearly fits this bill. The TSX was unable to hold onto its new highs made in early 2017 and was rejected yet again in early 2018, and Summit Industrial REIT has been chugging along without a care in the world for the general market.

Taking an even more objective view below and looking at only moving averages, we can see more of the same. Summit Industrial Income REIT has been trending higher above its rising 40-week moving average for the past 12 months after reclaiming it. Meanwhile, the TSX is barely holding support below a flat 40-week moving average and has been unable to find support at this area. While Summit Industrial Income REIT has been accumulated on dips near the 40-week moving average, the market itself has walked down through the 40-week moving average like it's not even there.

Finally, taking a look at the daily chart below, we can see that Summit Industrial Income REIT is making new 52-week highs at the same time as the market is trying to hang on to 1 year-support near 15,000. An inference can be made that if a stock is able to make new highs without any help from the market itself, it should do alright if the market decides to start cooperating eventually.

I posted to my Twitter account that I was going long Summit Industrial Income REIT just a couple weeks ago and despite a rough patch for the market, the stock has not even flinched, actually trading higher. I am long the stock from $8.16 CAD and may consider adding to this position if we can get a new weekly close at all-time highs above the $8.30 area.

So what if I'm wrong?

As with all of my positions, I am only interested in staying long if I have the wind at my back (momentum). As long as the stock does not make a daily close below $7.70 CAD, I will be staying with my position. This represents a risk of less than 7% from my entry at $8.16 CAD.

I believe Summit Industrial Income REIT represents an excellent opportunity here with a monthly yield and a great looking chart, in a market that's been trading sideways with no real traction for months now. The stock has no real resistance between here and its old highs, and above there is blue skies. Unless the stock closes below $7.70 CAD on a daily basis, which would tell me the stock's momentum has waned, I'll be sticking with my new position.

