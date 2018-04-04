Intersections' (INTX) CEO Michael Stanfield on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Stanfield - Chairman & President

Ron Barden - CFO

Analysts

John Power - Redwood Fund

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital Management

Michael Stanfield

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the Intersections' fourth quarter 2017 earnings call and business update. If you’re logged in for this call, you should see a presentation we posted to our Investor Relations website and we’ll use as a guide for today’s update. If not logged on, I recommend you access the document at our Investor page for review.

We will review the 2017 progress and results and make comments about our objectives going forward. We will then open up for questions. I'm not going to walk through every page of the presentation, but only hit on the high points.

So, let's start by going to Page 4. The company has made good progress through the introduction of Identity Guard with Watson, which moves the service capability from credit monitoring, a post facto process, to a series of data monitoring and analysis capabilities that provide consumers the ability to make changes in their actions and to help prevent identity fraud.

We also review actions and settings made by the consumer and information regarding the consumer's business relationships that help the consumer to determine their risk of ID fraud and guide them on ways to reduce that risk.

It is possible through the power of IBM Watson's broad capacity to review massive amounts of data and utilize artificial intelligence to enhance the value of that data to benefit the consumer. We have also developed a much larger team of business development folks and expanded our efforts at market channel diversification.

By growing new markets and with the most comprehensive and technologically advanced product, we're confident we can grow the revenue while holding our cost structure and thereby increase adjusted EBITDA margins as much as four or five times over the next few years.

At Page 5, we flip over there, the actions to eliminate other business interests and to focus on Identity Guard as a collection of products began to show results as we had positive third quarter and fourth quarters in 2017 and look forward to adjusted EBITDA more than doubling in 2018 versus 2017 even as we invest more heavily in business development.

Identity Guard with Watson will open new non-identity theft opportunities including small business breach management and cyber bullying and social media protective devices. Do not expect to see these services heavily marketed on the internet, as they will be distributed primarily through partners with special interests and capabilities in the various markets we're pursuing. This process is slower, but we believe will prove more efficient more effective.

Ron will you take over?

Ron Barden

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $160 million. The company generated $40 million s of consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter which was an increase of approximately 2% compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Revenue from the Identity Guard business lines that is consolidated revenue excluding revenue from the Legacy, Financial, Institutions subscriber base and our insurance and other consumer services segment both of which are in run off reported sequential growth and revenue in the second through fourth quarters of 2017.

Consolidated income from continuing operations before income taxes in the fourth quarter was $1.3 million. This comes after reporting losses for the prior six quarters. Throughout this presentation we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA before share related compensation and non-cash impairment charges and adjusted G&A expense.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to the presentation. Further description of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables and footnotes accompanying the company's earnings release and the GAAP and non-GAAP measures link under the investor relations and media page on our website at www.intersections.com .

Adjusted EBITDA was $4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $3.2 million for the full year 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was positive in the third and fourth quarters of 2017 after adjusted EBITDA losses reported in the first and second quarters of the year.

We had 1.1 million subscribers as of December 31, 2017. Our Identity Guard U.S. subscriber base grew 6.2% in the fourth quarter as a result of growth in subscribers acquired through our employee benefit programs and direct to consumer business lines.

This growth combined with the 1.3% increase in the Canadian subscriber base more than offset the 3.1% decrease in our Legacy Financial Institution subscriber base during the quarter.

As a result of our 2017 business development efforts, we exit 2017 with an expanded client base and new business pipeline. After completing the first fall selling season in the Employee Benefits channel, we have signed contracts with employers that collectively have 170,000 employees eligible for services under our programs.

Further, we currently have over 200 employer opportunities in our pipeline that represent employee populations of over 1 million employees in the aggregate.

Now will turn it back to Michael.

Michael Stanfield

Thank you, Ron. At Page 7, we discussed the general market need and our objective in the market. We are broadening both our product capabilities and target markets going forward.

And Page 8, in summary explains the change in capabilities breadth of data coverage, extent of delivery alerts - our alert deliveries and channels. This new approach will lead to less client concentration, a more comprehensive and effective supplier base and broader appeal for our services.

Page 9 summarizes many of the details of how Identity Guard with Watson accomplishes a broad range of protective services for different markets. In the interest of time I'm not going to go deep into the slide, but I recommend you look at over.

On Page 10, we summarize our sales and marketing transformation which has been directed at substantially reducing direct consumer marketing and broadening the use of new partners and new channels.

Our sales team has grown from a few people to 13 people. Relationships with employee benefit brokers has opened an entirely new market to us. We look to continue to expand our sales team and importantly the team of sales operation folks that assist new partners in selling through to their consumer relationships.

On Page 11, we talk about revenue trends. During the second half of 2018, we expect Identity Guard revenue to exceed the run-off revenue of the legacy business. This is an important milestone. We've been unable to grow the overall revenue as the new business had to make up the lost revenue of the old models attrition.

As the old attrition gets smaller and as the new markets and services accelerate their growth, we expect to begin and accelerate overall revenue growth.

What is our strategy? On page 12, we talk about that a little bit. We believe our product is superior and we now have a meaningful sales and marketing presence in the Employee Benefit space.

We believe we can grow this channel dramatically over the next three years and are dedicated to doing so. Identity Guard with Watson, so strong product offering for this space and with its multiple users in the family environment has strong appeal.

Page 13 talks about our partner strategy. Again, there's been a dramatic shift where we once had five or six partners producing on average 50 million or so in revenue with high commissions.

We now look for many more partners with smaller revenue streams and more acceptable commissions and occasional well-made may by and we will certainly try to land it, but we're fishing for more partners that can deliver 3 to 40 million in revenue rather than partners that can deliver 100 million plus.

Growth without concentration is our objective. In 2017 we signed 22 partners and 17 more in the first quarter of 2018. Even small partners take time to get rolling, but we believe we're on a good path with both affinity partners and brokers that market to other affinity partners.

On Page 14, we talk about our financial objectives. We now have enough trust in the outcomes subject to some major unexpected events to provide some direction as to where we're trying to go.

Our goals are simple, one, grow overall cumulative revenue by 25% to 30% between 2017 and 2020. And during that period, we expect to reduce direct marketing costs from 7% to 2% percent unless we find a new and exciting marketing vein that has high success and high margins then we may alter that number.

Two, reduce overall commissions from 38% to 25%. This will mainly occur through the simple fact that bank revenue falls and nonbank revenue or new revenue increases and the commission structure is quite different between the old and the new.

Third, hold our cost of revenue and our cost of providing our product in the 32% to 34% range. We see no reason that shouldn't occur. Next hold G&A and technology costs flat in dollar terms at around $55 million. That's three years of essentially no growth in those numbers.

If we accomplish these goals, we believe we can drive adjusted EBITDA to around 15% of revenue by 2020. Our objective can be stated simply as double, double, double. At least double adjusted EBITDA each year through 2020 from a base of a little over 3 million in 2017.

In conclusion, we're the leading product innovator in our space. We have a strong service offering that meets many needs. We have a scalable and stable platform for operations. We have a history and culture of providing the strongest customer service. We’re well positioned to meet objectives we've laid out above.

As for 2018, we can confirm we believe we're on target to meet the adjusted EBITDA target more than double in the 2017 amount and are comfortable with our positioning of the company for revenue growth going forward.

I will now take any question you may have.

John Power

Good afternoon Michael and Ron and congrats on a solid fourth quarter. Couple of quick questions, what kind of seasonality impact do you have - did you have in the fourth quarter? Or is there a seasonality impact?

Michael Stanfield

The general business has no seasonality. We will expect sort of a double hump camel seasonality with the employee benefit business. But in the fourth quarter of 2017 it was a very small number. We only had one meaningful client.

And so, that that number I think probably has more than doubled in March from where it was in December for instance.

John Power

Okay very good. How do you convert eligible employees to revenue?

Michael Stanfield

In the employee benefit world?

John Power

Yes.

Michael Stanfield

Well, we like - like any benefit provider we go through the process for their offerings by the employer. We do two types of programs. We do a employ paid program and we do an employer paid program. And the employer paid programs are usually a fixed cost per in employee our life as the sales guy say.

And the employee paid are a higher price only directed at the employees who sign up for the service during the benefits sign up period.

John Power

Okay very good. One other quick one, have you had any opportunity to assess blockchain technology and how it may enhance your business going forward? And obviously IBM is, is a leader in that area as well. So just curious what your thoughts are on that?

Michael Stanfield

The answer is deminimis right now in terms of what we've done. We've been you know all out to getting the Watson technology integrated into our services and adding a number of other data providers.

Blockchain is on our investigation list, but quite frankly I don't think we've spent a lot of time even thinking about it until the fourth quarter of this year and next year.

John Power

Yes. Okay. Very good. I appreciate it. Thank you again.

Michael Stanfield

Thank you.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Congratulations on our great quarter. It seems like you've done a good job of streamlining the business, turning things around and thanks for having the call and excellent presentation.

Today and then your press release announcing the launch of a Identity Guard with Watson you talked about detecting in cyber bullying and it seems like that's becoming a bigger and bigger issue and affects everything from teen suicides to school shootings we've seen. Do you suspect that that will be a substantial feature of your product or am I over thinking?

Michael Stanfield

A very good question Pat. And let me actually give you a bit of a long winded answers so you can understand our approach to this. We see Identity Guard with Watson as a platform rather than a product. And in that platform and I think there's I can't remember the page, but there's one page that has four blocks that if you look at, what page is that?

Ron Barden

Page nine.

Michael Stanfield

Yeah, at Page nine in that presentation you see - can you go back to that page in case they’re logged in? You see different types of products shown and each of those products are really built through the Watson platform.

Cyber bullying shows up on the third block which is labeled Social and Digital self and Family. Cyber bullying in our case is detected at this point primarily through a number of social media sites and events on those sites which is then read and translated by Watson.

And then we can give a parent or guardian or whoever a response that, that doesn't spy on the young person it simply warns about a specific sentence or a specific event that we saw. So, this is not a parent spying on a child product.

So, we actually have had conversations with a number of children directed into these such as school district administrations and some other people, who I don't want to name. And we're still trying to figure out, what cyber bullying will be?

But our belief is that, it will be both part of a family plan and it will be part of an independent product that is directed at social media protection. It will probably be a number of months before it becomes individual product because we really are just launched it over the last few weeks.

Patrick Retzer

Yeah, thanks. So, this presentation you guys put together is excellent. Do you have any plans on doing anything more in terms of investor relations or getting the story out?

Michael Stanfield

Well, I guess the answer is yes. I mean, we have for the last few years been hiding under the table. First as we dealt with the CFPB and the total lack of knowledge of what was going to happen there?

Secondly, as we as we kept thinking we were going to be successful and then failed with our other business. We now are singularly focused. And I think we have good readings of what the results will be a month over month, quarter over quarter certainly short term.

And with that, number one, we think those results are going to be good and interesting. And number two, we think they are such that we should and will have the courage to talk about them.

So, we actually are - have retained someone and I won't say who it is to help us develop a new investor relations program and we're starting to move in that direction.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Great. And for the fourth quarter alone you reported $0.13 a share in earnings and $4 million in EBITDA. And stack close to a $1.65 today. I mean, the valuation is compelling. You've got the best product in the Identity Theft Protection market you're about the largest of independents. Have you had any interest expressed in an acquisition by anybody?

Michael Stanfield

No. And I mean, I must tell you, I don't think our larger shareholders or the management has much interest in talking about selling the company at these prices.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Okay. Well thanks for the good work and keep it up.

Michael Stanfield

Okay. Thank you and for your patience.

Michael Stanfield

Okay. That seems to be it. Thank you very much.

