More And More Money Raised By Businesses Outside Regulatory Framework

A large part of these deals seem to stay within the financial circuit of the economy and do not spill over to the industrial circuit to create faster economic growth.

Businesses seeking funds do not have to face the costs of filing and operating within a highly regulated space and money sources can participate more in capital returns.

The private capital markets in the United States are now larger than the public capital markets issuing bonds and stocks and will continue to grow faster in the future.

“At least $2.4 trillion was raised privately in the U. S. last year.” writes Jean Eaglesham and Coulter Jones in the Wall Street Journal. The estimate for funds raised in public markets is $2.1 trillion.

“Deals known as private placements, the largest chunk of private markets, raised at least $1.6 trillion for businesses last year….” “The number of public companies has fallen by more than half since 1996.” “Companies issuing stock and debt publicly must register with the SEC and provide intimate financial details. Regulators require little—in some cases no—disclosure in private fundraising.” “The typical number of investors in private placements last year was eight…” and “investment in private fundraisings is often restricted to institutions such as pension, sovereign-wealth, and hedge funds, Wall Street firms and insurance companies…” and “in some cases, relatively affluent individuals can get in.” The borrowers “includes companies of all sizes, from small oil-well operators to agribusiness giant Cargill Inc. that raise equity and float debt with a few investors.” “Besides those private placements, companies sell debt privately to big investors such as banks in what are called 144A deals.”

As a result, we know very little about the amount of money that is passing hands and who is lending to whom. It is apparent that smaller and medium-sized businesses are finding it easier to obtain funds.

This private lending is all a part of the financialization that has taken place in the United States in recent decades - and the innovation in the area of finance just continues to astound.

Over the past nine years or so, the Federal Reserve has pumped massive amounts of funds into the financial system attempting to get the economy moving again. But, more and more of the monies created by the central bank seem to be going into the financial circuits of the economy and not into the industrial circuit. As a consequence, the velocity of circulation of the various money stock measures has declined, indicating that the Federal Reserve is having less and less of an impact on the growth rate of GDP.

For example, since the end of the Great Recession, Federal Reserve statistics indicate that the income velocity of the M2 measure of the money stock has declined by one half. Money, as far as the production of real goods and services goes, just does not turn over as fast as it once did.

But, monies are going into the financial circuit where lots and lots of financial innovation have taken place and where assets prices get bid up - and where credit bubbles emerge.

Since the end of the Great Recession, the compound rate of growth of the economy has been 2.2 percent.

Since 2009, the private capital markets have grown two and one-half times as amount of capital raised in the private market went from less than $1.0 trillion to $2.4 trillion in 2017, as mentioned above.

The growth here is “fueled both by companies eager to raise money without the regulatory burdens of going public and investors looking for new ways to score large payouts outside of stock and bond markets,” according to Ms. Eaglesham and Mr. Jones.

In other words, the cost of raising funds to those looking for funds is reduced in private funding and the returns to investors are higher.

And, noting who the providers are, the growth of the private markets has helped to exacerbate the increase in income/wealth inequality in the country. Ms. Eaglesham and Mr. Jones state that at least 90 percent of the county is not eligible to participate. The “little guy” must stick with the stock market, and this market does not include much more of the country.

But, this is what credit inflation has done to the economy. These private capital markets are just one more innovation that has resulted from the efforts over the past fifty-five years or so to get the economy growing faster by pushing more and more money and by pushing more and more credit into the financial system.

Furthermore, as stated above, less and less of this credit goes into productive activities.

Take the primary example presented to us in the article by Ms. Eaglesham and Mr. Jones. The example is of a company named Telegram, which produces “a widely used messaging app.”

According to Ms. Eaglesham and Mr. Jones, Telegram “set out to raise billions of dollars this year for a project to launch a cryptocurrency…” and “it shunned the stock market and instead invited a select group of firms to invest in its virtual coins.”

“81 investors stepped forward to pour in $850 million, with other financial rounds still to come.”

However, “Telegram…has said nothing about the fundraising for its planned new digital network and banking system. It isn’t even clear who owns the company.”

There are other concerns connected with one of these deals that Ms. Eaglesham and Mr. Jones relate in their article.

My point here is that there is a lot of money in the “financial circuit” of the economy that is just remaining in the financial circuit. How is the creation of a new cryptocurrency adding to the production of goods and services in the economy? We are just dealing with financial assets here.

The largest private capital deal last year is the $93 billion raised by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) for a technology investment fund. How much of this investment will find its way into the creation of GDP? My guess is…not that much.

This is where our financial innovation has taken us. And, so much of the innovation has been created or expanded through the use of information technology. It is the new world we are transitioning into.

The economist talks about how innovation fills up “missing markets” and this is how an economy modernizes. In this age of spreading information technology, the use of data and discovery can find, more cheaply than ever before, the gaps that exist in our market system and find ways to get the money to innovators to fill these gaps.

One of the interesting things we are finding in many areas of our economy is that in many cases “missing markets” pertain to areas that do not contribute that much to the production of goods and services, to the increase in GDP. There are incentives to go there because they provide returns that are not available elsewhere. But, these opportunities may not contribute much to economic growth.

