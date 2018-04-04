An Unhealthy Obsession

Here are a number of considerations for you to peruse along with the usual visual aides and analyst color to help round out the discussion.

To understand why this is a bad time for the market to be distracted with daily political posturing, you have to step back and look at the context.

If you look at the charts, the world now revolves around what, in essence, is a sideshow that may or may not be a real threat to the company.

Tuesday was disheartening for what the price action said about how skittish markets have become with regard to the Amazon issue.

Well, Tuesday was exceedingly unfortunate for what the price action revealed about how the market is now completely hostage to just the kind of "tweet risk" I described on Monday evening.

The new quarter got off to a truly disastrous start on Monday as stocks fell the most to start any Q2 in 89 years. Clearly, part of the malaise was down to the President's tweets about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and generalized jitters about global trade. Specifically, Amazon had its worst day in more than two years and that came on the heels of two consecutive weeks during which the shares lost 3% or more.

Long story short, there was no respite from that on Tuesday. Someone will invariably point to the late-day rally and indeed the turnaround that started in earnest at exactly 2:46 p.m. ET only underscores my contention that this scenario is highly undesirable for those of us who would prefer the market not be subject to daily headline risk tied to something that may or may not have any basis in reality in terms of whether there is an actual threat to the company. This is the headline that crossed at 2:46:

NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that was a nice stick save from Bloomberg. The President tweeted negatively about Amazon again on Tuesday morning just after the open and a few hours later reiterated the point by quantifying how much he says the company is costing the Post Office and, by extension, taxpayers.

You can read the full Bloomberg story that recounts Tuesday's drama here, but do note that the following excerpts were added just after the headline above crossed on the Terminal:

Judging from his tweets, President Donald Trump appears to have the knives out for Amazon. But inside the White House, there are no active discussions about turning the power of the administration against the company, according to five people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. None of the five people was aware of any ongoing discussion about turning Trump’s tweets into action against Amazon, not on the legal or regulatory fronts, or even regarding its reliance on the U.S. Postal Service, which has drawn the lion’s share of Trump’s wrath.

Ok, so have a look at the following annotated chart that shows you the effect these headlines had on the shares Tuesday:

(Heisenberg)

As I've noted on countless occasions lately, the main problem here is that Amazon is mission-critical for the market more generally. If Amazon is subject to "tweet risk," well, then so is the entire market. That was readily apparent on Tuesday. Here's a chart of S&P futures annotated with the same headlines as the Amazon chart above:

(Heisenberg)

It's basically the same chart. And that's precisely my point. Markets and politics are always going to be inextricably bound up with one another. Indeed, the intersection of the geopolitics and asset prices is part and parcel of the Heisenberg raison d'être.

But I'm not sure what you see above is healthy. This isn't the market reacting to policy. This is the market reacting to ad hoc threats of government intervention delivered via Twitter and then being forced to correct just hours later after aides who would only speak to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity ran to the press in order to try and reassure investors that no official action is under consideration. Call that whatever you will, but don't call it an ideal situation. For the Art Cashin fans out there, you might want to have a listen to what he had to say about this on Tuesday. Here's an excerpt from his comments:

We got the first tweet this morning, everybody said, 'Oh, no, we're back in the same spot.' They rolled over, the S&P went negative. No second shoe fell, so now we're trying to rebuild the rally here. It was dangerous to see the rollover and going negative. If they had gone seriously negative, it could have doomed the week.

That is a laughably precarious situation and whether you agree with Trump's strategy and/or his very public opinion about Amazon or not, there is no question that he is injecting uncertainty into markets with this ongoing narrative about Bezos and the U.S. Postal Service.

Just to reiterate what you should already know by now, this comes at the worst possible time for tech. Facebook (FB), for instance, is far from out of the woods. On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) lowered their target on the shares to $200 from $235 and BofAML removed the stock from their US1 list.

While the consensus seems to be that the company will ultimately come out of all this intact, there's not much clarity to be had there in the short term. The average of the VIX equivalents for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a two-year high this week, even as the Nasdaq 100 "VIX" has yet to eclipse its February peak:

(Bloomberg)

You can extrapolate whatever you want from that, but I guess what I would say is that if you're going to have concentrated fear, that's not where you want it to be concentrated. Because those are the names that can push around the entire market, so the risk of anxiety there spilling over is obviously high.

Meanwhile, the market structure catcalls are getting louder. On Monday, Goldman (NYSE:GS) was out with a new piece that essentially suggested now is the time to hedge. Here's the rationale behind that call (from the first page of a longer note, more excerpts from which can be found here):

We believe the VIX spike in early February was a significant event for investors, made even more significant last week as we revisited the YTD lows in the S&P 500. S&P 500 realized volatility was 6.8 in 2017 and has nearly tripled to 20.3 thus far in 2018. We expect the increase in realized volatility to have direct effects on the calculation of risk in a variety of equity portfolios (when volatility rises, position sizes need to decrease to maintain the same dollar-volatility risk). The spike in VIX and realized volatility was large enough for investors outside the equity market to take notice and could lead to a reduction in risk-taking appetite on the margin in the coming months. It was yet another symptom of the market fragility created by lower liquidity. We believe that a shift towards risk reduction and expectation of higher volatility is likely to change the trading dynamics in 2018 and increase the value of time spent on hedging. More recently, open interest data reveals that a large number of S&P 500 hedges have expired over the past three weeks, leaving the average investor less hedged.

That liquidity issue keeps popping up. I've mentioned it on a number of occasions on this platform lately and it's a constant theme over on my site. The bottom line is that between the presence of HFTs in market making (hint: they may simply disappear in a pinch), MiFID II, the post-crisis regulatory regime, and a generalized reluctance on the part of traditional liquidity providers to play the game, more episodes like the technical sell-off that unfolded in early February could be particularly acute. That's the message from JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Marko Kolanovic who, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, opined that "the only real problem now is low liquidity and market volatility."

Getting back to tech, the space is still stretched both on an absolute and a relative basis. As Goldman writes in a note out late Tuesday, "on a global basis, technology continues to have high valuations, much of which is driven by the US where our strategists are neutral the sector." Here's the accompanying visual:

(Goldman)

Just to underscore that point, below is a chart I used first thing Tuesday morning on the way to noting that regulatory concerns are going to hang over tech for months and probably years and there’s no telling how long Donald Trump will persist in attacking Amazon. In short, multiples (forward P/E) in big-cap tech are still stretched versus the broad market and while you’ve got to pay up for growth, inflated valuations could prove to be an impediment to a rebound in the sector if the headwinds don’t abate:

(Bloomberg)

So in light of all these considerations, let me just reiterate that irrespective of whether the President is "right" or "wrong" (and it's never that black and white), investors would unquestionably be better served if he refrained from the real-time commentary on what is arguably the most important name not only for tech, but for the entire market. As the first two charts shown above make abundantly clear, everyone is far too distracted with this side show and that wouldn't be ideal under the best of circumstances. It's particularly distressing at a time when the market is revisiting local lows and looks like it might want to correct further.

Again, none of the above is meant to be an opinion on who is "right" or "wrong" in the Amazon debate. Rather, it's just to say that if we're all going to have that debate there are ways to go about it that don't involve keeping Amazon shareholders and, more importantly, investors of all stripes on the edge of their seats all day long, every day.

Hopefully, this dynamic will dissipate on Wednesday and perhaps allow us to get far enough away from the Monday-lows to give the market a cushion before the jobs report comes calling on Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.