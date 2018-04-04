India: Money Flows And Investment Markets Looking Weak

The all-important private sector balance is weak at 1.7% of GDP and looks to become weaker over time.

The government sector has maintained its expansionary spending into the economy; however, it has hampered the private sector with changes to issued banknotes and new taxes.

The current account has worsened in 2017 over 2016 and 2018 looks like a repeat of this trend.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in India and assess the impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of India. The national accounts were used to develop a sectoral balance model after the work of British economist Wynne Godley.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDI = GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more details on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - more loans created than repaid. Also known as credit money, bank money, endogenous money and inside money. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out. Also known as sovereign money, state money, outside money, exogenous money and high-powered money. It has no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

Each sector will be examined in turn.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

India runs a current account deficit; this means that money is flowing out of the economy in exchange for imported goods and services. Goods and services are a real benefit whereas money is an electronic ledger entry.

The deficit situation in 2017 and going forward into 2018 has worsened over previous years. The current account will be about -1.72% of GDP in 2017 and much the same again in 2018 if present trends continue.

The flow of funds from the current account adds and takes away from the stock of foreign exchange reserves shown in the chart below.

The stock of foreign exchange reserves has grown steadily over 2017 and into 2018. Given that it has run a current account deficit this increase must be from overseas loans in another currency such as the USD.

Government Sector

The government budget is on the table and chart below.

The government sector has contributed 3.5% of GDP in 2017 and has made a good start into 2018 by spending more than the same time last year, and hopefully, this will result in a better contribution in 2018.

The government did all sorts of strange monetary changes in 2017 that harmed the economy. It took some banknotes out of circulation and also implemented a goods and services value-added tax.

The banknote debacle caused a lot of unrest and uncertainty for no real gain.

Implementation of the value-added tax added a lot of complexity and additional administrative costs to business. It also drains the private sector of money. Taxes on things we want to encourage such as creativity, work, and entrepreneurship are bad. Better would have been a tax on pollution.

GDP would have been higher if both the above measures had not been taken, and it diverted real resources from the production of real goods and services.

Private Sector

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget balance less the current account balance is equal, by definition, to private sector balance.

You will find the private sector balance calculated only on this blog. This very important statistic is recorded and published by no other official source.

The Sectoral Balances are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 -0.7% 3.5% 2.8% 2017* -1.73% 3.5% 1.77% 2018# -1.7% 3.5% 1.8%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The accounting identity shows that the private sector has a narrow surplus, allowing households and businesses to retire private debt and also add to their stock of savings. The surplus comes from the government and shows that the government deficit is the private sector surplus that allows financial assets in the private sector such as stocks, bonds and real estate to grow in value.

The chart below shows the flow of credit creation from private commercial banks in the private sector.

Bank loan growth is strong at over 11%, but comes off a very small base and makes next to no difference to the overall GDP outcome.

The flow of private debt creation shown above changes the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The level of private debt to GDP is in total 60% of GDP and low by world standards.

Professor Keen has found that 150% of GDP is a natural barrier beyond which economies tend not to take on more debt. In this case, India can take on more private debt before meeting this barrier. It could take on an additional $1132B of private debt before reaching 150% of GDP.

This is a private banker's dream. But for all that, loan growth overall is flat and has been since at least 2007.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Cambridge Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sectoral balance framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

Conclusion, Recommendation, And Summary

So now we look at investment markets and the likely way forward.

Forex

The currency has been falling overall as befits a country that is an exporter of its currency. India has no doubt paid an exchange rate penalty as well from the poor monetary policies such as the banknote withdrawal and VAT introduction through 2017. Not to mention the clamp-down on the use of gold.

Financial disruption, civil unrest, and incompetent monetary decisions are not treated kindly in the world press and make foreigners less likely to want to save rupees.

Internally a lot of wealth is held in gold, and many transactions are carried out in gold. The government has tried to clamp down on this activity too. What this shows is that there is little confidence in the government's money as a medium of exchange and the people seek to transact in an alternative they feel is more secure.

This lack of faith in the currency comes from a long history of tinkering with the medium of exchange doing things such as were done in 2017.

Bonds

Government bonds are linked to interest rate decisions by the central bank shown below.

The rate is quite high by world standards and has been going lower. India has both low official inflation and unemployment. What it does have that would irritate neoliberal monetary economists is a very low private debt level, and the lower rate could be an attempt to encourage more borrowing.

The government bond yield has moved down with the central bank interest rate, which means that the face value of issued bonds at the old higher rate has risen and this trend may continue.

Real Estate

The real estate market has fallen over 2017 after having risen strongly since 2014. The lower interest rates mentioned above could also be a way of breathing life into a weakening real estate market and maintaining the land price against which most lending is based.

Stocks

Flat markets and now a declining trend best describe the Indian stock market. One can only expect weak markets when the private sector balance is so low and declining.

The Indian private sector balance is weak at only 1.7% of GDP. There is small scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds. In my last reports, I noted that the private sector financial flows were decelerating and this has proven correct. India is now not worth investing in as there are much better opportunities out there. Examples of stronger investment locations are shown in the table below.

(Source: Author calculations based on data from the national accounts)

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Indian stock exchange can do so through the following ETFs:

iShares MSCI India Index ETF (BATS:INDA)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

iShares S&P India Nifty Fifty Index ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

PowerShares India Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

iPath MSCI India Index ETN (NYSEARCA:INP)

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

iShares MSCI India Small Cap Index ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Direxion Daily India 3x Bull Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX)

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN)

