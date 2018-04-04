Devon May Sell Its Eagle Ford Division

Recently, Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN) management team noted that the long-term goal of the firm is to grow its Delaware Basin (Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, Leonard plays), STACK/SCOOP (Meramec and Woodford plays), and Rockies (various Powder River Basin plays) production bases through the end of this decade and beyond. Management also noted that Devon Energy Corporation had its eyes on another $5 billion in "non-core" asset sales, which could include its Barnett shale division (which Devon has already been winding down), its oil sands division up in Alberta (its three Jackfish steam-assisted-gravity-drainage complexes, and its Pike leasehold position), or its Eagle Ford division (with some Austin Chalk upside) in South Texas. Let's dig in.

The Eagle Ford

Devon Energy sold off its Lavaca County, Texas, acreage in 2017 for around $200 million after closing-adjustments. To raise that sum, Devon Energy gave up 19,600 net producing acres in the Eagle Ford play, home to 10 million BOE of proved reserves (as of the end of 2016) that pumped out 4,000 BOE/d net (60% oil mix) as of the time of the announcement. On a “field-level” basis, which doesn't include corporate level costs, Devon gave up $30 million in annual cash flow (guidance as of the time of the sale).

However, it is very important to note that Lavaca County isn’t home to core Eagle Ford well locations. The region is home to Tier 2-3 opportunities which require $50-65 WTI to make sense to develop. This is why most of Devon Energy’s Eagle Ford production comes from DeWitt County, TX.

DeWitt County acreage is firmly in the Tier 1 category when it comes to well returns. Tier 1, in this instance, means that economical Eagle Ford wells on an incremental basis can be brought online in DeWitt County when WTI is trading around $40 a barrel. Push WTI up to $60 a barrel and those wells start earning a very generous return.

Firms with clever marketing teams can enhance their Eagle Ford economics by fetching Louisiana Light Sweet pricing. LLS trades at a slight premium to WTI, usually in the $2 to $4 per barrel range. This is done by shipping crude to various oil hubs along the Gulf Coast, namely along the Texas-Louisiana coastline, instead of the major oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. LLS is a benchmark for light sweet crude at the Capline Terminal in Louisiana, but that benchmark has a major influence on all Gulf Coast oil prices (as does Brent to a certain degree).

Devon has a 50/50 JV with BHP Billiton plc (BBL) in the Eagle Ford, with BHP Billiton acting as the operator of this acreage. Several years back in 2013, Devon bought into the Eagle Ford through a $6 billion deal with GeoSouthern Energy. That purchase gave Devon an 82,000 net acre foothold in the play across Texas' DeWitt and Lavaca counties. In light of its Lavaca County sale, leases potentially rolling off, and other possible minor acreage divestments, Devon probably has around 50,000-60,000 net acres in DeWitt County as of this writing (no figure given in its 2017 10-K, in its latest investor presentation, or its Q4 2017 operations report).

That acreage produced 55,000 BOE/d net in Q4 2017, which will drop down to 40,000 BOE/d net in Q1 2018 before rebounding to 55,000 BOE/d net in Q2 2018. The reduction is due to a combination of the timing of well tie-ins and harsh winter weather conditions in the region. Devon allocated $250 million in capital expenditures towards the play this year to fund the drilling activity of two non-operated rigs run by BHP and the completion of sixty new gross wells.

Significance for Devon

The price Devon Energy could fetch for its Eagle Ford acreage remains hard to gauge in light of limited DeWitt County A&D activity over the past couple of years. As Tier 1 acreage that has only been lightly developed during the downturn, there should still be ample well locations to bring online that could entice certain buyers. Due to the liquids-rich nature of these particular Eagle Ford well locations, the rise in WTI should have a very favorable impact on estimated future well returns. However, without another layer of well locations to develop, such as the Austin Chalk formation, buyers may question just how many Tier 1 well locations are actually left.

It is possible that there is hidden Austin Chalk upside across this acreage that hasn’t been fully evaluated yet due to Devon and BHP curtailing development activity during the downturn. Past industry wells targeting the Austin Chalk in many cases matched, or in some cases even exceeded, the performance of Eagle Ford wells depending on the location. However, those Austin Chalk wells tended to be completed in other counties adjacent to DeWitt County.

Another big consideration is that there is a premium to be had for the operatorship of an asset, which Devon doesn’t possess. BHP Billiton is very interested in divesting its unconventional upstream operations in America after coming under fire from various activist investors. It is possible that a joint deal of some fashion may lure a better price or at least entice more bids for the asset, but what upside that would generate for Devon remains to be seen.

Due to both parties seeming uninterested in the Eagle Ford, albeit for different reasons, and Devon’s recent announcement that it wants to raise such a large amount of money is why I see an outright sale as increasingly likely. Capital isn’t being directed towards the play in a serious manner, and little space is devoted to Devon’s IR presentations when it comes to covering the Eagle Ford. To me, it seems the play was written off as simply a cash flow generator. When such a sale might occur is still up in the air.

What Devon would do with such a large cash haul is probably pay down a material amount of its debt, continuing the work it has already embarked on. Additional Barnett shale sales are being using to help fund its current debt tender offers, as the reduction in its risk profile and interest expenses vastly outweighs the loss of Tier 3-4 gas-heavy opportunities in the Barnett (largely refracking opportunities, which require $3.25-3.50/Mcf Henry Hub pricing to start being lucrative). It is possible some of those divestment proceeds will go towards repurchasing DVN shares as well in light of its weak stock price performance relative to WTI (which I, as a shareholder, find a little crazy).

Final thoughts

A sale of this magnitude requires Devon Energy Corporation to allocate a good chunk of those proceeds to debt reduction, otherwise its interest expenses are being spread across a smaller production base and that isn’t a good fiscal strategy. For now, it seems the Eagle Ford will remain a nice cash flow cow for Devon Energy Corporation. Thanks for reading, and I’m interested in hearing your thoughts on this recent development in the comments section below. To read more about Devon Energy Corporation, check out how management plans to revive its weak stock price performance here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.