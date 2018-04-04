My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 42 Holdings, 2 Buys

$775 in dividends was collected during the last month of the quarter. The last month in the quarter is always the strongest performer for me.

My activity took a step back during March. The broader market has started to finally see some decent volatility though I don't pay too much attention on a day-to-day basis. With some of the erratic behavior we are starting to see, the only thing I can actually count on are the steady dividends that I am earning. Always keep in mind the current multiple of any particular stock is out of your control. Be sure you are comfortable with your holdings. I still have a few I need to re-evaluate my thesis.

For anyone interested in seeing changes in real time, I have my portfolio and dividends tracked on Dividend Derek. I also have a trimmed version that you can freely take for yourself if you wish, found here.

I've received some questions in the past so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy".

2018 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 7%. By the end of 2018, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $7,950. I want to suffer no dividend cuts.

Notes About My Goals

This year I'm a little more aggressive with my desire for good increases. I'm targeting an overall average of 7% (up from 5%). After analyzing my performance I believe I need to demand more from my holdings. My portfolio should be able to deliver consistently strong performance with how long I have until retirement. Additionally, as I previously mentioned, I believe the new tax plan will have the incentive of driving more money back to shareholders.

The average is still about 9% after Williams-Sonoma (WSM) increased their dividend 10%.

For my income goal, here's how I roughly calculated it

Starting Income $6,800 7% Organic Dividend Growth $475 Maxing 401k @ 3% $555 Employer Match $120 End of 2017 Income $7,950

I started by rounding my starting income to $6,800. From there I added 7% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was raised for 2018, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,500. I am also assuming that the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

From there I add in dividends purchased with employer match money. Sum all that up and brings me to my goal of $7,950.

Lastly, I really don't want to see a dividend cut. The goal sounds rather obvious but there is a lot of legwork that goes into making that come true. As I've found out the past two years, it's not as simple as it may look.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list - obviously a longer streak is preferred.

I prefer companies with a Chowder rule over 8%, obviously higher is better. Telecoms, REITs and utilities can get a pass due to their higher initial starting yield.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income. ETFs are excluded from this. As an example, AT&T (NYSE:T) is over 6% of my income, so I'm tapped out for a while here.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income. This is currently at 87.25% due to the combined weight of REIT holdings that tend to lack the superior credit rating due to their nature.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. A good metric to look into is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

I own some non-dividend-paying stocks like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). These are the long tail ideas that may continue to generate significant alpha over time. I want to focus on some of these ideas more so than I am right now, these may become the great dividend ideas of the future.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible). With a longer time frame I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings. These factors would come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be Wells Fargo (WFC) that has management issues and illegal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've been using lately when adding to an existing holding is buying additional shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase in amount gives a quick "at a glance" look into how management thinks the company is operating. This can be confirmation that the investment thesis is indeed working well. Sometimes the reverse can be true too, being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've done this a few times already with MO, SBUX, GLW, PRU and HD.

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see their stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article as I give the full list of these companies. I also have upcoming ex-dividend functionality on my site Custom Stock Alerts to help me keep tabs on these increases.

Dividend Increases

Williams-Sonoma declares $0.43/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.39.

Dividend Cuts

None!

The Portfolio

Name Ticker Percent of Portfolio Sector CCC Status S&P Credit Rating Apple AAPL 3.80% Technology Challenger AA+ Abbott Laboratories ABT 2.65% Healthcare Challenger A+ Aflac AFL 2.23% Financials Champion A- Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.27% Financials Challenger A Amazon AMZN 2.33% Technology AA- Anthem ANTM 2.89% Healthcare Challenger A Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 0.90% Financials AA Cummins CMI 2.30% Industrials Contender A+ Cisco Systems CSCO 2.21% Technology Challenger AA- CVS Health CVS 2.01% Healthcare Contender BBB Diageo PLC DEO 1.16% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A- Walt Disney DIS 3.15% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A Duke Energy Corp. DUK 1.24% Utilities Contender A- Facebook FB 0.79% Technology Corning GLW 3.21% Technology Contender BBB+ Google (Alphabet) GOOG 1.70% Technology AA+ Home Depot HD 2.60% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.25% Healthcare Champion AAA JPMorgan Chase JPM 1.41% Financials Challenger A- Medtronic MDT 2.18% Healthcare Champion A Altria MO 3.61% Consumer Staples Champion BBB+ Nike NKE 1.96% Consumer Discretionary Contender AA- Realty Income O 2.48% REIT Contender BBB+ Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 1.27% REIT Contender BBB- Prudential Financial PRU 2.41% Financials Challenger A Public Storage PSA 2.33% REIT Challenger A Starbucks SBUX 3.30% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A- Schwab US Dividend Equity SCHD 13.08% ETF Tanger Factory Outlet SKT 0.98% REIT Contender BBB+ S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility SPHD 4.27% ETF STAG Industrial STAG 1.46% REIT Challenger N/R Stanley Black & Decker SWK 0.78% Industrials Champion A AT&T T 3.20% Telecommunications Champion BBB+ T. Rowe Price TROW 1.84% Financials Champion A+ Travelers Companies TRV 2.13% Financials Contender A Under Armour UA 0.30% Consumer Discretionary BB+ United Technologies Corporation UTX 0.81% Industrials Contender A- V.F. Corp. VFC 2.66% Consumer Staples Champion A Ventas Inc. VTR 1.44% REIT Challenger BBB+ Verizon VZ 2.27% Telecommunications Contender BBB+ W.P. Carey WPC 1.77% REIT Contender BBB Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.40% Consumer Discretionary Contender NR

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Buys

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Fund (SCHD)

It should come as no surprise that I added shares this month to my favorite dividend ETF. I did after all, write about it. The reasons are simple, low cost and dividend growth focused. The March payout was lower than expected, part of that could be a byproduct of ETF inflows (if everyone piles in on the last day the actual owned shares of the company haven't had time to earn the dividends) so the average investor would be no worse off by having a higher NAV. I realize fluctuating payments will be a non-starter for many retirees and I don't blame you!

The rebalance of the underlying index also took place this month and there were a few shakeups. JNJ, KO, MSFT, MCD and BA all fell out of the index. There are several reasons for this, basically they either had too low of a current yield (MSFT) or scored low on the overall composite score. JNJ in particular is interesting, their ROE tanked this past year due to the tax plan and repatriating money. Their typical ROE had been around 20% and fell off to 2% due to having low GAAP net income for the year.

I prefer a hybrid approach to my investing, having some portion of my portfolio on auto pilot and then focusing on fewer individual names. This year, in particular, highlights how some of the rules of the index can be gamed. I wouldn't have sold my JNJ shares so I'm not thrilled it was removed from the index, but it's important to understand why.

Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot has been a strong operator since CEO Craig Menear took over the role. Comp sales have been continually strong for many years in a row now and are still expected to remain strong. The dividend was recently raised 16% to cap another incredible year.

Management is guiding for 6.5% sales growth (5% comps) and full year EPS of $9.30. Based on that, I added more shares under 20x forward earnings which seems reasonable for the best of breed operator in this space. I love my Home Depot trips and it's easier to "buy what you know."

Sales

Nothing this month

Charts and Graphs

Dividends I collected $775 in dividends this month which is my new all-time high. That amount however, was barely higher than the $764 I collected this time last year. Last year included payments from several companies in which I no longer own.

Growth

The $1794 collected in the first quarter puts me at approximately $7,200 for the year (all things held the same) which would be lower than my full-year target. My forward-looking income projection is also dependent on estimating ETF payments which as we've seen can vary.

My cash pile increased to about $10,500 so I have a lot of firepower at my disposal.

Visualizations

Income by Sector

I receive 1/4 of my income from REITs, with the rest of the sectors having a fair allocation. I myself am a little confused as to which way REITs will go, I've now seen stories and market moves both for and against REITs based on rising rates. The pendulum this month seems to be that REITs are oversold and represent a good value.

Sector Allocations

I'm still targeting some more industrial exposure, I'd like to add to my UTX and SWK positions. 3M is another one on my radar that I have been waiting to start a position in and it has come down sharply since hitting $250. Perhaps the market will temper tantrum some over the new tariffs being imposed and give me an opportunity at a reasonable valuation.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

All my dividend-paying companies have at least a 5-year history of raising their dividends.

Dividends By Month

I've been keeping a graph of my monthly dividends by year since I started tracking this process. I like seeing those tall green bars!

Things Coming Up

This month we should see the dividend increase announcements from Apple, Johnson & Johnson, Tanger Factory Outlet and the Travelers Companies. I have some room in my portfolio for everyone but Apple. I'll see what the increases look like before deciding whether I'll add or not.

I'm also interested in adding to some of my bigger names; Amazon, Berkshire, Google and possibly Facebook. For me, I want to be overweight those names versus the vanilla S&P 500 index (else I should own the index).

S&P 500 Companies - S&P 500 Index Components by Market Cap

Conclusion

Regardless of what the overall market is doing, I am still receiving my dividends every month. In fact the companies I hold wish to pay me more every single year! While no one likes to see the overall value of their portfolio drop, it can and will happen from time to time. The saving grace is that reinvested dividends will produce more income down the road and it provides an opportunity to pick up discounted shares.

At this point, I have a few names I need to verify whether they belong in my portfolio and add something meaningful either in terms of diversity or income or alpha potential. I'm also waiting patiently for some opportunities to present themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.