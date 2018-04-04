Zayo's Perfect Timing For The 5G Revolution

Zayo's new deal to provide backhaul support for a major wireless carrier across 21 states is a big win for the company in their biggest segment.

Zayo (ZAYO) recently announced another big backhaul win in which it will provide hundreds of route miles of additional fiber across 21 states with a major wireless carrier (carrier not specified). While Zayo will be expanding their fiber, the deal also uses existing fiber investments made by Zayo in previous years. This shows that wireless carriers, thirsty for more bandwidth on their wireless networks, are now preparing to monetize Zayo's previous network expansions.

Zayo is booking sales on expected 5G expansion before the wireless service providers are, and expansion will continue for a number of years. There is plenty of road left for Zayo to continue selling their network to wireless companies for the foreseeable future.

I have stated in past articles that I do not expect wireless service companies to make out like bandits, from a profit margin perspective, on 5G due to the vastly increased bandwidth requirements of the standard as well as the increased expected adoption rates by consumers in crowded metro areas.

Add to that the price wars going on in wireless plans right now which I have previously documented, and wireless carriers are facing potentially increased costs and reduced revenues. At some point the two will meet in equilibrium, but nobody knows where that is yet. This dynamic should hold in the short term, providing a good entry point for investors in the right telecom company.

However, 5G will eventually drive explosive network growth which will reprice fiber in the market and drive up asset values for those that own a lot of it, over time. Zayo is positioned to capitalize on the growth in demand for new fiber. And while the potential exists for downward pressure on lease rates for fiber in the short term, the fact is that I expect all of Zayo's to be utilized in the coming expansion.

Revenues should increase; however, we will have to wait and see how margins are affected across the industry. It is possible, if 5G adoption is very robust, that fiber rates rise quickly to address demand dynamics until providers can catch up. At some point, the large wireless carriers will probably have overbuilt capacity and rates will then fall again, which has happened before. This cycle will probably take about 4-5 years to complete.

Zayo Business Portfolio

So how will the company's investments into 5G affect their portfolio? Fiber makes up 31% of the company revenue, as shown by the company in a recent presentation.

The company will likely realize a marked increase in their fiber network related revenues for the foreseeable future. Given that Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) are building out 5G starting in 2018, and the other wireless carriers have also announced intentions to participate in 5G expansion, Zayo is very well positioned to take advantage of what is likely to be staggering growth in high bandwidth wireless services.

Zayo re-aligned their vertical sales teams in January and the carrier vertical accounts for 48% of their marketing. The company is betting heavily on this space as a major growth factor moving forward, and I agree with them.

Company segment data indicates that the transport and enterprise segments have higher churn (1.6 - 1.9%) and very low implied growth rate. Translated, this means that companies are not booking sales for long haul, cloud, or WAN ethernet services with Zayo. This is consistent with the broader telecom sector trends as competition, leading to commoditization of these services, signals low future growth and increasing margin pressures.

Zayo Financials

Zayo's Enterprise Value / EBITDA is 12.33. This is too high (over 10) to be considered a value play at the $35 price level. Profit margin is only 3.42%, and being a telecom stock, Zayo has lots of debt ($5.6 billion) and CAPEX expenditures (~$200 million per quarter) to maintain the network. Operating cash flow is $963 million while levered free cash flow is $153.18 million. Much of the cash goes to interest payments on the debt.

Zayo needs the 5G expansion to go well to increase their FCF and provide a reason for investors to spend their money on the stock. Market analysts mostly expect this to happen, with 6 strong buys, 5 buys, 5 holds, and 1 underperform out of 17 analysts. Apparently, some are being duly cautious; however, due to the young age of the company and the big spend on increased network usage before we actually know what the 5G revenue data will look like. Those cautious analysts are the smarter ones for the time being.

Price Entry Target

On the two year chart, $30 seems to be both a resistance and support line for the stock. Because I think the stock is somewhat overvalued, I would look to enter somewhere around the $30 mark. It is quite likely the stock does not fall to this point in the next 30-60 days due to the 5G euphoria.

The stock recently broke through the 200 day moving average, which is a bullish sign. If the price retries the 50 day moving average, then I would step away and wait for a better entry point. If the price moves down and tests the 200 day average, then it is more likely it will continue to fall through the average to longer term support at $30.

The reality is that the costs of expansion will show up on the statement of cash flows and balance sheet before the bulk of the 5G revenue does, so impatient investors are likely to increase selling during 2018 while moving on to other targets. That is when the smart investor will strike.

Institutions and insiders hold most of the stock, so float is not high except for the mutual funds which cater to retail investors. About 1% of the stock is traded daily. Therefore, the stock may be somewhat less liquid than desired if you decide to get into it. January 2019 call options are about $4-5 over the current stock price, at time of this article, which indicates a fairly bullish sentiment in the market for the company. Conversely, the short ratio is 7.25% which indicates some sentiment, however, that the stock may be too high. I expect the short ratio to increase this year for the reasons mentioned.

The company is a good target for capitalizing on the next telecom network expansion phase mostly for the fact they aren't bogged down in too many legacy services, as many larger telecom companies are currently. Be patient and wait for your spot, however, to maximize your potential gains.

