Wall Street Breakfast: Nervous Market Eyes Mounting U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Stocks

Swiss Re, still in strategic discussions with Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), says any minority investment SoftBank takes in Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY, OTCPK:SSREF) is not anticipated to breach 10%. The reinsurance giant says the ongoing talks - which it emphasizes are at an early stage - are also "exploring areas of potential strategic cooperation" with SoftBank.

India's Mint newspaper reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may offer to acquire Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart (Private:FPKT), according to two anonymous sources. The bid would rival overtures by Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which already is in advanced talks for a 55% purchase of the company in a deal that could imply a $21 billion valuation for Flipkart. The sources believe the Walmart deal is the more likely of the two.

Enbridge is denying conflict of interest claims following a New York Times report that the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had been paying just $50/day for a Washington, D.C., property linked to the chairman of a lobbying firm that represents the Canadian company. The New York Times reported that EPA head Scott Pruitt had been renting a condominium from the wife of the chairman of Williams & Jensen at around the time the agency approved Enbridge’s (NYSE:ENB) controversial Line 67 replacement project.

Southwest Airlines is considering an order for “more than a handful” of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max aircraft, says Southwest (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly, as the carrier benefits from lower tax rates and expanding travel demand. LUV - the largest operator of Boeing 737s - has 227 unfilled orders for the Max, according to Boeing’s website; the carrier, which was the launch customer for the upgraded 737, has taken deliveries of 13 of the aircraft so far.

The European Union is poised to settle its seven-year-old antitrust case against Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) after the Russian state-owned gas company agreed to price reforms and to allow rivals to gain a foothold in eastern Europe, Reuters reports. A settlement, which would allow Gazprom to avoid a possible fine of as much as 10% of its global turnover, could come as early as this month, although the timing could still slip, according to the report.

Facebook saw its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank, now "less optimistic" that changes to the social network's ad targeting will have a minimal impact on revenues. DB is staying at a Buy rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) but cut its target to $200 from $235, which still implies 28% upside from current pricing (which has taken a 16% hit over the past two weeks).

Ad giant WPP - under pressure both from clients and rivals amid lackluster performance - is probing potential misuse of assets and personal misconduct by its CEO Martin Sorrell, the Wall Street Journal reports. The WPP (NYSE:WPP) board has hired a law firm to look into some issues. Sorrell himself sits on the board.

India-based Jet Airways has disclosed an agreement to buy 75 Boeing (BA) 737 MAX narrowbody jets from the aerospace name. The jets are listed at $8.8B, though the dollar amount of the agreement was not disclosed.