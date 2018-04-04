Despite Strong Job Growth, Office Fundamentals Remain Soft

Despite moderating fundamentals, office REITs outperformed the broader real estate sector in recent quarters. Relative to other sectors, office REITs are more likely to outperform in a rising rate environment.

Tax reform added a new twist to office markets. Office REITs tend to be concentrated in the high-tax coastal markets that are likely to be negatively impacted by tax reform.

While developers are beginning to pull back on new projects, supply growth is likely to outpace incremental demand from 2016 through 2019. Net absorption appears to have peaked in 2015.

Supply growth has become an issue in the coastal markets after rent growth peaked in 2015. Spurred by sky-high valuations, developers have added supply at a frenetic pace since 2013.

Led by US labor markets, the global economy is growing at the strongest rate in decades. Despite robust growth in the office-using employment sectors, office fundamentals continue to be unimpressive.

REIT Rankings: Office

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Office Sector Overview

Office REITs comprise roughly 14% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Office REIT Index, we track the 13 largest office REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value: Alexandria (ARE), Boston Properties (BXP), Brandywine (BDN) Corporate Office (OFC), Cousins (CUZ), Douglas Emmett (DEI), Empire State Realty (ESRT), Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Highwoods (HIW), Kilroy (KRC), Mack-Cali (CLI), Paramount Group (PGRE), SL Green (SLG), and Vornado (VNO).

Above, we show the size, geographical focus, quality focus, and leverage profile of the fourteen REITs we track. REITs tend to hold assets in the higher-tiers of this quality spectrum relative to the national average. As a whole, office REITs tend to be highly concentrated in coastal "gateway" markets, where post-recession job growth has been strongest. While this has been a good strategic decision for the past decade, tax reform threatens to upend these dynamics and could result in a migration of high-income office-using jobs into lower tax markets over the next decade.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Office REITs

The ‘bull’ thesis for office REITs tends to center around their status as a late-cycle outperformer. Because of their long lease terms, office NOI growth tends to lag the broader economy and outperform later in the real estate cycle. NOI accelerates late in the cycle as leases are reset to market rates, captured by a leasing spread that can exceed 30%. As a result, office REITs are finally beginning to feel the full effects of the post-recession period of strong job growth. Demand for office space has been strong over recent quarters, a result of the solid employment growth in the US, particularly in the office-using services sectors.

The ‘bear’ thesis for office REITs tends to focus on high-levels of recent supply growth, the sector’s historical underperformance, and idiosyncratic issues that are specific to the sector. Construction of new office assets essentially shut down in the aftermath of the recession but has come roaring back since 2014. Supply growth is expected to peak between 2017 and 2018 and should average 2% of existing supply per year. Unfortunately for office REITs, oversupply has emerged as a significant issue in recent quarters as a sizable percentage of this new supply is specifically concentrated in the coastal gateway markets.

Recent Performance

Despite a very favorable macroeconomic backdrop in which the S&P 500 (SPY) climbed nearly 20%, office REITs underperformed the broader averages in 2017. Perhaps due to a chronically unappreciated cap-ex burden, office REITs have underperformed the broader averages over the past several decades. Since 2000, office REITs have produced an average annualized return of 11.6% compared to a 13.4% annualized return on the broader REIT average over that time.

The past several months, however, have been more favorable for the office sector on a relative basis. While other real estate sectors have been hit hard by the effects of rising interest rates, office REITs have escaped much of the damage as they are among the least interest rate-sensitive sectors. The sector has dipped -5.7% so far in 2018 compared to a -9.4% decline in the REIT average. Vornado has been the top-performer this year while Mack-Cali has been the weakest.

Quarterly Earnings & Recent Developments

4Q17 earnings were generally in line with expectations. Overall, same-store NOI growth and leasing spreads continue to moderate after peaking in 2016 as supply growth has put upward pressure on vacancy. Bucking the national trends, however, occupancy ticked moderately higher to 93% for office REITs. Sunbelt and tech-focused markets continue to outperform while NYC showed signs of stabilization after several quarters of weakness.

A result of longer-than-average lease terms, the later stages of the economic cycle is typically the time in which office REITs outperform. Seven years into the recovery, office REITs are finally showing NOI outperformance over the REIT average. Same-store NOI growth averaged 3.9% in 2017, slowing from the 5.3% rate in 2016. This outperformance may not last long, however. REITs see same-store NOI slowing to just 2% in 2018.

Demand has been powered by strength in the US labor markets. The "white-collar economy" has outpaced the broader economy in terms of employment growth over the past five years. Employment in the "professional and business services" category has increased 17% since the start of 2012 and "financial activities" has increased 9%.

While demand has been solid, relentless supply growth over the past several years has weakened fundamentals. According to JLL's Q4 2017 Office Outlook, new supply will outpace incremental demand from 2016 until at least 2019. More than 60 million square feet of space will be delivered in 2017 and 2018, the highest quantity of supply growth on record. Developers are finally pulling back from new projects, however. In 2017, new starts were 30% lower than the prior year, which indicates that supply growth should begin to tail-off by 2020.

The internal development pipeline from REITs themselves illustrates the boom in construction activity that began in 2013 and is expected to continue until at least 2019. Development yields continue to be favorable as private market valuations have remained steady despite the significant selloff in the REIT markets. The development pipeline for office REITs exceeded $12 billion for the first time ever in 4Q18, up sharply from the 2012 level of $2 billion. As same-store fundamentals moderate, development yields will be an increasingly important source of AFFO growth for many REITs as these projects reach completion in 2018 and 2019.

According to CBRE 2018 Real Estate Market Outlook, rent growth appears to be stalling as vacancy rates begin to tick higher. Oversupply, though, is very much a market-by-market issue and appears to be leveling off based on construction starts data. Suburban markets have seen very little new supply growth since the recession and may be poised to outperform CBD assets for the first time in this cycle.

Buoyed by the so-called "wall of capital" of private equity and sovereign wealth funds, private market valuations of office assets in gateway markets remain firm despite the selloff in REIT markets. Office REITs have been net sellers of assets since the start of 2016 as NAV discounts have widened. Office REITs may become attractive M&A targets if NAV discounts persist.

Valuation of Office REITs

As has been the case for most of the past five years, Office REITs are one of most expensive sectors across most metrics. Based on current and forward Free Cash Flow multiples (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD), office REITs are the most expensive REIT sector. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, though, the sector appears slightly more attractive. As discussed above, office REITs now trade for a 10-20% discount to NAV, the widest discount of the post-recession period.

We can also see a significant divergence in valuations between CBD "trophy" assets and suburban assets. The "flight to quality" has resulted in a substantial premium awarded to portfolios in NYC, LA, SF, and DC.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

As a sector, office REITs are quintessential Growth REITs. Office REITs are one of the most equity-like REIT sectors, exhibiting very limited interest rate sensitivity and responding instead to movements in the broader equity markets. This level of pro-cyclicality is fairly unique within the REIT sector, shared by the hotel, single-family rental, and mall sectors.

10 of the 14 fall into the Growth REIT category, while Equity Commonwealth and Highwoods fall into the Yield REIT category.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, office REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 2.7%. Office REITs payout 76% of their available cash flow.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the 14 REITs. Corporate Office, Brandywine, and Mack-Cali are the only office REITs currently paying a dividend of more than 4%.

Bottom Line

Led by US labor markets, the global economy is growing at the strongest rate in decades. Despite robust growth in the office-using employment sectors, office fundamentals continue to be unimpressive. Supply growth has become an issue in the coastal markets as rent growth peaked in 2015. Spurred by sky-high valuations, developers have added supply at a frenetic pace since 2013. While developers are beginning to pull back on new projects, supply growth is likely to outpace incremental demand from 2016 through 2019. Net absorption appears to have peaked in 2015.

Tax reform added a new twist to office markets. Office REITs tend to be concentrated in the high-tax coastal markets that are likely to be negatively impacted by tax reform. Despite moderating fundamentals, office REITs outperformed the broader real estate sector in recent quarters. Relative to other sectors, office REITs are more likely to outperform in a rising rate environment.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Ranking. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view the Sunbelt-focused office REITs as the most attractively-valued names in the space. We remain cautious on coastal REITs that will be hit by a one-two punch of supply growth and long-term demand weakness from tax reform. To see where office REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.